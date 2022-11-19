Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
Soccer-Calm Cameroon keen to avoid past mistakes against Swiss, says Song
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Cameroon manager Rigobert Song has enjoyed a quiet build-up to the Qatar World Cup and is hoping it will benefit his squad in their opening Group G game against Switzerland at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday.
Thiago Silva backs 'humble' Neymar to shine ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, as the veteran defender insists his countrymen will make the forward play better than he does for PSG
Captain Thiago Silva knows Brazil face 'fierce competition' in Qatar but feels the squad are relaxed as they prepare to kick off their bid for World Cup glory with their opening Group G game against Serbia. The Selecao headed to the Gulf state as number one in the FIFA rankings...
Spain v Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 – live
Will the 2010 World Cup winners Spain start with victory or can Costa Rica spring a surprise in Group E? Join Rob Smyth
German players cover mouths in protest at World Cup
Members of Germany’s national soccer team protested FIFA’s ban on players wearing LGBTQ armbands at the World Cup by covering their mouths when posing for a team photo. All players for Germany’s starting 11 posed for the team’s official photo before their opening match Wednesday against Japan by using their right hand to cover their mouth.
BBC
World Cup 2022: No anxiety in France squad, says manager Didier Deschamps
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France manager Didier Deschamps says there is no anxiety within...
SB Nation
Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup
The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
theScore
Manchester United terminate Ronaldo's contract by mutual consent
Manchester United released Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, bringing an end to the 37-year-old's tumultuous second spell with the club. The move comes after Ronaldo criticized the Glazer family, United manager Erik ten Hag, and his now-former teammates in a scathing interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan last week. United waited...
Report: Pep Guardiola Set To Extend Manchester City Contract
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to renew his contract with the Premier League club, per reports.
theScore
World Cup roundup, Day 3: Argentina humbled, France passes 1st test
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Day 3 of the tournament. Time to panic for Argentina?. It took just...
NBC Sports
Netherlands outlast Mane-less Senegal to win World Cup opener 2-0
Senegal vs Netherlands: The Oranje left it late, but they snatched a 2-0 victory over the reigning African champions in the first competitive fixture of the 2022 World Cup, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Monday. Cody Gakpo headed home the long-awaited breakthrough in the 84th minute, at a...
theScore
Argentina has Messi - but is that enough to be a World Cup contender?
Alexis Mac Allister is familiar with the script. We all are. "We've got the best player in the world; that's the only advantage we've got," the Argentina midfielder joked to theScore. Naturally, Lionel Messi will dominate the Albiceleste's journey through the World Cup. That's how it worked when Argentina won...
2022 World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Netherlands
The two favourites to go through in group A will take on each other in their opening game of the Qatar World Cup.
Olivier Giroud And Thierry Henry Now Tied For France Record On 51 Goals... But How Long Will It Take Kylian Mbappe To Catch Up?
Giroud and Mbappe both scored as France beat Australia 4-1 at the World Cup on Tuesday.
theScore
Glazer family to explore Manchester United sale
The Glazer family is shifting its attention to selling Manchester United now that the Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco is over. Manchester United said Tuesday that the American family will explore options, which could include selling the Premier League club outright. United's owners will also consider a partial sale or a strategic partnership with third parties.
FOX Sports
'We have to move on and learn from this': USMNT preparing for England after Wales draw
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — When United States coach Gregg Berhalter walked into the locker room after his team squandered a late 1-0 lead Monday against Wales and settled for a tie in the U.S. men’s first World Cup game in eight years, his overriding emotion wasn’t frustration.
theScore
3 key questions ahead of Canada's World Cup opener vs. Belgium
At long last, Canada makes its return to the men's World Cup on Wednesday, ending a 36-year hiatus with a glamorous matchup against Belgium, the second-ranked team in the world. Despite facing Group F's most illustrious member in the opening match - and the obvious leap in quality that entails...
Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup
"I know you're gonna play your hearts out," President Joe Biden told the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team over the phone on Sunday, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup President Joe Biden is sending his support to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In an Instagram video shared by Biden and USMNT on Sunday, Biden, 80, can be seen calling in from the White House to speak with the coach and players, who are gearing up for their first World Cup match in...
Watch: Adrien Rabiot And Olivier Giroud Score As France Overturn Australia Before Half-Time - FIFA World Cup
Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud both score as France overturn the deficit before half-time after an early goal by Australia.
BBC
'Some of it comes down to what we can do in January'
Frank Lampard has hinted Everton may pursue attacking options in the January transfer window. The Toffees are on tour in Australia and overcame Celtic on penalties over the weekend following a 0-0 draw. Lampard told the club's website:, external "We don’t want to over-analyse certain areas of our...
