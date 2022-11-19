ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
Daily Mail

Thiago Silva backs 'humble' Neymar to shine ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, as the veteran defender insists his countrymen will make the forward play better than he does for PSG

Captain Thiago Silva knows Brazil face 'fierce competition' in Qatar but feels the squad are relaxed as they prepare to kick off their bid for World Cup glory with their opening Group G game against Serbia. The Selecao headed to the Gulf state as number one in the FIFA rankings...
The Hill

German players cover mouths in protest at World Cup

Members of Germany’s national soccer team protested FIFA’s ban on players wearing LGBTQ armbands at the World Cup by covering their mouths when posing for a team photo. All players for Germany’s starting 11 posed for the team’s official photo before their opening match Wednesday against Japan by using their right hand to cover their mouth.
BBC

World Cup 2022: No anxiety in France squad, says manager Didier Deschamps

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France manager Didier Deschamps says there is no anxiety within...
SB Nation

Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup

The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
theScore

Manchester United terminate Ronaldo's contract by mutual consent

Manchester United released Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, bringing an end to the 37-year-old's tumultuous second spell with the club. The move comes after Ronaldo criticized the Glazer family, United manager Erik ten Hag, and his now-former teammates in a scathing interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan last week. United waited...
theScore

World Cup roundup, Day 3: Argentina humbled, France passes 1st test

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Day 3 of the tournament. Time to panic for Argentina?. It took just...
NBC Sports

Netherlands outlast Mane-less Senegal to win World Cup opener 2-0

Senegal vs Netherlands: The Oranje left it late, but they snatched a 2-0 victory over the reigning African champions in the first competitive fixture of the 2022 World Cup, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Monday. Cody Gakpo headed home the long-awaited breakthrough in the 84th minute, at a...
theScore

Argentina has Messi - but is that enough to be a World Cup contender?

Alexis Mac Allister is familiar with the script. We all are. "We've got the best player in the world; that's the only advantage we've got," the Argentina midfielder joked to theScore. Naturally, Lionel Messi will dominate the Albiceleste's journey through the World Cup. That's how it worked when Argentina won...
theScore

Glazer family to explore Manchester United sale

The Glazer family is shifting its attention to selling Manchester United now that the Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco is over. Manchester United said Tuesday that the American family will explore options, which could include selling the Premier League club outright. United's owners will also consider a partial sale or a strategic partnership with third parties.
theScore

3 key questions ahead of Canada's World Cup opener vs. Belgium

At long last, Canada makes its return to the men's World Cup on Wednesday, ending a 36-year hiatus with a glamorous matchup against Belgium, the second-ranked team in the world. Despite facing Group F's most illustrious member in the opening match - and the obvious leap in quality that entails...
People

Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

"I know you're gonna play your hearts out," President Joe Biden told the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team over the phone on Sunday, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup President Joe Biden is sending his support to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.  In an Instagram video shared by Biden and USMNT on Sunday, Biden, 80, can be seen calling in from the White House to speak with the coach and players, who are gearing up for their first World Cup match in...
BBC

'Some of it comes down to what we can do in January'

F﻿rank Lampard has hinted Everton may pursue attacking options in the January transfer window. T﻿he Toffees are on tour in Australia and overcame Celtic on penalties over the weekend following a 0-0 draw. L﻿ampard told the club's website:, external "We don’t want to over-analyse certain areas of our...

