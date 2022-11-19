ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

caspercollege.edu

Oscar and Ruth Boyles remembered with a scholarship in their honor

A scholarship has been established in memory of Oscar and Ruth Boyles of Casper, Wyoming. The Oscar and Ruth Boyles Family Scholarship will provide $1,000, split between the fall and spring semesters at Casper College, to a second-year student in any area of study from Natrona or Laramie county. The recipient must be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours and have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher.
CASPER, WY
caspercollege.edu

Scholarship in memory of former accounting instructor established

A scholarship has been established in memory of beloved Casper College accounting instructor Michael Sarvey. The Michael H. Sarvey Accounting Scholarship is open to all Casper College accounting majors with a 2.0 or higher GPA, enrolled in six or more credit hours, and Wyoming residents. In addition, financial need will also be considered. The scholarship will be given out annually.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Fire Department swears in three new graduates

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three new firefighters were sworn in last week. We learned what inspires these young men to put their lives on the line, and also got a little taste of training. After 12 weeks of training split between Casper and Cheyenne, the Casper Fire Department...
CASPER, WY
caspercollege.edu

‘The Honored Dead’ concert set for November 30

“The Honored Dead,” a concert featuring the talents of the Casper College Collegiate Chorale and the Casper College Band, will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature the Collegiate Chorale performing Randall Thompson’s “Choose Something Like a Star” and Heitor Villa-Lobos’ “Ave Maria.” The chorale is under the direction of Zachary Vreeman, DMA.
CASPER, WY
caspercollege.edu

‘Light Beyond Shadow’ theme of annual Christmas concert

“Light Beyond Shadow” is the theme for the eighth Annual Casper College Christmas Tapestry concert. The concert will be performed Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. and again Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. in the Wheeler Concert Hall. This year’s concert will feature the Casper College Chamber Singers,...
CASPER, WY
caspercollege.edu

CC Veterans Club honors Gold Star Families at Thanksgiving Classic

All Gold Star Families, veterans, active soldiers, and their children will be admitted for free to the Vista Auto Thanksgiving Classic 7 p.m. game on Friday, Nov. 25. The Thunderbirds (6-2) will take on the Indian Hills Community College Warriors (9-0). “The purpose of this event is to spread awareness...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Holiday Square Lighting Happening Sunday at Conwell Park

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in spirit anyway. But on Sunday, it'll look even more like the big day, as the City of Casper is hosting its annual Holiday Square Lighting at Conwell Park. This Christmas tradition will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Dream Upon a...
CASPER, WY
ksut.org

Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity

Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

With strong opposition to Fort Caspar as site for wind turbine sculpture, city staff struggling to find suitable spots

CASPER, Wyo. — While space on Fort Caspar Museum grounds has been looked at as a possible place for the construction of a sculpture resembling Stonehenge made out of wind turbine blades, that idea has been “met with strong opposition from two organizations that work closely with the City, the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission,” a memo from City of Casper staff states.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

City Council changes to ‘no’ on Fort Caspar as site for Stonehenge-themed wind turbine sculpture

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council resumed its talk of whether to support the construction of a sculpture resembling Stonehenge made out of wind turbines. While the City Council in September indicated in a 7–2 straw poll vote that it was in favor of pursuing space on Fort Caspar grounds for construction of the sculpture designed by artist Chris Navarro, opposition to moving ahead with that site for the Stonehenge-themed art installation from the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission appears to have changed the prevailing opinion of the council.
CASPER, WY
newslj.com

Jeffree Star plans Casper store

CASPER (WNE) — Youtuber and Casper resident Jeffree Star is opening a store in the former Hall on Ash building in downtown. The controversial celebrity and makeup magnate — who announced his plans Nov. 13 over social media — pitched the yet-to-be-named project as both a shop and “interactive space.”
CASPER, WY

