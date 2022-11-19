ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Assault and Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injuries in Theater District

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a recent assault and battery in the Theater District. At about 1:48 AM on Saturday November 5, 2022, officers responded to a call for an assault and battery in progress in the area of 279 Tremont Street. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of serious injuries which necessitated emergency brain surgery.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Traffic Stop and Arrest in Boston

At about 10:15 AM on Monday November 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Martin Freels, 29, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Harrison Avenue in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle due to an expired registration when they learned that the operator, later identified as the suspect above, did not possess a valid driver’s license. The suspect was placed in custody without incident at which time the officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the unregistered motor vehicle, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson SW40VE handgun from the passenger seat area.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

BREAKING: Suspicious Object Causes Area Lock Down Around “Tip” O’Neill Federal Building

Earlier today shortly before 11:00 hours, multiple law enforcement agencies including the Federal Protective Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Police and others responded to reports of a suspicious object that was located on the front steps of 10 Causeway Street, the Thomas P. ‘Tip’ O’Neill, Jr. Federal Building.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 12-Year-Old Ayden Jordan

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Ayden Jordan, 12, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Ayden is 12 years old, 5’3”, 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a Boston Green Academy uniform, dark...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old

UPDATE: The missing child has been located by police and the missing alert has been canceled. An earlier version of the story is below. Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday. Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Shot in Hyde Park: Boston Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One and Recover Loaded Firearm on Temple Street in Mattapan

At about 6:37 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022 members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jonathan Marius, 21 of Mattapan, as part of an ongoing investigation in Mattapan. Armed with a Dorchester District Court warrant for the body and residence of Jonathan Marius, officers observed, and attempted...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy