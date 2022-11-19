ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Tired of someone mooching off your Netflix? Here’s how to kick them out

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCsAo_0jH8cqis00

(NEXSTAR) — Password sharing: It’s something you’ve possibly done and a thorn in the side of subscription-based platforms. Netflix has said all year that it would be cracking down on password sharing after executives blamed it for “lower acquisition and lower growth,” and a new feature seems ready to help.

Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade earlier this year. Password sharing was partially blamed, despite CEO Reed Hastings calling it “something you have to learn to live with” in 2016, CNBC reports . Netflix executives told shareholders that more than 100 million households are using a different household’s account.

Earlier this week, Netflix launched “Managing Access and Devices,” a new feature that allows you to view devices that have streamed from your account and log out those you don’t want to have access “with just one click.”

Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch

Though Netflix suggests using the feature to log out of a hotel TV or a friend’s device while traveling for the holidays, you’re also able to remove any device using your login.

To use the feature on your desktop, click your profile photo in the top right corner of the screen, and then select ‘Account.’ Then under security, select ‘Managing access and devices.’

There, you’ll be able to see what devices are logged in, when they last watched, and roughly where the device is located. You can then select ‘Sign Out’ to cut off that device’s access. Removed devices will, of course, no longer appear under the ‘Manage Access and Devices’ section.

The move seems to take effect immediately and appears like this on mobile:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjxeU_0jH8cqis00
This screengrab shows what a user will see if they have been logged out of a Netflix account using the platform’s new feature. (Addy Bink/Nexstar)

A user may also struggle to open a title and receive an error notice that reads “Cannot play title. Please try again later.”

While testing the feature, we found the device signed out lost access for a short time, but soon was able to open Netflix again and view content. On a third test with the same device, the user was unable to play any titles.

If another user saves your login on a device, they may also be able to regain access to your account. Netflix notes you can change your password for added security.

Employee tracking: From your keystrokes to your emails, here’s what your employer can see

Last month, Netflix sent a letter to shareholders saying it has landed on a “thoughtful approach” and announced that those using someone else’s account will have the ability to transfer their profiles into their own new accounts. Subscribers will have the ability to create sub-accounts “if they want to pay for family or friends.” The company currently plans on rolling out these features early next year.

Netflix recently added a fourth streaming plan option, “Basic with Ads.” Though more affordable, the plan does not allow users to watch many popular show titles like “New Girl,” “Skyfall,” or “Arrested Development.” The plan is also not supported on Apple TV, though a Netflix representative told Variety that it is “coming soon.”

Story continues below:

Other services such as Hulu and Peacock offer ad-supported plans, and Disney+ is on track to debut a similar offering later this year. Apple’s streaming service is ad-free, minus promotions for its own content.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

High school football Saturday highlights – Week 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The semi-finals for classes 3A-6A have come to a close. Here is a look at how teams advanced to the championship round. Second ranked La Cueva traveled to the Field of Dreams for a rematch against third ranked Centennial. When the two squads met in the regular season, La Cueva came out […]
KRQE News 13

Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over two decades ago, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) found the remains of a young female. Now, the department is asking for your help recognizing the unknown face. “There is a family out there who is missing this woman,” said Deputy Commander with the APD Criminal Investigation Division, Kyle Hartsock. The body […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free

Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
shefinds

Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It

If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
BGR.com

8 useful Netflix settings you probably don’t even know about

You might not like Netflix’s recent price hikes or moves indicating that the password-sharing days will soon be history. That’s why we told you about how you can cancel Netflix and use these free streaming services instead. But the streaming service still has plenty of great content to keep you subscribed. The longer you use Netflix, the more useful tips and tricks you’ll pick up. Here, we’ll show you a few simple Netflix settings and features that can improve your streaming experience.
livingetc.com

Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa

Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
Android Police

Netflix now lets you remotely log out friends leeching off your subscription

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?

Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
CNET

Netflix Subscribers Can Download Immortality Game for iOS Devices

Netflix began offering video games to its subscribers last year, but this added benefit hasn't caught on. The streaming service has a new game available, and it happens to be one of the best games of 2022. Immortality is an interactive film video game from game designer Sam Barlow that...
Android Authority

Apple TV Plus free trial: Here's how you can stream its content for nothing

You can use the regular trial or you can find even longer trials for free. Apple TV Plus remains one of the best streaming services you can sign up for, based on the high quality of its exclusive TV shows and original movies. While the service recently raised its price from $4.99 a month to $6.99 a month, it is still one of the cheaper streaming services out there. There’s even an Apple TV Plus free trial you can take advantage of to see if you want to keep using it.
KRQE News 13

Prosecutors urge suspected child rapist stay behind bars

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are trying to keep an accused child rapist behind bars until trial, saying there are more victims. Juan Rodriguez, 38, of Roswell is charged with four counts of rape for allegedly paying a 12-year-old to have sex with him. The girl told police that she contacted Rodriguez in September after learning […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Panhandling in Albuquerque affected by new council measure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque City Council approved a measure designed to keep people off medians. The new “Pedestrian Safety Ordinance” is an updated version of a law passed a few years ago that got blocked by the courts for violating people’s rights. The current version took out much of the controversial material, including […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

8 dead in cartel attack on police station

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded...
EL PASO, TX
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday streaming deals: Save on Paramount+ or a new Roku

Streaming gives you the best options for entertainment, customizable to your preferences and budget. Gone are the days of paying a lump sum for TV with too many ads; now you can make your TV work better for you by plugging a Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, or other device into the HDMI port for instant connection. You can pay for subscriptions to services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ or you can enjoy the entertainment options offered by free services like Tubi TV.
KRQE News 13

Roswell high-speed chase ends with tasing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman with a long criminal record led officers on a high-speed chase recently. Police say she was so reckless that they called off the chase before finding her vehicle on a dirt road outside of Roswell. A chase and search ended on October 18 in Roswell with a suspect being tased. […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy