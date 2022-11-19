Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vineyardgazette.com
High School Committee Shifts Shelter Discussion Date
After rescinding a vote in favor of letting the winter homeless shelter operate nights on school-owned land at Martha's Vineyard Community Services, the Martha's Vineyard Regional High School committee will discuss the request at 6 p.m. Nov. 28. The school committee previously had scheduled separate meetings for the shelter discussion...
New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Kicks Off Holiday Season This Weekend
Oak Bluffs organizations are banding together to help the town decorate for the holiday season, raising funds to dress the town in lights and other festive ornamentation — including on Sunset Lake. The tree in Healey Square will be lit at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 with the...
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: Nov. 25
On the fourth Thursday in November, families gather around tables not only to enjoy a bountiful meal but to reflect on the end of the year that draws near. Doors open and close as relatives appear, having driven across town or flown in from across the country. Some of us,...
Families adopting children from foster care celebrated at Jordan's Furniture
AVON -- Families who have adopted children from the state foster care system got a holiday treat from Jordan's Furniture on Sunday. The families got a private viewing of the Enchanted Villiage, the Polar Express 4D Ride, the Holiday Laser LITE Show, The Tube slide, indoor skating, The Reindeer Arcade Game, and photos with Santa. The event came two days after National Adoption Day. Jordan's Furniture partners with the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange and the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families (DCF) to help children in foster care find permanent homes. To date, over 530 children have found adoptive families through Jordan's initiatives. More than 100 children throughout the state were adopted Friday.
nbcboston.com
Seasonal Curling Rink Opens at Cape Cod Resort Hotel
Ice skating rinks are popping up in more and more places during the colder months, bringing what used to be largely confined to the Boston Common’s Frog Pond to a mix of shopping centers. But curling, a formerly obscure sport that grew in popularity after the United States’ unexpectedly...
vineyardgazette.com
Chappaquiddick Town Column: Nov. 25
The Edgartown select board has scheduled a hearing at 4:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 to address a request from the Chappy Ferry for a fare increase. The meeting will take place over Zoom. See the town website for the link. The Chappy minivan door to door service is now...
vineyardgazette.com
After Mulling Changes, Towns Stand Firm on Housing Bank Draft
Chilmark and West Tisbury became the first towns to weigh in on proposed changes to draft housing bank legislation, with both voting not to modify the document’s structure before sending it off to the state. All six Island towns voted in their spring town meetings to approve the formation...
vineyardgazette.com
Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending Nov. 18
Ellen Exum purchased 71 Rogers Way in Oak Bluffs from Virginia Logan and Sandra S. Nichols Est. for $1,149,000 on Nov. 15. Robin D. Stone and Rodney Pope purchased 50 Pond View Drive in Oak Bluffs from Joanna M. Fairchild for $1,315,000 on Nov. 15. Chinese-Serbian LLC purchased 6 Farm...
hyannisnews.com
THREE ALARM BLAZE DISPLACES 8 WAREHAM RESIDENTS
Media statement from Captain John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. On Saturday, November 19, at 11:19 a.m. the Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Mickey Bird, who was in charge of Engine 1, immediately ordered a 2nd alarm on arrival, due to heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence. Arriving almost simultaneously, Chief John Kelley assumed command, and assisted the crew of Engine 1 begin their fire attack. Conditions at the scene deteriorated rapidly, prompting Chief Kelley to order all firefighters out of the building. In addition, Chief Kelley struck a 3rd alarm, bringing multiple other fire departments in for assistance. The fire was finally brought under control by 1:30 p.m., however firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours. One firefighter and one civilian were transported to Tobey Hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. Eight residents were displaced, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Firefighters combat house fire in East Bridgewater
Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on West Union St in East Bridgewater Monday night. According to the East Bridgewater Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene at 5:08 p.m. to find heavy smoke billowing out of the home. Second and third alarms were quickly struck to bring more resources to the scene.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bail set at $300,000 for robbery suspect
Miquel A. Jones was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court on a charge of being an accessory after the fact in connection with Thursday’s armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven. Jones, 30, is a former Jamaican pro soccer player, according to attorney Casey Dobel...
whdh.com
Wareham fire displaces 8, sends 2 to the hospital
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire fight at a burning building in Wareham sent a firefighter and another person to the hospital Saturday morning. Multiple departments responded to Main Street at 11 a.m. to battle the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire by the afternoon. According to investigators,...
capecod.com
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A traffic crash was causing delays on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM westbound past Exit 82 (Route 124). No injuries were reported but firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from the vehicles. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
vineyardgazette.com
Cheryl Andrews-Maltais Reelected for Third Consecutive Term
Cheryl Andrews-Maltais has been re-elected as chairperson of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) tribal council, staving off a challenge from Aquinnah Cultural Center program director NaDaizja Bolling. Ms. Andrews-Maltais received 151 votes to Ms. Bolling’s 127, according to results shared by Ms. Bolling with the Gazette Sunday.
These Mass. high school football teams will play in Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium this weekend
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Massachusetts high school football Super Bowl games will be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this weekend. Sixteen schools have advanced to the state championship round of the MIAA football tournament and they’ll square off at the home of the New England Patriots. The...
whdh.com
Bridgewater police searching for suspect after 2 teens arrested in armed robbery
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater. Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.
Comments / 0