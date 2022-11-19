The Valparaiso Police have added an additional officer with the swearing-in of James Bilder today. Mayor Matt Murphy performed the ceremony within the council chamber of City Hall. Chief Jeff Balon, with numerous officers and civilian staff in attendance, joined the family of the new officer to witness the event. During the ceremony, Chief Balon welcomed the new hire into the Valparaiso Police Department family and added his remarks on how hiring new police officers has been one of his favorite assignments as Chief of Police. This will be the final swearing-in ceremony Chief Balon will oversee for the Valparaiso Police Department, before taking on his new role of Sheriff of Porter County in January.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO