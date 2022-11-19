Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
panoramanow.com
Festival Of Lights – Michigan City
The Annual Festival of Holiday Lights begins on the first Saturday in December 3rd 2022 from 4:30 – 6:00 pm at Millennium Park (Where Santa Will Be) Washington Park, Michigan City, Indiana and the Snowflake parade after the Tree Lighting. Santa will be present to meet and greet children as vehicles safely drive through at a safe distance.
nwi.life
Friends of the St. Clare Center provide holiday meals for local families
A group of compassionate donors is making the holidays a little brighter for the families served by the Franciscan Physician Network St. Clare Health Center. The Friends of the St. Clare Center on Tuesday donated 50 $120 Strack & Van Til gift cards and two $150 gift cards to the center for the purchase of holiday meals by the families it serves. The organization hoped to raise $2,500 and raised more than two and half times their goal. The multiple donors who assisted in the collection of the $6,300 to support the effort asked to remain anonymous.
hometownnewsnow.com
Response High for Turkey Giveaway
(La Porte, IN) - One thousand free turkeys were given away Monday in Michigan City and La Porte. The frozen turkeys from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana were passed out by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless with help from members of the Michigan City based organization and volunteers. People...
laportecounty.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, November 24 – 27
Between celebrating what to be thankful for and ringing in the coming Christmas season, Northwest Indiana has an activity for anyone and everyone in the Region! Start your Christmas shopping early at local businesses, get to know your community during winter festivals, and maybe catch sight of Santa!. Take a...
laportecounty.life
Patrick’s Grille provides more than a meal to Michigan City
Patrick’s Grille was founded to offer excellent dining to the people of Michigan City, but the people behind the restaurant provide much more than that. Owner Patrick Wilkins and General Manager Julie Krause both believe in giving back to the community that has been so welcoming to them, and now their biggest charity activity is right around the corner.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond revives plans for Pulaski Park pool
Hammond's Pulaski Park may be getting a new pool, after all. Last spring, Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. said he'd decided not to rebuild the park's swimming pool, due in part to Crossroads YMCA's plans to put an outdoor waterpark at its new facility at the former Woodmar Mall site. But now, McDermott says First District council member Mark Kalwinski has agreed to let a million dollars in gaming revenue be used for the pool project, to add to the roughly $2 million remaining in leftover bond proceeds.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Input sought on Old Plank Road Trail extension
Potential trail users are weighing in on a potential extension of the Old Plank Road Trail into Northwest Indiana. It currently runs from Joliet to Chicago Heights, but a feasibility study is underway to extend it to Dyer and Schererville, where it would connect with the Pennsy Greenway. Now, consultants...
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Dr. Shawn Naranjo
Dr. Shawn Naranjo credits his mother and other influential women in his life for his decision to become an obstetrician and gynecologist. “My father died when I was young, and I’m very close with my mom,” Naranjo said. “I've had a lot of important women in my life. I enjoy taking care of that patient population.”
nwi.life
Evening of Thanks at the 18th Annual Crossroads Chamber of Commerce Gala
The Crossroads Chamber of Commerce held its 18th annual Gala themed “An Evening of Thanks”. Hosting over 350 attendees, the Chamber of Commerce held a silent auction and issued awards to Inspiring educators as well as Police Officers and Firefighters from the Region. “It is wonderful that we...
nwi.life
Gary Area Career Center Students Provide Free services to Veterans
Last week, students of the Gary Area Career Center (GACC) hosted a special event in recognition of veterans by providing free services. As a "thank you" for their service, veterans were treated to manicures courtesy of the cosmetology department, haircuts from the barbering program, breakfast and lunch from the culinary program and oil changes from auto mechanics program. Additionally, the students and faculty planned an entire program for the attendees.
'It means everything': Local nonprofit sets up ice fishing tents for homeless amid freezing temps
"There are people in this city that I know for a fact have died from this cold," said Andrew Allamen, who is experiencing homelessness.
valpo.life
Valparaiso Police Swear-in New Officer, James Bilder
The Valparaiso Police have added an additional officer with the swearing-in of James Bilder today. Mayor Matt Murphy performed the ceremony within the council chamber of City Hall. Chief Jeff Balon, with numerous officers and civilian staff in attendance, joined the family of the new officer to witness the event. During the ceremony, Chief Balon welcomed the new hire into the Valparaiso Police Department family and added his remarks on how hiring new police officers has been one of his favorite assignments as Chief of Police. This will be the final swearing-in ceremony Chief Balon will oversee for the Valparaiso Police Department, before taking on his new role of Sheriff of Porter County in January.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
Hundreds of Turkeys Given Away to Families in Need as Thanksgiving Approaches
The Will Group, a North Lawndale manufacturing facility, transformed into a grab and go turkey giveaway Saturday. The business gave away 150 turkeys and bags of groceries, helping the many struggling families this holiday season. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot even stopped by to help pass out bags. “Well thank God...
vfpress.news
Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, A Broadview Classic
The lunch crowd at Sawa’s builds quickly on a Tuesday morning. | Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats. Sunday, November 20, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats || @maywoodnews. Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels.
Remains found in Lake County, Indiana identified as those of a woman missing since 2020
GRIFFITH, Ind. — Remains found in the water last month in Lake County, Indiana, have been identified as those of a woman who went missing in May 2020. According to Lake County Coroner David Pastrick, the remains of Dushawna Glover were found on Oct. 22 and identified on Nov. 14. The remains were found in […]
NBC Chicago
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
WGNtv.com
‘Don’t know what to do’: Tinley Park food pantry closed after fire
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Monday should have been the busiest day of the year at Together We Cope’s food pantry – but instead the nonprofit is closed because of damage from a fire. At around 7:30 a.m., Executive Director Kathryn Straniero received a call from the mayor...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates up as more residents look for work
More Northwest Indiana residents are looking for work. Lake County added 1,474 people to its labor force in October, while Porter County added 588, according to numbers provided by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's pushed Lake County's unemployment rate to 4.1 percent, while Porter County's is three percent.
