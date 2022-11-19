Logan Sargeant says he doesn’t feel any extra pressure being the first full-time American on the Formula 1 grid in 15 years after confirmation of his Williams seat for 2023. Sargeant earned the final points needed for his Super License by securing fourth in the Formula 2 drivers’ championship in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, prompting Williams to officially confirm his race seat on Monday. The Floridian will be the first American to race full-time in F1 since Scott Speed in 2007, but Sargeant says that as much as he wants to earn the support of his country next season, he’s not going to let the expectations of others become a distraction.

