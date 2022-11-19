Read full article on original website
Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting and seven different UConn players hit 3-pointers as the No.
UConn men's basketball cruises past Delaware State, 95-60
UConn men’s basketball team finished the cupcake portion of its schedule by dispatching Delaware State, 95-60. The Huskies are now 5-0 with a huge test at the PK85 looming. Adama Sanogo led UConn with 26 points and eight rebounds, while Donovan Clingan chipped in 16 points and five boards. Jordan Hawkins and Joey Calcaterra each scored 11 while Alex Karaban had 10 points, as the Huskies shot 57% from the field and 43% from three. Hawkins played 28 minutes in his second game back from a head injury.
UConn women’s basketball smacks No. 10 NC State, 91-69
UConn women’s basketball took down No. 10 NC State, 91-69 on Sunday afternoon in Hartford. The Huskies earned their second top-10 win of the week behind 32 points from Azzi Fudd, which ties the career high she set on Monday against No. 3 Texas. UConn never trailed in the game.
UConn associate coach Chris Dailey leaves on stretcher before game
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Longtime UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted before the start of the No. 5 Huskies’ game against 10th-ranked North Carolina State on Sunday. As the national anthem ended, Dailey had to be held up by UConn personnel before she was laid down on...
UConn coach Dailey faints but 'is good,' Geno Auriemma says
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey received medical attention after appearing to faint Sunday but "is good," coach Geno Auriemma says.
Dover flips script to advance to Class AAA semis
Georgetown – Five weeks ago Dover was shut out in their regular season game versus Sussex Central. Five weeks ago the Senators’ Nasir Snipes-Guzman’s football future was uncertain as he awaited approval of a transfer waiver from the DIAA board. Fast forward to Friday night. Snipes-Guzman was back on the field and Dover shut out the Golden Knights 20-0 in ... Read More
UConn Doubleheader Brings Fans to Pratt Street Businesses
UConn’s basketball teams weren’t the ones going home winners after Sunday’s doubleheader in Hartford. Nearby stores saw a boost in business. Some hope even more wins are in their future with some big things planned for downtown. Despite a chilly Sunday in Hartford, UConn basketball fans headed...
Girls’ soccer team: Connecticut champions!
HARTFORD — Facing the Class LL State Tournament’s top seed, the No. 3 Staples High girls’ soccer team left little doubt as to which team is, in fact, the best. The Wreckers topped Cheshire, unbeaten in the regular season, 4-1 in Sunday’s pinnacle contest under the lights at Trinity Health Stadium.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Golf returns to Canton site
CANTON – For decades, the Canton Public Golf Course was a place for duffers and scratch players alike. After more than 70 years, the course closed and the property was sold, becoming The Shops at Farmington Valley in 2004. This winter, golf has returned to the land – and...
How Connecticut got CAPTA Wrong
Opinion: How Connecticut has implemented CAPTA on the ground level has gone far and dangerously off course. The post How Connecticut got CAPTA Wrong appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Do You Need a Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Connecticut?
I remember my dad's friends joking around in the 70's & 80's about how they had to find a new place to live, because they were approaching 10 years of living with their girlfriends. Dangerously close to a Common-Law Marriage. I always thought it existed in Connecticut, it does, in a way.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
2 wounded in Hartford shooting
Hartford police are investigating a double shooting. Officers were dispatched to the area of 179 Buckingham Street after 12:30 this afternoon.
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
Sound of Tri-State opens in Concord Mall
Audio retailer Sound of Tri-State is now open at the Concord Mall in north Wilmington off Route 202. “We are committed to the future of the Concord Mall and its use as a retail, lifestyle, and local business destination. Sound of Tri-State will provide shoppers with another unique shopping option while visiting the mall,” says Igal Nassim of Mason Asset Management, which is responsible for leasing efforts at the Concord Mall.
Noose found in boys locker room at RHAM
Local police and the State Police Major Crimes Division are looking into the discovery of a noose in a locker room at RHAM High School in Hebron. The discovery was made on Friday.
Windsor man arrested in Vermont
A Windsor man has been arrested in Vermont on a murder charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in Hartford in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 21, according to Hartford police and Vermont State Police. U.S. marshals and members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect,...
Connecticut Supreme Court rules that man accused of killing Yale grad student can request a lower bond
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of killing a Yale graduate student last year in New Haven can now ask a judge to allow him to pay 10% of his $20 million bond in cash, according to an advance opinion released from the Connecticut Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon. Qinwuan Pan’s legal team filed […]
Connecticut’s revenue outpaces fixed cost growth
Connecticut has reversed a structural imbalance in its budget, with revenue growth now outpacing the growth of fixed costs. The post Connecticut’s revenue outpaces fixed cost growth appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
