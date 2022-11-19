Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
F1 Power Rankings: The Season Finale
An emotional end to the F1 season took place on Sunday. How did the results shake up the F1 Power Rankings for the final week?. This weekend Max Verstappen closed out his dominance of the 2022 season, winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with little resistance. But Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez could not catch Charles Leclerc for second in the WDC. Ferrari ended the season positively, placing second and third in the race and beating Mercedes for second in the Constructors’ Championship. Only time will tell if there could potentially be a 3-way battle for the best team next season. But let’s get onto the final F1 Power Rankings.
lastwordonsports.com
F1: 5 Takeaways from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)
The 2022 Formula 1 season concludes to cap off an underwhelming title fight. Five takeaways from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The finale of the Formula 1 season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, was a step down in entertainment compared to Brazil. There was no change at the front of the race and limited action, but everyone came together to give a proper send-off to a legend in the sport.
Daniel Ricciardo secures F1 future with return to Red Bull as third driver
Daniel Ricciardo will join Red Bull as their third driver for the 2023 Formula One season, the Australian reuniting with team he raced for between 2014 and 2018 and scored seven grand prix victories
lastwordonsports.com
F2 Post-season Testing: 2023 Lineups and Schedule
With the 2022 season finished, attention turns to 2023 as drivers participate in the three-day F2 post-season testing in Abu Dhabi. From November 23rd through the 25th several young drivers will be participating in 2022 Formula 2 post-season testing. The tests will take place at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, where the season finale was held and will give teams the opportunity to evaluate their drivers for 2023 and/or decide who to offer open seats to.
lastwordonsports.com
2023 Formula 2 Driver Lineup: Arthur Leclerc to DAMS
DAMS Racing have announced that Arthur Leclerc will be joining them for the 2023 Formula 2 season. Leclerc will be replacing Roy Nissany. After months of speculation, it has finally been confirmed that twenty-two-year-old Arthur Leclerc will be the latest driver to graduate from Formula 3 to Formula 2. Leclerc is the fourth driver to be confirmed for the 2023 season.
Comments / 0