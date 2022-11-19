World Cup 2022: Ben Davies says Wales aiming for 'something special' in Qatar

Wales defender Ben Davies hopes he can help his nation achieve 'something special' at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Welsh will be playing in their first World Cup since 1958, when they were beaten by Brazil in the last eight, and for this generation it is a second major tournament in recent years after their run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Davies was part of that squad and, speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he said: "We've done the Euros, so what's the next step we can take? By reaching the World Cup and to have the chance of doing something special."

"There's a similar feeling now, a new feeling for us, facing teams we've not played against before. It's a success for us as a country just to qualify for a World Cup.

"But that doesn't mean we don't have a lot of ambition to do something special in this competition."

Wales kick off their World Cup campaign against USA on Monday and Davies said: "The first game is so important and we could be top of the group if we win our first game.

"We know the first game is so important. We'll have to start well in the first 10 minutes, keep our heads and stay calm. We'll need to relax as much as we can beforehand and raise our game. It will be a really difficult game."