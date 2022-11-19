Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris expected to sit Saturday vs. Minnesota

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are expected to sit on Saturday as the Philadelphia 76ers host the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Maxey suffered a left foot injury in the second quarter on Friday in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He was eventually ruled out of returning in the second half as X-rays were negative. He was due to undergo an MRI on the foot on Saturday.

He had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds prior to leaving.

Meanwhile, Harris is expected to miss his second straight game due to left hip soreness. It appears as though he is close to returning, but will likely sit. He last played on Sunday versus the Utah Jazz, recording eight points, six rebounds and two assists in the 105-98 win.

Without Maxey and Harris, Doc Rivers’ team will once again be short-handed. Rivers could turn to Shake Milton to start in place of Maxey while Danuel House Jr. will likely earn the nod in place of Harris again on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.