Spelman’s Center of Excellence for Minority Women to create a data dashboard to spotlight women of color working in STEM

wabe.org
A new exhibition of Surrealist works is on view at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art
Surrealism as an art form has captured the imaginations of creatives since the movement emerged in the early 20th century. Visual journeys through unreal places and unpredictable juxtapositions of imagery jolt us awake and invite us to question our definitions of reality. Carlos Solis on painting dreams on canvas:. “I...
wabe.org
PAD responds to overcrowding at Fulton County’s jail; Communication app for children now available in South Africa; The Healthcare Georgia Foundation receives $9 million donation
Moki Macias, the executive director of Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative (PAD), discusses the findings of the Justice Policy Board’s analysis of Fulton County’s jail population that calls for more diversion work to reduce overcrowding. MaryAnn Romski, a regents’ professor in Georgia State’s Department of Communication and Department...
atlantanewsfirst.com
17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
Gwinnett school board chair criticizes new district calendar
Gwinnett County Public Schools adopted a calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that includes few changes previously adopted calendars.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Exclusive: Legend T.I. talks new restaurant, Atlanta’s impact on culture, music
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
wabe.org
Five-and-a-half years later: An update on Benteen Elementary School
That was about five-and-a-half years ago. WABE went back to Benteen recently to see how the school, and Lovett, are doing. Benteen is literally in a different place now. The original building in Southeast Atlanta is getting an upgrade, so Benteen is temporarily in a building about 15 minutes away in East Lake.
wabe.org
Atlanta honors Transgender Day of Remembrance with vigil at City Hall
As Atlanta celebrates Transgender Awareness Week, advocates say resources for the community here are growing but still not enough. At a vigil at Atlanta City Hall on Friday, a coalition of advocacy, community and health organizations gathered to remember and celebrate trans people known to have died so far this year from targeted attacks. Community leaders also emphasized how visibility is one important step to increasing Atlanta’s resources.
Gwinnett school leaders admit discipline policy implementation errors
Gwinnett County Public Schools leaders discussed the problematic launch of new discipline policy.
Cascade UMC opens Midtown campus
Cascade United Methodist Church has taken another step toward hopes to strengthen its social justice and outreach minist...
How people with Section 8 housing vouchers can use them in a new way in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the 11Alive Investigates series The Way Home. People with Section 8 housing vouchers in Atlanta will have new opportunities to find a home in the city. Atlanta City Council adopted a new housing initiative during its meeting Monday. The resolution,...
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
wabe.org
Anthony Williams' Urban Nutcracker
Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker puts a modern spin on the 19th Century fairy tale. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
wabe.org
Local pediatrician urges parents to take precautions as respiratory viruses rise amid holiday season
One of Atlanta’s top pediatric physicians is encouraging parents to be proactive this holiday season as respiratory viruses are on the rise. “I am concerned with traveling and mixing of people, we may, we may see more infections, “said Dr. Andi Shane, the chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Emory University School of Medicine and medical director of infectious disease at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County schools announces Employees of the Year
JONESBORO — Clayton County school has announced the district’s 2023 Employees of the Year. • Teacher of the Year – Dawn Parkman, Social Studies Teacher, Jonesboro Middle School . • Principal of the Year – Brenda Ross-Wilson, M.E Stilwell School of the Arts . • Support...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Thanksgiving meals not guaranteed for everyone, nonprofits stepping up in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Thanksgiving is a time of year when we enjoy good food and family time, but for some families that meal is not always guaranteed. Data from the Georgia Food Banks Association shows even before the pandemic more than 300,000 Georgia family households relied on the Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) and 66% of Georgians had to choose between food and their medical care.
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 11/22: On cost of living, Stacey Abrams and wealth taxes
WILL GWINNETT HAVE SATURDAY VOTING on Nov. 26? Monday night, the Gwinnett Election Board was scheduled to meet to determine if the county would have Advanced Voting on November 26. Previously published Advanced Voting times in Gwinnett were to be Sunday, November 27 through Friday, December 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at locations in Lawrenceville, Bogan Park, Dacula Park, Hudgens Center for the Arts, George Pierce Park, Lenora Park Gym, Lucky Shoals Park, Mountain Park Activity Building, Pinckneyville Park, Rhodes Jordan Park and Shorty Howell Park. Not all locations will have drop-off boxes for absentee ballots, but at such locations, the ballot may be hand-delivered to the poll manager, says Elections Supervisor Zachary Manifold.
62-year-old woman receives big boost from Georgia Natural Gas Foundation
ATLANTA — A local company that helps seniors stay in their homes and helps build generational wealth in disadvantaged communities received a big boost on Thursday. HouseProud received a $120,000 check from Georgia Natural Gas Foundation to fund repairs for seniors in need. Channel 2′s Karyn Greer met with...
WXIA 11 Alive
'When I was growing up my mother wasn't able to vote' | Douglas County early voters share why they showed up
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglas County became the first in Georgia on Tuesday to offer voters a chance to cast their ballot in the Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, and many were already at the polls before the sun was even fully up. It was a...
WSB-TV Atlanta
Doctors encourage neighbors to take precaution as respiratory illnesses are on the rise
ATLANTA — As millions of people hit the road and take to the skies for the holidays, there is a warning about the increase in respiratory illnesses from the triple-demic of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, especially as families get together. Cases of RSV have been climbing among children. But...
