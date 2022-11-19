Eagle Pass and Surrounding Communities invited to attend 26th Annual HEB Feast of Sharing Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, November 19, 2022

(PRESS RELEASE) Eagle Pass, TX – Mayor Rolando Salinas, Jr. and the City Council took action at the City Council meeting held on Thursday, November 17 in efforts to prepare for the influx of tourists that will visit Eagle Pass to view the 2024 Solar Eclipse. The solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024. The City of Eagle Pass has already begun to receive calls regarding the availability of hotels in our area.

