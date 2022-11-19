LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men's basketball is garnering national attention after receiving a vote in the latest poll released by The Associated Press on Monday. Utah State has started its season with a 4-0 record for the fifth time in the last 10 years, marking its best start since the 2019-20 team won its first seven games. The Aggies opened this season with three-straight double-digit victories at home with a 75-58 win against Utah Valley, 84-62 win against Bradley and 96-74 victory against Santa Clara. Utah State most recently recorded a thrilling 91-89 overtime victory at San Diego.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO