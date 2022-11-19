Eagle Pass and Surrounding Communities invited to attend 26th Annual HEB Feast of Sharing Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, November 19, 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Scholarship honors life of Robb Elementary victim Makenna Elrod Seiler
UVALDE, Texas – Dream big, love bigger. That’s how Makenna Elrod Seiler’s parents want you to remember their little girl, who was one of the victims in the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde on May 24. ”The animals that are on her mural, that’s her dog, Bailey,...
epbusinessjournal.com
City of Eagle Pass Prepares for Influx of Tourists and Visitors for the 2024 Solar Eclipse
(PRESS RELEASE) Eagle Pass, TX – Mayor Rolando Salinas, Jr. and the City Council took action at the City Council meeting held on Thursday, November 17 in efforts to prepare for the influx of tourists that will visit Eagle Pass to view the 2024 Solar Eclipse. The solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024. The City of Eagle Pass has already begun to receive calls regarding the availability of hotels in our area.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best Restaurants in Uvalde TX – Top 10 places where you can eat Barbecue, Mexican food, and more!
Uvalde sits at the crossroads, quite literally. US Routes 83 and 90 intersect in the heart of the city. These roads connect Florida to California and Canada to Mexico. But Uvalde has always been on the road, thanks to Native American and Spanish paths that crossed our rivers and ran from Mexico through Uvalde to San Antonio.
Comments / 0