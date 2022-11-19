ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Offensive Trio Providing Stability For Bowl-Bound Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Could an Aggie offense plagued by injuries be finding their stride as they get set to face the Boise State Broncos on Friday, November 25?. After scoring nearly 33 points per game in 2021, head coach Blake Anderson and the Utah State Aggies had reason to believe that success could carry over into 2022.
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Men’s Basketball Garners National Attention in AP Poll

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men's basketball is garnering national attention after receiving a vote in the latest poll released by The Associated Press on Monday. Utah State has started its season with a 4-0 record for the fifth time in the last 10 years, marking its best start since the 2019-20 team won its first seven games. The Aggies opened this season with three-straight double-digit victories at home with a 75-58 win against Utah Valley, 84-62 win against Bradley and 96-74 victory against Santa Clara. Utah State most recently recorded a thrilling 91-89 overtime victory at San Diego.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Weber State to host North Dakota in FCS playoffs

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Coming off a 9-2 season, the Weber State football team received an at-large bid and will open the FCS playoffs Saturday at home against North Dakota. The Wildcats were hoping for a first round bye, but will instead have to play the 7-4 Fighting Hawks at Stewart Stadium at 2:00 […]
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announces resignation

LOGAN — After six years of leading Utah State University, Noelle Cockett on Tuesday announced that she will step down from her position as USU's 16th president on July 1, 2023. Cockett announced her decision through a letter to the campus community, in which she thanked USU for the...
LOGAN, UT
usustatesman.com

Is in-person shopping becoming extinct in Logan? 

 A recent study by Marist Poll showed Millennials continue to be the leading age group in online shopping — and students at Utah State University are no exception. . “I shop probably about a few times a week — like three,” Lexi Jones, a USU student, said. “I...
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Logan Tabernacle vandalism 'cuts to heart' of community

LOGAN, Utah — The Logan Tabernacle owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was vandalized over the weekend. The white doors of the Western entrance of the building were spray painted with a vulgar message about the church’s founder, Joseph Smith, and obscene images were painted above the doors. The Logan City Police Department received a report about the incident shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday. ...
LOGAN, UT
luxury-houses.net

This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape

1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HUNTSVILLE, UT
upr.org

Smithfield A&W to be remodeled into Arctic Circle

The A&W Restaurant in Smithfield will soon be replaced by Arctic Circle. One of the owners of the business, Alex Davies, said although the restaurant has been doing well, after spending 20 years working for A&W he felt it was time to move on and pursue other opportunities. “It has...
SMITHFIELD, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy