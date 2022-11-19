Read full article on original website
'Perfect' strategy execution in Abu Dhabi nets Leclerc second in points
Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari executed the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix “perfectly” to beat Sergio Perez to second place in both the race and the drivers’ championship. Perez started on the front row alongside teammate Max Verstappen and Red Bull ran one-two for the first part of the race, keeping Leclerc at a safe distance for a spell. However, the first round of pit stops came with Leclerc starting to close in on Perez and a similar scenario later in the race saw Red Bull call Perez in again while Ferrari made a one-stop strategy work with Leclerc holding the Mexican off by just over a second.
Exhausted Vettel reflects on 'strange' final race
Sebastian Vettel was left exhausted after his final race weekend in Formula 1 and feels he could have had a better points return but for Aston Martin’s strategy in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The four-time world champion retires from F1 with 53 victories to his name, leaving him...
Ferrari signs off on 2022 with a 1-2-3 at Abu Dhabi F1 test
Track action for the 2022 Formula 1 season officially came to an end in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with a busy day of testing at the Yas Marina Circuit that was topped by Ferrari. The day was split between 2023 tire testing and rookie driver running, with teams able to run two cars following Sunday’s race at the same venue. That meant many race drivers were in action – including both of the usual drivers from Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes – and it was the Scuderia who led the way with an unusual one-two-three.
Hulkenberg's desire for F1 "sort of crept back" in 2022
Nico Hulkenberg says his desire to “kick ass” in Formula 1 returned during the summer and led to him pursuing the Haas seat for 2023. The German lost his drive with Renault at the end of 2019 and joined Aston Martin as reserve, making a number of substitute appearances in 2020 and at the start of this season. While he initially felt comfortable with his position on the periphery, he said that the desire to return full-time became increasingly strong during 2022.
Sargeant feels no extra pressure from U.S. ahead of F1 debut
Logan Sargeant says he doesn’t feel any extra pressure being the first full-time American on the Formula 1 grid in 15 years after confirmation of his Williams seat for 2023. Sargeant earned the final points needed for his Super License by securing fourth in the Formula 2 drivers’ championship in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, prompting Williams to officially confirm his race seat on Monday. The Floridian will be the first American to race full-time in F1 since Scott Speed in 2007, but Sargeant says that as much as he wants to earn the support of his country next season, he’s not going to let the expectations of others become a distraction.
Long-awaited McLaren debut a special day for Piastri
Oscar Piastri says his long-awaited public test debut for McLaren was a special day and gives him a head start on 2023 after completing more than 100 laps at the Pirelli tire test in Abu Dhabi. Teams could run two cars during Tuesday’s test, provided one was for race drivers...
Hamilton glad to see the back of 2022 F1 season
Lewis Hamilton feels his failure to finish the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sums up his season and admitted he’s glad to see the back of 2022. The seven-time world champion was running fourth and trying to hold off Carlos Sainz in the closing stages at the Yas Marina Circuit when a suspected hydraulics problem slowed him and forced his retirement with three laps remaining. At the end of a season in which Hamilton finished sixth in the drivers’ championship and failed to win a race for the first time in his career, he said he’s glad to be moving on.
MEDLAND: Sebastian Vettel did the impossible
Formula 1 witnessed the end of the career of one of its most successful drivers on Sunday night, as Sebastian Vettel climbed out of the cockpit for the final time, scoring one more point at the very same venue where he won the first of his four world championships. Those...
Thiago Silva backs 'humble' Neymar to shine ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, as the veteran defender insists his countrymen will make the forward play better than he does for PSG
Captain Thiago Silva knows Brazil face 'fierce competition' in Qatar but feels the squad are relaxed as they prepare to kick off their bid for World Cup glory with their opening Group G game against Serbia. The Selecao headed to the Gulf state as number one in the FIFA rankings...
Alonso "much more optimistic" about Aston Martin after first run with team
Fernando Alonso says he is “much more optimistic” about the performance of the Aston Martin car after making his debut for the team during the Abu Dhabi test. All 10 F1 teams have been able to run two cars each at the Yas Marina Circuit, where 2023 tires were being tested and teams were each required to run one rookie driver.
2022 World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Netherlands
The two favourites to go through in group A will take on each other in their opening game of the Qatar World Cup.
