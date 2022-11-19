Read full article on original website
momcollective.com
Guide to Breakfast with Santa In & Around Pittsburgh
Are you looking for a little bit of extra Christmas magic this holiday season? Perhaps spending the morning enjoying breakfast in the company of Santa is just the thing you need! Check the events below for a Santa Breakfast near you!. When: November 28 and December 5,6, 12, 13, 19,...
uncoveringpa.com
Experiencing Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland near Pittsburgh
I always love visiting festive drive-through Christmas light displays in PA, so I was excited when I finally had a chance to check out one that was been on my list for a long time: Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is located in Butler County just off I-79...
Pittsburgh Botanic Garden hosts 'Dazzling Nights' holiday light show
A million glittering lights will illuminate the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden during “Dazzling Nights,” an immersive pop-up light installation running Nov. 27 to Jan. 1. Features of the night-time, winter wonderland display will include an interactive lighted walkway, a forest of light and fog evoking the aurora borealis and a 65-foot tunnel of white lights, all enhanced with holiday music.
eyeofthehurricane.news
Christmas Light Shows 2022
Christmas lights are a holiday favorite for many. Here, I will be telling you about a few Christmas light displays that are in our area. Check them out if you can!. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at Coopers Lake in Butler County is the most technically advanced drive-thru light show in the Pittsburgh region. The two-mile route features customized light displays where most are synchronized to music that can be enjoyed on your radio. At the end of the tour, visitors have the option to head inside for a small Christmas Village experience as well. It is open from November 18th to January 1st. You can get a ticket at https://shadrackchristmas.com/pittsburgh-butler-co-pa#gettickets.
Prantl’s ‘one-ton cake’ goes on sale after Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night
PITTSBURGH — Prantl’s “one-ton cake” went on sale in Pittsburgh Sunday. The cake is 8 feet tall and 8 feet wide. It was modeled to look like the Highmark building and Christmas tree and was made specifically for the city’s Light Up Night. Prantl’s sold...
New light display to illuminate Pittsburgh over the holidays
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new holiday display is coming to Pittsburgh.It is called Dazzling Nights. It's being described as a holiday pop-up, immersive experience.The event kicks off later this month at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The display started a couple of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, expanded to Orlando, and now it's coming to Pittsburgh.It starts on Nov. 27 and runs through the holidays. Don't forget to buy tickets ahead of time.
'You're a great family': Al Julius' legacy carries on through your donations to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As we approach Thanksgiving, we here at KDKA-TV are giving thanks for the man who started the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund 40 years ago.What we know today as the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund actually began as Julius' Turkeys. It was started by the late KDKA-TV News commentator Al Julius.In 1982, as the region's steel industry began to decline and mill after mill closed leaving so many local people unemployed, a KDKA-TV viewer named Ms. Love sent Al $10 and asked him to use it to buy food for our neighbors in need at the holidays.During an interview in 1999...
Community comes together to raise funds after Beaver County Christmas light display vandalized
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — If you drive down Mercer Road during the holiday season you’ll see it. “I have three children now, all grown, but at the time they were little they wanted me to put some Christmas stuff up so I started and of course it started small,” said Emmett Santillo, whose Christmas Display was vandalized.
kidsburgh.org
Pins Mechanical brings old-school fun (and a grown-up-sized slide!) to Southside Works
Photos courtesy of Pins Mechanical. Parents hoping to inspire their kids to step away from digital devices this winter and play in the real world have a new resource: Pins Mechanical Co. has opened at the SouthSide Works, bringing duckpin bowling, old-school games and more to a sprawling 30,000-square-foot venue.
Westmoreland County residents enjoy holiday parade in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Residents came out to begin their early holiday celebrations with a parade in Greensburg. The parade featured a special float from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. The float featured a larger-than-life reproduction of a work by an artist known as “Grandma Moses.” The piece is called “Sugaring Off” and depicts a charming winter scene.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park happenings, week of Nov. 21, 2022
The Bethel Park Historical Society is presenting its annual Breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Schoolhouse Arts and History Center, 2600 South Park Road. The event is limited to 100 people. Tickets are $15 per person. Please email historicalsocietybp@gmail.com to coordinate the purchase. Tree-lighting ceremony. The...
Light of Life volunteers boxing up thousands of Thanksgiving meals for families in need
PITTSBURGH — The Light of Life Rescue Mission partnered with FedEx and other organizations to provide a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to 8,000 people who are homeless and in need in Allegheny County. According to Light of Life Executive Director Jerrel Gilliam, food insecurity is a major problem. “Right now,...
Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh helps those in need get a Thanksgiving dinner
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Thanksgiving just days away, The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh wants to make sure that no family goes without a warm dinner. On Saturday, the group held its annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. They said they're prepared to help more than 900 families throughout southwestern Pennsylvania this year. "The Consumer Price Index went up eight percent, so that puts a burden on a lot of families that we serve," said Carlos T. Carter, President, and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh. "They can't afford food, especially for Thanksgiving, so I think it's a good opportunity to give love to people. To make sure they can have a great meal and they have opportunities to learn about their health." Those who picked up their meals, they were also able to get a free health screening. The event was made possible through help from several community partners. They included the University of Pittsburgh, the United Way, The Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and others.
pghcitypaper.com
Chicken Guy! brings elevated fast-food poultry to Pittsburgh
Rolling out a chain of chicken joints while branding yourself as a champion for off-piste, family-owned eateries is an inherently risky move. But, it’s a risk the gregarious celebrity chef Guy Fieri has gladly embarked on, and he’s now brought his Chicken Guy! franchise to Pittsburgh. So, how does it hold up?
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Quentin
Quentin is a volunteer and staff favorite who arrived at Animal Friends through our Humane Investigations Department. He may be timid at first, but he will warm up to you with patience and time. He walks well on a leash and loves car rides, spending time outside with his favorite people and using his nose for enrichment work. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he could acclimate at his own pace and continue learning through positive-reinforcement training. He is ready for a home of his own, where he is the only dog.
'Absolutely spectacular:' Carnegie Museum of Art's Christmas tree displays up and running
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Christmas trees are lighting up all over the Pittsburgh area and that includes the Carnegie Museum of Art! Trees line the hall of architecture and each is decorated in a specific theme that is chosen by the women's committee. They have been volunteering to create the display and bring it to life since 1961. The museum has plenty of holiday events planned, including live music amongst the tres on Saturdays. It begins in December and continues through early January. "The trees are a wonderful celebration here at the museum for the people in Pittsburgh," said Rachel Delphia, curator of the museum. "We have five 18-foot-tall Frazier fur trees in this incredible room and every year, take it up a notch and take this beautiful space and make it absolutely spectacular." The museum's "presepio" is also on display, which is a traditional nativity scene set in Italy.
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel
When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
nextpittsburgh.com
Angora rabbits, alligators and more surprises at Humane Animal Rescue
In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we head to Humane Animal Rescue’s campus at 6926 Hamilton Ave. in Homewood to meet dozens of adoptable pets and learn how they are taken care of. Michele Frennier, director of marketing at Humane Animal Rescue, told us to arrive a few...
Zeise rants on Light Up Night
While some are expressing safety concerns during Light Up Night in Downtown Pittsburgh tomorrow, Paul Zeise said during his show Friday that he believes Pittsburgh Public Safety will do a good job.
KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
