Road Dogg Claims Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With WWE Star
Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar allegedly refused to work with a top WWE Superstar according to company SVP, Road Dogg. In late 2017, Survivor Series was going to be the battleground once again between Raw and SmackDown with brand supremacy on the line. As part of the festivities, a bout was scheduled between Raw’s Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and SmackDown’s WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. But that bout never happened.
NXT Championship Match Announced For Deadline
Bron Breakker now knows who his next challenger for the NXT Championship is with a huge title match set for the Deadline premium live event. Bron Breakker’s second reign as NXT Champion began when he defeated Dolph Ziggler for the gold on the 4th of April edition of Monday Night Raw. Since then Breakker has seen off challenges for his gold from the likes of GUNTHER, Joe Gacy, Cameron Grimes, JD McDonagh, Tyler Bate, and Von Wagner as he continues his dominance on the white and gold brand.
Jamie Noble Announces He Will Wrestle One More Match At WWE Live Event
Former WWE superstar Jamie Noble announced that he is stepping into the ring one more time in front of his hometown crowd. Jamie Noble has been associated with WWE for over 20 years. He was part of the WCW roster as a member of the Jung Dragons group, then when WWE bought WCW in 2001, he became a WWE superstar.
Huge Name Rumored To Return At WWE Survivor Series WarGames [SPOILER]
According to a new report, WWE Survivor Series WarGames could see the surprise return of one of the company’s top stars!. At WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch went head to head with Bianca Belair in an attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship. Not only did Big Time Becks once against get bested by Belair, she also suffered a torn shoulder in the match, and the next night on Raw saw her come out to address the crowd wearing a sling. Lynch would suffer a beatdown by the members of Damage CTRL on Raw, writing her off television for the foreseeable future, and she hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since.
WWE Not Advertising Roman Reigns For 2023 Premium Live Event
Roman Reigns is not being featured in promotions for next year’s WWE Elimination Chamber. Recently, WWE released a poster for their 2023 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, with the show airing live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre on February 18, 2023. The company is advertising several of...
Tyrus Breaks Surprising Record With NWA Worlds Title Win
Tyrus has discussed his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship victory and revealed that he has broken an unusual record with his win. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
Former Raw Star Returns To NXT With New Gimmick
A former Monday Night Raw star has returned to his roots in NXT and shed his previous gimmick from his time on WWE’s main roster. On the 22nd of November edition of NXT, Wes Lee defended his North American Championship in the main event against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Lee came out on top, retaining his title but his celebration was cut short by Dijak, who attacked the champion.
Seth Rollins Will To Defend US Title Vs. Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory At WWE Survivor Series
Seth Rollins asked for it, and he’s now getting it. On WWE Monday Night Raw, the sports entertainment giant made the announcement that Seth Rollins is set to defend his WWE United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a triple threat match at the company’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event.
Crowd Fight During Tag Title Match At AEW Full Gear Captured By Fan (VIDEO)
AEW Full Gear provided a very stacked card with loads of power matches throughout, however, that wasn’t the only fighting going on during the pay-per-view. During the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, a fight broke out in the crowd, with video showing security escorting the perpetrators out of the arena.
WWE Survivor Series 2015 Review
The 29th edition of WWE’s Survivor Series in 2015 was the 25-year celebration of WWE legend The Undertaker. The Undertaker debuted at Survivor Series 1990 and he was still going strong at age 50 for the Survivor Series 2015 event. On this show, The Undertaker was in tag team action while the vacant WWE Title was up for grabs in the main event. The reason the WWE Title was vacant is because Seth Rollins tore his ACL during a live event match on November 4 (which is my birthday), so WWE decided to go with a tournament that ended at Survivor Series.
Former WWE Star Reveals He Ate Real Dog Food For An Angle
A former WWE Superstar has confirmed that they chowed down on real dog food as part of a storyline in the company. Ken Shamrock made his name in the world of UFC as the promotion’s inaugural Superfight Champion before moving into the world of pro wrestling in the late nineties.
SCRYPTS Debuts In NXT
SCRYPTS finally made his debut on NXT television on the 22nd of November and he appears to be a repackaged former Raw star and multiple-time champion. For weeks, vignettes have aired on NXT television promising the debut of the mysterious SCRYPTS and now fans have got a taste of just what he has to offer on the white and gold brand as he made his in-ring debut. The acrobatic newcomer to the brand made quick work of Guru Raaj, defeating him in just over a minute.
Tony Schiavone Explains Why Eddie Kingston Makes AEW Better
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone has discussed what it’s like working with Eddie Kingston and why he believes Kingston makes AEW better. Eddie Kingston burst into AEW back in 2020, answering Cody Rhodes’ open challenge for his TNT Championship. Kingston was unsuccessful in his attempt at winning that gold but in the two-and-a-half years since the proud New Yorker has become one of the most popular stars on the company’s roster. Kingston headlined his first AEW pay-per-view at Full Gear 2020 when he lost to Jon Moxley in a match for the AEW World Title.
Why Vince McMahon Once Gave Someone A $100 WrestleMania Pay Day
A veteran of the wrestling business has recalled Vince McMahon paying someone $100 as their WrestleMania payoff after they apparently upset him. For over 40 years Vince McMahon ran WWE and had the ultimate say on hirings, firings, and who earned what for their job. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell...
Bryan Danielson Would “Love” To Just Work AEW’s YouTube Shows
If Bryan Danielson had his way, he wouldn’t be wrestling on AEW Dynamite. Bryan Danielson first started wrestling back in 1999 and has always fought in a high-intensity and taxing style. That style took many years off his career and a litany of injuries caused him to retire for two full years.
Jade Cargill Escorted Out Of Bow Wow Concert After Confrontation
TBS Champion Jade Cargill and her Baddies have been dragged out of a Bow Wow concert after they confronted the rap star during a meet and greet. Back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. More recently, the rap star took to social media to ask Tony Khan for a roster spot in AEW, something that could have had some unintended consequences.
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Jade Cargill has recently revealed why she chose All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over WWE. After taking out Nyla Rose at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill has her TBS Championship back in her possession and she still sits with an undefeated 42-0 record in the promotion. Jade Cargill...
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (November 19)
The results are in for NJPW Strong Showdown. New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) held their NJPW STRONG Showdown event on November 19, 2022, with the matches being taped at Los Angeles’ The Vermont Hollywood on October 16, 2022. The show broadcasted on NJPW World. Here are the full results...
Roman Reigns Recalls Rivalry That Pushed Him Emotionally
The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has opened up about the very personal rivalry with cousin Jey Uso that really pushed him on an emotional level. For over 800 days and counting, Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion after winning the title at the Payback 2020 Premium Live Event when the company ran their shows at the ThunderDome due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MJF’s AEW World Championship Win Made History
On November 19, 2022, MJF became the new AEW World Champion after taking out Jon Moxley at All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, making history in the process. At 26-years-old, MJF is one of the youngest world champions in the entire history of professional wrestling, and is the youngest altogether in All Elite Wrestling record books.
