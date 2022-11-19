ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Spelman’s Center of Excellence for Minority Women to create a data dashboard to spotlight women of color working in STEM

By LaShawn Hudson
wabe.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabe.org

PAD responds to overcrowding at Fulton County’s jail; Communication app for children now available in South Africa; The Healthcare Georgia Foundation receives $9 million donation

Moki Macias, the executive director of Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative (PAD), discusses the findings of the Justice Policy Board’s analysis of Fulton County’s jail population that calls for more diversion work to reduce overcrowding. MaryAnn Romski, a regents’ professor in Georgia State’s Department of Communication and Department...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Five-and-a-half years later: An update on Benteen Elementary School

That was about five-and-a-half years ago. WABE went back to Benteen recently to see how the school, and Lovett, are doing. Benteen is literally in a different place now. The original building in Southeast Atlanta is getting an upgrade, so Benteen is temporarily in a building about 15 minutes away in East Lake.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta honors Transgender Day of Remembrance with vigil at City Hall

As Atlanta celebrates Transgender Awareness Week, advocates say resources for the community here are growing but still not enough. At a vigil at Atlanta City Hall on Friday, a coalition of advocacy, community and health organizations gathered to remember and celebrate trans people known to have died so far this year from targeted attacks. Community leaders also emphasized how visibility is one important step to increasing Atlanta’s resources.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition

State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
MCDONOUGH, GA
wabe.org

Anthony Williams' Urban Nutcracker

Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker puts a modern spin on the 19th Century fairy tale. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Local pediatrician urges parents to take precautions as respiratory viruses rise amid holiday season

One of Atlanta’s top pediatric physicians is encouraging parents to be proactive this holiday season as respiratory viruses are on the rise. “I am concerned with traveling and mixing of people, we may, we may see more infections, “said Dr. Andi Shane, the chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Emory University School of Medicine and medical director of infectious disease at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County schools announces Employees of the Year

JONESBORO — Clayton County school has announced the district’s 2023 Employees of the Year. • Teacher of the Year – Dawn Parkman, Social Studies Teacher, Jonesboro Middle School  . • Principal of the Year – Brenda Ross-Wilson, M.E Stilwell School of the Arts  . • Support...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Thanksgiving meals not guaranteed for everyone, nonprofits stepping up in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Thanksgiving is a time of year when we enjoy good food and family time, but for some families that meal is not always guaranteed. Data from the Georgia Food Banks Association shows even before the pandemic more than 300,000 Georgia family households relied on the Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) and 66% of Georgians had to choose between food and their medical care.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 11/22: On cost of living, Stacey Abrams and wealth taxes

WILL GWINNETT HAVE SATURDAY VOTING on Nov. 26? Monday night, the Gwinnett Election Board was scheduled to meet to determine if the county would have Advanced Voting on November 26. Previously published Advanced Voting times in Gwinnett were to be Sunday, November 27 through Friday, December 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at locations in Lawrenceville, Bogan Park, Dacula Park, Hudgens Center for the Arts, George Pierce Park, Lenora Park Gym, Lucky Shoals Park, Mountain Park Activity Building, Pinckneyville Park, Rhodes Jordan Park and Shorty Howell Park. Not all locations will have drop-off boxes for absentee ballots, but at such locations, the ballot may be hand-delivered to the poll manager, says Elections Supervisor Zachary Manifold.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy