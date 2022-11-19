Read full article on original website
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Hawks
After playing six of seven on the road, the Wine & Gold have returned to start their home stand in style – winning a double-overtime thriller on Friday night followed by a Sunday night drubbing of the Heat. They’ll have their hands full if they want to keep it rolling on Monday night, with Trae Young and the Hawks rolling in for the first time since the Play-In Tournament game in April.
NBA
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Preview: Back Cleveland at Home
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Atlanta Hawks will travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. Atlanta enters this matchup with a 10-6 record, good for third place in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland is also 10-6 after a huge 26-point win over the Heat on Sunday night.
NBA
Cavs Beat Hawks, Remain Undefeated on Home Stand
WRAP-UP We’re just over one month into the 2022-23 season, but the Cavaliers are already starting to re-establish Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as a dangerous place for foes to play. After spending most of the early part of the month on the road, the Wine and Gold have returned to...
NBA
Cavs vs Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Tonight, the Cavs look to win a third game in a row as the Atlanta Hawks visit Cleveland. This is the first meeting between these two since the spring, as the Hawks beat the Cavs in the Play-In Tournament to advance to the Playoffs. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM...
NBA
How Mike Brown's military upbringing is helping the Kings' winning culture
Like the bright purple beam darting out of Golden 1 Center after a win, the Sacramento Kings are making a statement. The Kings have remained a force in the Western conference – their record-holding 16-year playoff curse with a considerable possibility of breaking this 2022-23 season. To put things in perspective, the last time the Kings made the playoffs in May of 2006, Keegan Murray – their 2022 draft pick and current leader in blocks – was only five years old.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Home Cooking
The Cavs followed an eight-game winning streak with a five-game losing streak and now have won three in a row after back-to-back wins against the Hornets, Heat and Hawks. Carter and Justin weigh in on two dominant wins, discuss who the real Cavaliers are and discuss the current progress for the team this season.
NBA
Cavs vs Trail Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Only the Portland Trail Blazers stand in the way of the Cavs and a perfect 4-0 home stand. Portland is 10-7 on the season, but have lost three straight and four of five. Damian Lillard is out for 1-to-2 weeks with a calf strain. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 21, 2022
The start of Week 6 of the NBA schedule marks the conclusion of New Orleans’ longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season. The Pelicans will try to complete that stretch with a winning record, hosting Golden State at 7 p.m. Monday. New Orleans has gone 3-2 so far in the Smoothie King Center recently, beating Houston, Memphis and Chicago, but losing to Portland and Boston. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 begins tonight at 6:30. Monday’s game is also available nationally on NBA TV’s Center Court broadcast.
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> Tough Week For Portland Results In A Slight Decline In Ranks Heading Into Week Six
The Trail Blazers returned home for week five facing San Antonio, Brooklyn and Utah at the Moda Center. Portland finished the week 1-2 dropping two close games on Thursday and Saturday. The homestand began on Nov. 15 as the Spurs rolled into town. Jerami Grant, Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons...
NBA
Cavs Win Big Over the Heat on Sunday Night
WRAP-UP After flirting with disaster on Friday – losing a big lead before pulling away in double-overtime – the Cavaliers left nothing to chance two nights later, jumping on Miami early and never letting up. Miami dressed seven men in its own overtime loss on Friday night, and...
NBA
Trae Young's Clutch Assists vs Raptors
Trae Young's second clutch assist of the evening came in the locker room when he passed a medallion onto rookie AJ Griffin. After one of Trae's most efficient games of the season – a 33-point, 12-assist effort in which he made 12 of 21 shots – he took the medallion that Nate McMillan gave him for being the Hawks' best offensive player and handed it over to the rookie after Griffin hit the game-winning alley-oop layup as overtime expired.
NBA
Tyrese Haliburton Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced Monday that Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Nov. 14-20. Haliburton has guided the Pacers to a 3-0 record during the week. He led Indiana with averages of 21 points, 4.3 rebounds and 11 assists per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field during the team’s three wins over Charlotte, Houston and Orlando last week.
NBA
Rally the Vote Student Edition Brings Civic Engagement to Golden 1 Center
The Sacramento Kings, California Secretary of State’s Office and When We All Vote Team Up to Encourage Next Generation of Voters to Make their Voices Heard. On November 8, 2022, as the NBA paused all games on Election Day for the first time to promote voting, the Kings partnered with the California Secretary of State’s office and When We All Vote to host “Rally the Vote Student Edition” at Golden 1 Center. The goal of the event was to educate local students about the importance of civic engagement.
NBA
Celtics' Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped in Chicago
Boston’s league-best, nine-game win streak came to an end Monday night in Chicago with a 121-107 defeat at the hands of the Bulls. The Celtics didn’t look like themselves at either end of the court after scoring the first basket of the game, a 3-pointer from Jayson Tatum. Chicago soon claimed a 5-3 lead and Boston went on to trail for the final 45:28 of the contest.
NBA
Pelicans' Zion Williamson available tonight vs. Warriors
New Orleans forward Zion Williamson is expected to play tonight against the Golden State Warriors (8 ET, NBA TV) after missing the last three games with a right foot contusion, the team announced Monday. Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson, who hasn’t played since Nov. 12, suffered the injury early...
NBA
Coup’s Takeaways: Adebayo Returns But Cavaliers Ride Second-Quarter Run To Comfortable Victory
1. With Miami again shorthanded despite getting Bam Adebayo (21 points on 14 shots) back in the starting lineup, this one at least had the early-going look of one that might repeat Friday’s effort against Washington when the Wizards struggled against the zone defense and the HEAT almost rode an early lead to the finish line. Cleveland was getting pretty good looks from three in that first quarter, but the HEAT were only down one headed into the second and we’ve seen them hang around with every manner of opponent no matter who they have available.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Warriors 83
Pelicans (10-7), Warriors (8-10) Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team that sat out multiple starters. Seventeen days after a similar scenario resulted in the Pelicans having to fight off upset-minded Golden State and win by a nine-point margin, this time the hosts had little difficulty dominating, going up by 24 points in the first quarter. New Orleans finished 4-2 on what will be its longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season.
NBA
76ers Meet Hornets in Charlotte After Team Win Over Nets | Gameday Report 18/82
After a 115-106 home win over the Brooklyn Nets, the 76ers (9-8) visit the Charlotte Hornets (4-14) for the second half of a back-to-back on Wednesday that tips off a three-game road trip. The Hornets last played Sunday at Washington, falling 106-102 to the Wizards. Kelly Oubre Jr. put up...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers: Game Preview
INDANAPOLIS – Getting the opportunity to play in close contests in the final moments of games is an invaluable experience for young players in the NBA. The Orlando Magic, which entered the season with the fourth-youngest roster in the league, have played in 12 matchups this season that have registered clutch minutes – a five-point game with less than five minutes to play – tied for second most in the association.
NBA
Haliburton, Pacers Give Back at Annual Come to Our House Dinner
The Pacers played Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and they will be back in action on Wednesday and Friday as they wrap up a four-game homestand. They were off on Tuesday, but Tyrese Haliburton and the rest of his teammates and coaches were still at the Fieldhouse in the evening, welcoming 600 men, women, and children experiencing homelessness from Central Indiana shelters for a warm holiday meal.
