lastwordonsports.com
Spain World Cup Preview – Can The Red Fury Roll Back The Years?
From 2008 until the early 2010s Spain was a powerhouse of international football. Barcelona’s tiki-taka style of play bled into the national team with Xavi and Andres Iniesta at the heart of the team. Without the two midfield metronomes, things have been difficult for the former world champions but with a new wave of young players on the rise hopes are high for the team.
France Predicted Lineup vs Australia with an Injury-Stricken Side
France start the injury-stricken defence of their World Cup title with a match against Australia, a side that just managed to sneak through the qualifiers. Last Word on Football predicts the France lineup for the Group D match against Australia. France Predicted Lineup vs Australia. How France Have Lined-up Recently.
France vs Australia Predictions and Best Odds for November 22
Group D of the World Cup kicks off on November 22 with France aiming to get their tournament off to a strong start when they take on Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium. France have been very spotty all year in competitive matches. The European side won just a single Nations League group game in 2022, losing three and drawing the other two. That came off the back of the team dropping six points in their relatively weak World Cup Qualifying group.
Wales Predicted Lineup vs USA as Bale and Co Look for Strong Start
Wales come into their first World Cup in 64 years with an opening match against the USA. See Last Word on Football’s Wales predicted lineup, and some of the tactics you could see in this match. Wales Predicted Lineup vs USA. How Wales Have Lined-up Recently. Wales line up...
England Predicted Lineup For Opening Clash with Iran
England kick off their World Cup campaign with what could be an early stumbling block from Iran. See Last Word on Football’s England predicted lineup for the opener in Group B. England Predicted Lineup vs Iran. How England Have Lined-up Recently. Gareth Southgate’s side has a tendency to line...
“The Decision Was Taken Out of My Hands”: Harry Kane Slams OneLove Ban
Harry Kane has come out in support of the OneLove campaign, revealing his dismay at FIFA having threatened captains with punishment at the World Cup. In the end, Kane did not wear the OneLove band that he was going to wear even up to the final hours before the match. The OneLove campaign was initially supported by England and nine other nations back in September 2022 as a response to Qatar hosting the World Cup.
Switzerland Forward Noah Okafor to Announce Himself to the World
At each World Cup there seems to be a single player who announces themselves to the world with a series of top performances. It is equally a common occurrence at major tournaments that the Swiss punch above their weight. A tight-knit squad with glimpses of brilliance is the lifeblood of...
