FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns' season 'is gone right now' following loss to Buffalo Bills
DETROIT — Hello everybody from Ford Field in downtown Detroit, which turns out to be the home away from home for the Buffalo Bills. They rally against the Browns by the end of the first half and then dominate the game in the second half to come away with a much-needed 31-23 win to halt a two-game losing streak.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett laments a 'lack of importance' in practice on forcing turnovers
DETROIT — Of the many negative statistics from the Browns' 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, one might get slightly overlooked: Cleveland's defense didn't force any turnovers. In truth, though, it might be among the most important stats of all, as the team's current turnover margin of...
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Bernie Kosar - The Browns are 3-7 not because of the quarterback, which makes the situation a little scary
Browns Legend and Host of the Bernie Kosar Show, Bernie Kosar joins Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder to talk about his Jacoby Brissett’s play so far, Deshaun Watson returning and concussion issues involved with players from his era.
Cleveland Browns: Damaged field expected to be repaired for Sunday’s game
Police are investigating after reports of vandalism at FirstEnergy stadium Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, a suspect jumping the fence at the Browns' stadium and drove a golf cart on the field.
Cavaliers’ Lamar Stevens holds Donovan Mitchell accountable on defense, shows why he’s in starting lineup
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After giving up back-to-back buckets to Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and rookie first-rounder AJ Griffin, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell returned to the bench and heard an intense, deep voice that reminded him of old college coach Rick Pitino. It was Lamar Stevens.
SB Nation
Steve Smith went off on ‘three-legged donkey’ Baker Mayfield
One of the things that comes with the territory when you’re a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers is hearing from Steve Smith. Like it or not (more often than not) Smitty is going to call you out for your mistakes, bury you under his experience, and walk the puddle dry.
KSN News
Chiefs place Clyde Edwards-Helaire on IR list; JuJu Smith-Schuster returns to practice
The Kansas City Chiefs will put running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the injured reserve list, but JuJu Smith-Schuster has returned to practice.
Browns have 7 games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
Seven Michigan St. football players charged in tunnel melee
Seven Michigan State football players have been charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium's tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.
brownsnation.com
Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order
With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
