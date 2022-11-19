Read full article on original website
Natural gas rates to increase for Spire customers in Missouri
Spire East and Spire West customers in Missouri will see natural gas rates increase under a filing that takes effect on Nov. 29, the company announced Tuesday.
Kait 8
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes each way between Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. The area is a 20-mile stretch driven by over 6,000 people a...
What to know as peak eagle-watching season nears in Missouri
ST. LOUIS – We’re less than a month from the official start of winter. With brisk temperatures and snow chances in Missouri also comes a tradition for outdoor enthusiasts: Peak eagle-watching season. The Missouri Department of Conservation announced a new slate of ‘Eagle Days’ events earlier this week....
Google settles with Missouri, Kansas and more over location tracking
Multinational tech giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states over its location tracking practices.
News From the Oil Patch: Prairie chickens and the Kan. oil industry
What a difference a denial makes. Near-month WTI in New York settled Friday just over $80 per barrel. On Monday morning, news accounts of a purported production increase by the OPEC-Plus exporters ahead of the EU's Russia-embargo sent prices to the sub-basement. Crude was down more than five percent by mid-morning Monday to just under $76 per barrel on the NYMEX and just under $83 on London's ICE Exchange. But the Saudis denied the report, and traders quickly bought into what then became bargain futures contracts. By lunchtime prices were over $79 a barrel in New York and over $86 in London. The earlier news report pushed Brent crude into contango, an industry term for when current prices are cheaper than contracts for later delivery.
Today’s a Huge Day For The B-2 Bomber, and In Turn, West Central Missouri
I don't know about you, but every time someone remarks that they see a B-2 Bomber flying overhead... I have to look. Even if we've seen them all a hundred times, even if we look at every picture, even if we've visited when it's on display... it never does quite get old to look at, does it?
plattecountylandmark.com
Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8
That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
NW Kan. farmer receives Kansas Leopold Conservation Award
Michael Thompson of Almena has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers, ranchers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care. In Kansas...
KMBC.com
Stuffing or dressing? Kansas and Missouri Thanksgiving foods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Is it stuffing or dressing? Do you like canned cranberry sauce or something a little more blended? Are you going to be fighting Uncle Frank for the wishbone again this year?. While everyone has their own likes and dislikes, social media and Google searches can...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: $3 billion Chesterfield development could receive tax break; Bayer downsizes campus
Newly elected U.S. legislators will join veteran lawmakers in deciding the fate of the Farm Bill next year. The bill, which is up for renewal every five years, determines funding for large food-related issues, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commodities and crop insurance and an issue most expected to draw debate – climate change. The bipartisan nature of the bill and the split control of Congressional chambers makes it unclear how the bill will play out. In the St. Louis area, a $3 billion project to create a "downtown" Chesterfield could receive a $353 million tax break. And, Bayer is the latest company to downsize its real estate as it moves to sell 95 acres of its campus in Creve Coeur. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
O’Fallon, Missouri passes anti-panhandling bill
A new bill in O’Fallon, Missouri aims to keep panhandlers off the city’s streets.
ksmu.org
Missouri health authorities gear up for recreational marijuana
With the adoption of Amendment 3 by 53 percent of voters at the recent general election, Missouri’s regulation system for marijuana is changing. Amendment 3 takes effect Dec. 8, making Missouri one of 21 recreational marijuana states — a legal framework often called “adult-use cannabis” by industry types.
Sunflower Electric Power Corporation selects new CEO
Sunflower Electric Power Corp. announced Monday that its board of directors has named Todd Hillman as the corporation’s next president and chief executive officer. Hillman will begin his tenure on Jan. 16 to succeed Stuart Lowry, Sunflower’s current president and CEO, upon his retirement. Hillman is the sixth person to lead Sunflower since it was formed in 1957.
Don't veer for deer. Deer mating season reaches peak in Missouri
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It’s that time of year when we see deer all over the roads, and officials are urging Missouri drivers to be extra cautious. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, we are currently in the height of deer mating season, and it’s important to be extra vigilant at dawn and dusk.
High concentrations of dangerous ‘forever chemicals’ found in Midwestern rivers, report shows
The Missouri Confluence Waterkeeper wasn’t surprised to find dangerous PFAS chemicals in Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County, but the group was surprised to see how much there was. “Out of all of the waterkeepers in the broader Midwest, we had the highest concentration of total PFAS,” said...
Lack of child care, pay gap keeping Kan. women out of workforce
TOPEKA — Kansas women need pay equity and more help with child care, a women’s advocacy group said after compiling feedback from hundreds of women around the state. United WE, an nonprofit organization dedicated to improving women’s economic and social status, partnered with the League of Kansas Municipalities to set up seven town hall discussions from June to August.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list
Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
