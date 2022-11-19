Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Undertaker Went Off On Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members. Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a...
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It
It’s been quite some time since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon, but he continues to make a splash... The post Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It appeared first on Outsider.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor fires back at retired Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost’
Conor McGregor isn’t letting an old rival get away with putting his name in his mouth. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made a public speaking appearance in Toronto this past weekend and he took a thinly veiled shot at McGregor as he boasted about his team’s success. Nurmagomedov teammates Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov recently captured UFC and Bellator gold, respectively, at 155 pounds.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Three Fighters He Wishes He Had Fought During His UFC Career
Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the fights he missed out on. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the best lightweights to have ever fought in the UFC. He retired back in 2020 with an astonishing record of 29-0 and is now a member of The UFC Hall of Fame. During his run in the lightweight division, Nurmagomedov faced some of the toughest fighters at the weight. He was never beaten and walked away while still at the top of his game. Now, thriving in retirement, Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the three fights he wished he had during his UFC run.
NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday
Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
tennisuptodate.com
Former coach of Sharapova, Seles, Agassi and Williams sisters' Nick Bollettieri in his final days according to daughter
According to his daughter, legendary coach Nick Bollettieri is in his final days as she shared the update on social media. He worked with many prominent tennis players over the year coaching the likes of Sharapova, Seles, Agassi and the Williams sisters. Bollettieri turned 91 earlier this year but unfortunately, his health is deteriorating rapidly.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett explains process for losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic shifts in weight has raised eyebrows, but “The Baddy” always has a plan to cut down before his fights. Up next for Pimblett, he fights Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and ahead of that booking, the popular lightweight revealed his secret for managing his weight on his YouTube channel.
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284
TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
Boxing Scene
Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
PWMania
Top AEW Star Says Goodbye
A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...
TMZ.com
Bow Wow Has Heated Exchange With AEW Star Jade Cargill, Security Intervenes
Bow Wow and AEW star Jade Cargill finally came face to face and things got so tense the pro wrestler had to be restrained while trying to go after the rapper ... and it all happened on video!. It all went down on Sunday ... Bow Wow was at the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Major Brawl Breaks Out At DaBaby Concert
DaBaby reportedly stopped a show in Los Angeles after a major melee ensued amongst a group of women in the crowd. DaBaby has had his fair share of ups and downs trouble in recent years. The North Carolina rapper has been making headlines over alleged poor ticket sales. But over the weekend, it was DaBaby’s amped up audience that caused him to trend on social media.
MMA Fighting
2022 PFL Championship Fight Week, Episode 3: ‘Just make me a killer’
It’s fight week at PFL, and the fighters competing at the 2022 PFL Championships are getting ready for battle. The tournament-based promotion has released a behind-the-scenes companion for the finals of its fourth season. The Nov. 25 fight card not only marks the end of the season and tournament finals, but the promotion’s jump to pay-per-view.
Muslim Salikhov determined to make UFC title run, wants Neil Magny or top-10 fighter next
LAS VEGAS – Muslim Salikhov is still dreaming of fighting for a UFC title. The veteran welterweight is ready to build another winning streak and make a case for getting a shot at the belt. Salikhov (19-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) successfully returned to the win column this past Saturday, scoring a TKO over Andre Fialho (16-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC) on the main card of UFC Fight Night 215. It was an impressive finish that earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.
worldboxingnews.net
Covid strikes as Teofimo Lopez now faces Sandor Martin
Junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will have a new “Heisman Night” foe. Jose “Sniper” Pedraza contracted a non-COVID-related illness, and Lopez will now face former European champion Sandor Martin on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Lopez-Martin, scheduled for 10 rounds, is a final eliminator...
MMA Fighting
Bellator 291: Amosov vs. Storley 2
February 25, 2023 3AM Arena in Dublin, Ireland Main card (4:00 p.m. ET on Showtime): Prelims (YouTube at 11:30 a.m. ET) Morning Report: Artem Lobov sues Conor McGregor for millions over Proper 12 whiskey deal. Artem Lobov is suing Conor McGregor for millions over Proper 12, claiming to have been...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several Wrestling Stars Comment On The Tragic Passing Of Jason David Frank
Earlier today news surfaced that 49-year-old actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role as the Green Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Ranger television series, tragically passed away. Aside from acting Frank also competed as a martial artist, and had five MMA fights under his belt (4 amateur and 1 professional).
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg added to the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her return to the boxing ring next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. In the main event of Bellator 279, ‘Angerfist’ put forth a great fight, and showed a lot of heart. However, Cyborg retained her title after five hard-fought rounds.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Kayla Harrison, Brendan Loughnane and Marlon Moraes all in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. UK time. 11 a.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose, and the Parlay Pals break down 2022 PFL Championship bets.
