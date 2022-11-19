ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M's Kyle Field empties ... at halftime of UMass game

There is plenty of restlessness within Texas A&M’s football program among its fan base.

That was never more obvious than Saturday when the 3-7 Aggies played UMass at Kyle Field.

The announced crowed was more than 90,000.

However, after the band performed at halftime, there was an exit, en masse.

By looks of the image, it appears as if 90% of those who showed up weren’t interested in whether Jimbo Fisher’s team won, lost or came out for the remaining 30 minutes of the non-conference clash,

