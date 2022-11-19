ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

How to fix Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass not awarding tokens

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players are reporting that their Season One Battle Pass Tokens are not being rewarded as is intended. Thankfully, the bug has a pretty simple fix. Modern Warfare 2’s first season kicked off back on November 16, coinciding with the highly anticipated launch of Warzone...
dexerto.com

Valorant fans propose genius Chamber nerf to finally balance overpowered Agent

Valorant fans have suggested a genius Chamber nerf that will finally balance the overpowered Sentinel. One agent has dominated the game since its release. Of course, we’re talking about Chamber, the French Sentinel that has been at the top and tearing up the meta since the end of Episode 3.
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 players slam Al Bagra’s “rigged” spawns

Squad spawns are a well-documented issue in Modern Warfare 2, and the problems are especially glaring on Al Bagra. CoD YouTuber JGOD called out Modern Warfare 2’s spawn system in September. He said, “If the spawns actually worked as you would expect, the mini-map wouldn’t be an issue, but Modern Warfare introduced a squad spawn system that uses irregular spawns and logic.”
dexerto.com

Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal: Release date, story, classes

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal is the latest expansion that brings a new Technophage Outbreak mission variant, Venerable Dreadnought class, and more. Here’s everything you need to know. The Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Duty Eternal DLC is a brand new...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet review: An almost super-effective adventure

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have ushered in the 9th Generation of the series, and they are packed full of emotional storylines, fun mechanics, and updated gameplay. However, the glitches and performance problems can’t be ignored. Pokemon fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting the launch of Pokemon Scarlet...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 devs add audio transcription feature to combat toxicity

Overwatch 2 will be implementing a new audio transcription feature as a way to help combat inappropriate or unsportsmanlike comments during matches. As part of the latest Overwatch 2 update, developer Blizzard have revealed that they will be introducing a new chat feature to help monitor “disruptive behavior” in OW2 games. This news was revealed in a new blog post, detailing who will have access to the audio transcription as well as how the process of reporting a player will operate.
dexerto.com

How to deal damage with a chicken peck in Fortnite

A new Fortnite challenge requires players to deal damage with a chicken peck, but if you’re not sure how to do that, our guide has all the answers you need. With just days to go until the finale of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Avian Ambush Week has returned to give players more ways to earn XP and get those final Battle Pass rewards like the elusive Super Styles.
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect roasts unwell Warzone 2 player with proximity chat domination

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect showed how he incorporated mental warfare into his Warzone 2 strategy by dominating a foe through the use of proximity chat. Warzone 2 has taken over the FPS genre, with CoD fans glued to their screens playing the newest battle royale – and Dr Disrespect is no exception.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players want “Pokemon’s government” in real life

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players laud “the Pokemon government” for its accomplishments regarding healthcare, inflation, and more. Tokyo-based developer Game Freak has shipped two major Pokemon titles this year for the Nintendo Switch, Legends Arceus and Scarlet and Violet. As such, fans of the long-running franchise have much...
dexerto.com

Best MX9 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The MX9 doesn’t get much love in MW2 multiplayer, but it is a top-tier SMG in Warzone 2. We’ve got the best MX9 loadout for you to try. Activision designed Warzone 2 with the intention of emphasizing close-quarters combat. WZ2 features multiple small circles in some matches, forcing players to engage in more gunfights. Activision stated that “weapons better for end-game close-combat, SMGs especially, will typically have increased value.”
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 TikTok reveals enemies now using proximity chat to dance together

Proximity chat has provided plenty of laughs in Warzone 2, and a TikTok revealed players using the new feature to dance together. Warzone 2 introduces a laundry list of new features. Gulag 2.0, AI enemies, and a new backpack system reinvigorated the battle royale, but nothing drew more attention than proximity chat. Squads can hear and communicate with enemy teams using the new in-game communication system.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends dev reveals major SBMM change coming this season

Respawn Entertainment’s Technical Director working on Apex Legends has confirmed that the development team is in the process of making changes to the SBMM system, with the changes rolling out within the next months. As with most multiplayer games, Apex Legends uses SBMM (skill-based matchmaking) to match teammates and...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse Sun & Moon Collection Challenges explained

The Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event has brought two Collection Challenges into the game: the Sun Challenge and the Moon Challenge. Here’s how to complete them both and get the rewards on offer. As the Season of Light comes to an end in Pokemon Go, Niantic has delivered one...
dexerto.com

How to get Collector’s Tokens in Marvel Snap: Token Shop explained

With the launch of Collector’s Tokens, Marvel Snap players will finally be able to pick and choose which cards they unlock through the Token Shop. We’ve got the full rundown on how this new system works. After teasing their debut in an earlier development roadmap, Ben Brode finally...
dexerto.com

Overwatch star Xzi confirms Valorant switch: “I’m pretty confident”

Former South Korean Overwatch player Jung ‘Xzi’ Ki-hyo has announced his retirement from the Blizzard title and said in a statement that he has considered a switch to Valorant, or content creation. The former Dallas Fuel and Florida Mayhem player took to Twitch on November 20 to tell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy