Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Trae English hits 5 treys, Cowboys beat Lamar
What a difference a trey makes. After two days of getting beaten by 3-point shots, the Cowboys found their own trey-maker in Trae English. The 6-foot guard fueled a McNeese State shooting barrage that salvaged a win during the weekend’s multi-team event in the Legacy Center. The Cowboys knocked...
footballscoop.com
Lamar announces head coaching change
Blane Morgan will not return as Lamar's head coach, the program announced Monday. Morgan led the program for three seasons, one of them being the covid-delayed 2020 campaign. The Cardinals went 5-23 overall and 3-16 in conference play. Finding stability has been a multi-regime challenge for the Beaumont, Texas, based...
kalb.com
Leesville, Iowa’s rematch has a trip to the semifinal round at stake
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Wampus Cats already defeated the Iowa Yellow Jackets 30-14 in Week 3, but there is more at stake this time around. The Wampus Cats are looking to head to the semifinal round for the second time under Head Coach Robbie Causey, and he knows the Yellow Jackets have revenge on their mind, especially since they handed them their first and only loss of the year.
Lake Charles American Press
No. 8 Ohio State routs Cowgirls
COLUMBUS, Ohio — McNeese women’s basketball was overmatched and oversized here Sunday, falling 99-43 to No. 8 Ohio State. McNeese (1-4) scored the first points of the game, but Ohio State scored the next 26 points to take a 26-2 lead midway through the quarter and never looked back.
Lamar University fires head football coach Blane Morgan
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University is now searching for it's fourth head football coach since bringing back football in 2010. Athletics director Jeff O' Malley made the announcement in a news release Monday morning that the university was letting head football coach Blane Morgan go. The release noted that...
Lake Charles American Press
Flora “Flo” Wilson
Flora Mae Pilcher Wilson slipped the bonds of this earthly life Nov. 19, 2022, to go home to the Lord and be reunited with the love of her life, Frank. Flora, affectionately known to her friends as Flo and her family as Shorty, was born in Georgia, in 1928 to Frank Sr. and Lebby Pilcher. She was one of nine children. Flora’s early life was spent working and helping her parents in the fields around her home. Flora met the love of her life Frank Wilson and soon married and had two sons.
Lake Charles American Press
Sylvia Jean Wright Smith
Sylvia Jean Wright Smith, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Sylvia was the second of three children born to Albert and Mariam Wright. Growing up in Mobile, Ala., and then moving to Orange, Texas, when her father took a job with the shipyard in Orange. There, in High school, she would meet the love of her life, Billy Ray Smith. They would marry soon after high school and settle in Sulphur La., where Bill would take a job at the local Firestone facility. Together they would have three children. In her early years, she was busy taking care of her family. She was always bringing the kids to football, basketball, and baseball games as well as dance classes and cheerleading clinics. Later, when the kids were grown, she began working at the Mother’s Day Out program at First Baptist Church in Sulphur, where she retired as director after 27 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church for over 62 years.
Lake Charles American Press
John Dorn Roberts Jr.
John Dorn Roberts Jr., age 72, of Moss Bluff, La. passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. He was born Nov. 6, 1950 to John Dorn Roberts Sr. and Dorothy J. Malon Roberts. John was a resident of Moss Bluff for over 40 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. John will be remembered for his love of fishing, eating crawfish and drinking coffee with his buddies, but the thing he loved the most was spending time with his grandchildren.
Lake Charles American Press
Fred “Pop” Sittig Jr.
Fred Sittig Jr. of Sulphur, La., was born on April 3, 1943, and peacefully passed in the arms of his beloved children on Nov. 18, 2022. Fred was a member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church and worked in several industrial trades until his health declined. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and watching western movies.
Lake Charles American Press
Stark Museum of Art recognizes McNeese art students
McNeese State University students’ artwork received Best of Show and Honorable Mention awards at the College Juried Art Exhibition at the Stark Museum of Art in Orange, Texas. Madison Poindexter, an art major from Lake Charles, earned Best of Show award with her charcoal drawing titled, “Reaching For…”, depicting...
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
Lake Charles American Press
Do the math: Students gain access to digital education tools
The Calcasieu Parish School Board has been added to ST Math and Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex’s grant program. Through their partnership, four Calcasieu Parish elementary schools — Western Heights, Kaufman, Ralph F. Wilson and DeQuincy elementary schools — will receive full-site access to the ST Math program.
Lake Charles American Press
SW La. regional departments announce holiday closures
All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments will be closed on Thursday-Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28. Waste Management will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Garbage and trash normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up on Friday and garbage and trash normally picked up on Friday will be picked up on Saturday.
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu Gaming Revenue District signs off on deal with Horseshoe Casino
The Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District approved the development agreement between it and the Horseshoe Casino on Friday, the third and final formal step in the process. Now, it goes to Caesar’s, Horseshoe’s parent company, for signatures. The City of Lake Charles approved the resolution on Wednesday and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday.
KPLC TV
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
MySanAntonio
Rex's Chicken restaurant coming to Beaumont
Transitioning to the restaurant industry, Rashid Naeem wants to provide Beaumont something a bit different in product and in job opportunities. That’s why Naeem, a real estate agent, invested in a Rex’s Chicken franchise location in Beaumont, which will be at 3635 College St. Naeem, whose family also...
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – During the evening hours of November 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle and the body of 32-year-old Stephany Fong, of Lake Charles, Louisiana were recovered. According to CPSO, Fong’s body and vehicle were recovered from Bayou d’Inde near the Beglis Parkway onramp to I-10 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Comments / 0