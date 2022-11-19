Read full article on original website
Oscar and Ruth Boyles remembered with a scholarship in their honor
A scholarship has been established in memory of Oscar and Ruth Boyles of Casper, Wyoming. The Oscar and Ruth Boyles Family Scholarship will provide $1,000, split between the fall and spring semesters at Casper College, to a second-year student in any area of study from Natrona or Laramie county. The recipient must be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours and have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher.
Anonymous Casper Couple Purchase 1,000 Meals From Eggington’s to Feed Families This Thanksgiving
An anonymous Casper couple has partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and Eggington's to offer more than a thousand meals to Casper families. That's according to Cheryl Hackett, the Director of Development with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. "Our philanthropist couple are long-time...
New visitor restrictions at Banner Wyoming Medical Center due to flu, respiratory virus activity
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Banner Health announced new visitor restrictions for all hospitals it operates, including the Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. The new restrictions are in response to increasing flu and respiratory virus activity, Banner said via its social media. The new restrictions at all Banner hospitals are as follows:
Scholarship in memory of former accounting instructor established
A scholarship has been established in memory of beloved Casper College accounting instructor Michael Sarvey. The Michael H. Sarvey Accounting Scholarship is open to all Casper College accounting majors with a 2.0 or higher GPA, enrolled in six or more credit hours, and Wyoming residents. In addition, financial need will also be considered. The scholarship will be given out annually.
Casper Fire Department swears in three new graduates
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three new firefighters were sworn in last week. We learned what inspires these young men to put their lives on the line, and also got a little taste of training. After 12 weeks of training split between Casper and Cheyenne, the Casper Fire Department...
‘The Honored Dead’ concert set for November 30
“The Honored Dead,” a concert featuring the talents of the Casper College Collegiate Chorale and the Casper College Band, will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature the Collegiate Chorale performing Randall Thompson’s “Choose Something Like a Star” and Heitor Villa-Lobos’ “Ave Maria.” The chorale is under the direction of Zachary Vreeman, DMA.
‘Light Beyond Shadow’ theme of annual Christmas concert
“Light Beyond Shadow” is the theme for the eighth Annual Casper College Christmas Tapestry concert. The concert will be performed Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. and again Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. in the Wheeler Concert Hall. This year’s concert will feature the Casper College Chamber Singers,...
CC Veterans Club honors Gold Star Families at Thanksgiving Classic
All Gold Star Families, veterans, active soldiers, and their children will be admitted for free to the Vista Auto Thanksgiving Classic 7 p.m. game on Friday, Nov. 25. The Thunderbirds (6-2) will take on the Indian Hills Community College Warriors (9-0). “The purpose of this event is to spread awareness...
Natrona Schools surplus auction offering two buses, ping-pong tables and more
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is holding an online surplus auction, with everything from two used school buses to ping-pong tables to students desks available. The auction opened on Nov. 17 and people can bid on items until Sunday, Nov. 27, according to NCSD. As of...
Holiday Square Lighting Happening Sunday at Conwell Park
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in spirit anyway. But on Sunday, it'll look even more like the big day, as the City of Casper is hosting its annual Holiday Square Lighting at Conwell Park. This Christmas tradition will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Dream Upon a...
(PHOTOS) Cars circle block twice during Casper Salvation Army Thanksgiving food box distribution
CASPER, Wyo. — A line started well before 6:30 this morning as cars arrived for the annual Thanksgiving meal box distribution on Tuesday at the Salvation Army Hope Center in central Casper. “We gave out about 430 boxes last year, and we’re hoping to do even more this year,”...
Photos/Video: Make A Wish Wyoming Grants Star Wars-Themed Wish Live at Fundraiser
Make A Wish Wyoming sponsors, supporters, employees, and volunteers gathered at The Hangar for their annual Stories of Light Gala event and it was a night for tears, and a night for smiles. More than anything, it was a night for hope and that's exactly what was on display. The...
Natrona County School District Auctioning Buses, Gym Equipment, and More
Still looking for a unique Christmas gift for the hard-to-shop for friends in your life?. If you're in the market for an old bingo machine, you're in luck!. The Natrona County School District is auctioning off a ton of stuff, including: a tractor, ping pong tables, wrestling mats, bookshelves, microscopes...and so much more!
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
With strong opposition to Fort Caspar as site for wind turbine sculpture, city staff struggling to find suitable spots
CASPER, Wyo. — While space on Fort Caspar Museum grounds has been looked at as a possible place for the construction of a sculpture resembling Stonehenge made out of wind turbine blades, that idea has been “met with strong opposition from two organizations that work closely with the City, the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission,” a memo from City of Casper staff states.
City Council changes to ‘no’ on Fort Caspar as site for Stonehenge-themed wind turbine sculpture
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council resumed its talk of whether to support the construction of a sculpture resembling Stonehenge made out of wind turbines. While the City Council in September indicated in a 7–2 straw poll vote that it was in favor of pursuing space on Fort Caspar grounds for construction of the sculpture designed by artist Chris Navarro, opposition to moving ahead with that site for the Stonehenge-themed art installation from the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission appears to have changed the prevailing opinion of the council.
Three Casperites among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’; two 15-year-olds become youngest to earn title
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Three of the...
Jeffree Star plans Casper store
CASPER (WNE) — Youtuber and Casper resident Jeffree Star is opening a store in the former Hall on Ash building in downtown. The controversial celebrity and makeup magnate — who announced his plans Nov. 13 over social media — pitched the yet-to-be-named project as both a shop and “interactive space.”
PHOTOS: 2022 Holiday Square Tree Lighting Ceremony Kicks Off Christmas Season
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go. That is, as long as everywhere you go consists of various parts of Downtown Casper and Conwell Park, across the street from Banner Wyoming Medical Center. That's because Conwell Park is home to a cacophony of Christmas lights as...
