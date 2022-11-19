According to a new report, WWE Survivor Series WarGames could see the surprise return of one of the company’s top stars!. At WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch went head to head with Bianca Belair in an attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship. Not only did Big Time Becks once against get bested by Belair, she also suffered a torn shoulder in the match, and the next night on Raw saw her come out to address the crowd wearing a sling. Lynch would suffer a beatdown by the members of Damage CTRL on Raw, writing her off television for the foreseeable future, and she hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since.

1 DAY AGO