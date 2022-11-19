Read full article on original website
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection Recent Vandalism, Assault and Battery in Dorchester
Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the above-pictured individual in relation to a recent incident that occurred at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue. At about 6:00 PM on Sunday November 20, 2022,...
Police searching for car suspected in deadly Brockton hit-and-run
Police are searching for the car that they believe to be at the center of a fatal hit-and-run in Brockton Monday night. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, a white SUV struck and killed a pedestrian in the area of 108 Forest Avenue around 10:00 p.m. The male...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Assault and Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injuries in Theater District
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a recent assault and battery in the Theater District. At about 1:48 AM on Saturday November 5, 2022, officers responded to a call for an assault and battery in progress in the area of 279 Tremont Street. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of serious injuries which necessitated emergency brain surgery.
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man Early Monday Morning
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Beaver Terrace Circle for a disturbance at 12:43 a.m. on Monday, November 21. After officers arrived, a man “continued yelling and causing a disturbance, and lunged at one of the officers,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Police arrested...
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Traffic Stop and Arrest in Boston
At about 10:15 AM on Monday November 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Martin Freels, 29, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Harrison Avenue in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle due to an expired registration when they learned that the operator, later identified as the suspect above, did not possess a valid driver’s license. The suspect was placed in custody without incident at which time the officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the unregistered motor vehicle, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson SW40VE handgun from the passenger seat area.
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Suspicious Object Causes Area Lock Down Around “Tip” O’Neill Federal Building
Earlier today shortly before 11:00 hours, multiple law enforcement agencies including the Federal Protective Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Police and others responded to reports of a suspicious object that was located on the front steps of 10 Causeway Street, the Thomas P. ‘Tip’ O’Neill, Jr. Federal Building.
Wilmington police searching for suspect in alleged armed robbery
Wilmington police are searching for the man at the center of an armed robbery on Saturday. According to Wilmington police, a masked man wearing all black, armed with a gun, robbed the Route 38 Smoke Shop at 8:50 p.m. Saturday. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 12-Year-Old Ayden Jordan
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Ayden Jordan, 12, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Ayden is 12 years old, 5’3”, 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a Boston Green Academy uniform, dark...
Boston man arrested for allegedly distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl
A Boston man was arrested on Monday for allegedly distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl.
whdh.com
Reading officer, accused of manslaughter in states first on-duty shooting death in 30 years, found not guilty
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading officer on trial for a fatal shooting in 2018, the first on-duty in Massachusetts in almost 3 decades, was found not guilty according to officials Monday. Officer Erik Drauschke was charged with manslaughter for a confrontation from Feb. 3, 2018, where he was called...
25 Investigates: Driving record of the man behind the wheel in deadly Hingham crash
25 Investigates has gathered more information regarding Bradley Rein, the driver of the car that barreled through a Hingham Apple Store Monday, killing one and injuring 20 others. Rein, who recently moved to the South Shore from Natick, only has one serious violation on his record. A now-expunged 2021 drunk...
NECN
Boston Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old
UPDATE: The missing child has been located by police and the missing alert has been canceled. An earlier version of the story is below. Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday. Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around...
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants
Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said. A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon. Officers observed a man, later identified as...
Walpole police officer sustains serious injuries in motorcycle crash with civilian
A Walpole police officer was hospitalized with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash with a civilian Monday afternoon. According to the Walpole Police Department, the officer, riding a motorcycle, and an SUV driven by a civilian, collided at the intersection of Main Street and Spring Street at approximately 12:45 p.m.
Police ID man killed in Providence stabbing
The Providence Police Department is expected to provide an update on the fatal stabbing that occurred outside a nightclub over the weekend.
whdh.com
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
Driver pleads not guilty in deadly Hingham Apple store crash, told police foot was stuck on accelerator
Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, authorities said. A 53-year-old man has been charged after driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday, a fatal crash that left one dead and at least 20 injured, authorities announced Tuesday. Bradley Rein, of Hingham, was charged with reckless homicide...
nbcboston.com
Person Shot in Hyde Park: Boston Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One and Recover Loaded Firearm on Temple Street in Mattapan
At about 6:37 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022 members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jonathan Marius, 21 of Mattapan, as part of an ongoing investigation in Mattapan. Armed with a Dorchester District Court warrant for the body and residence of Jonathan Marius, officers observed, and attempted...
liveboston617.org
One Dead, 17 Injured After Horrific “Tragedy” at the Derby Street Apple Store in Hingham
On November 21st, 2022, at approximately 10:45 hours, members of the Hingham Fire and Police Departments, Troopers from the Mass State Police and countless mutual-aid partners responded to the Apple Store inside of the Derby Shops in Hingham after a SUV crashed through the front glass window, driving through the store.
