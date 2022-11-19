Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslsports.com
Offensive Trio Providing Stability For Bowl-Bound Utah State
LOGAN, Utah – Could an Aggie offense plagued by injuries be finding their stride as they get set to face the Boise State Broncos on Friday, November 25?. After scoring nearly 33 points per game in 2021, head coach Blake Anderson and the Utah State Aggies had reason to believe that success could carry over into 2022.
Post Register
Boise State to play against Utah State on Friday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Broncos are hosting the Utah State Aggies at the Albertsons Stadium for the game on Friday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. The game can be watched on CBS2.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Men’s Basketball Garners National Attention in AP Poll
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men's basketball is garnering national attention after receiving a vote in the latest poll released by The Associated Press on Monday. Utah State has started its season with a 4-0 record for the fifth time in the last 10 years, marking its best start since the 2019-20 team won its first seven games. The Aggies opened this season with three-straight double-digit victories at home with a 75-58 win against Utah Valley, 84-62 win against Bradley and 96-74 victory against Santa Clara. Utah State most recently recorded a thrilling 91-89 overtime victory at San Diego.
Weber State to host North Dakota in FCS playoffs
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Coming off a 9-2 season, the Weber State football team received an at-large bid and will open the FCS playoffs Saturday at home against North Dakota. The Wildcats were hoping for a first round bye, but will instead have to play the 7-4 Fighting Hawks at Stewart Stadium at 2:00 […]
ksl.com
Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announces resignation
LOGAN — After six years of leading Utah State University, Noelle Cockett on Tuesday announced that she will step down from her position as USU's 16th president on July 1, 2023. Cockett announced her decision through a letter to the campus community, in which she thanked USU for the...
usustatesman.com
Is in-person shopping becoming extinct in Logan?
A recent study by Marist Poll showed Millennials continue to be the leading age group in online shopping — and students at Utah State University are no exception. . “I shop probably about a few times a week — like three,” Lexi Jones, a USU student, said. “I...
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
Ogden school mourns the loss of teacher
An Ogden school and the local community are mourning the loss of one of their own after an accidental shooting over the weekend.
Logan Tabernacle vandalism 'cuts to heart' of community
LOGAN, Utah — The Logan Tabernacle owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was vandalized over the weekend. The white doors of the Western entrance of the building were spray painted with a vulgar message about the church’s founder, Joseph Smith, and obscene images were painted above the doors. The Logan City Police Department received a report about the incident shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday. ...
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape
1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
kmyu.tv
Highway Patrol troopers stop alleged DUI driver traveling over 120 mph in northern Utah
WELLSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they were stopped while traveling 121 miles per hour through a curved road. Officials said they stopped the driver in Cache County early Saturday morning and could smell alcohol from the vehicle. More from 2News.
Costco Wholesale opens another new store in Utah
Costco Wholesale just opened another new store location in Utah this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the popular discount warehouse chain Costco Wholesale celebrated the grand opening of its newest Utah store location in Logan.
DUI driver 4x legal limit stopped going 121 mph on curved Wellsville road
A DUI driver four times the legal limit was stopped going 121 mph in Wellsville on Saturday, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Driver stopped for alleged DUI while driving 121 mph in Cache County
WELLSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a speeder near Wellsville going nearly double the speed limit with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit. The stop happened at 12:02 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 89-91 in Cache County. “Early this...
KSLTV
UHP pulls over suspected DUI driver, going double the speed limit
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — When you’ve been a Utah State Patrol Trooper for as long as Phil Rawlinson has, it’s safe to say you have seen it all. “Just a little over 17 years,” said Trooper Rawlinson. “I’ve seen quite a bit.”. However, while...
Ogden woman remembered by loved ones after accidental shooting
Jaycee Gray Trivino was a lot of things to the Ogden Community: a daughter, a sister, an artist, a dancer, a teacher, and just an overall good person.
upr.org
Smithfield A&W to be remodeled into Arctic Circle
The A&W Restaurant in Smithfield will soon be replaced by Arctic Circle. One of the owners of the business, Alex Davies, said although the restaurant has been doing well, after spending 20 years working for A&W he felt it was time to move on and pursue other opportunities. “It has...
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden
One person died from an accidental gunshot wound around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Ogden Police.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies respond, find no victims after rollover crash in Willard
WILLARD, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Willard City Fire officials dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover on the west side of Interstate 15 Sunday found no victims in or near a pickup truck that rolled into a canal. “Upon arrival, no occupants were found so we searched the...
Comments / 0