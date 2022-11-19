What a difference a denial makes. Near-month WTI in New York settled Friday just over $80 per barrel. On Monday morning, news accounts of a purported production increase by the OPEC-Plus exporters ahead of the EU's Russia-embargo sent prices to the sub-basement. Crude was down more than five percent by mid-morning Monday to just under $76 per barrel on the NYMEX and just under $83 on London's ICE Exchange. But the Saudis denied the report, and traders quickly bought into what then became bargain futures contracts. By lunchtime prices were over $79 a barrel in New York and over $86 in London. The earlier news report pushed Brent crude into contango, an industry term for when current prices are cheaper than contracts for later delivery.

