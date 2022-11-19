Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Step-by-step, Craig Bohl discusses controversial final play call
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl couldn't eloquently describe his thought process Saturday night when it came to the subject of the final offensive play call of the night he gave the "green light" on. Still a fresh memory, Wyoming's ninth-year head coach snapped back when asked why he had the confidence...
newslj.com
Carruth and Zuroske Earn Academic All-District Honors
LARAMIE, Wyo. (Nov. 22, 2022) – A pair of Wyoming volleyball student-athletes were named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) All-District Team Tuesday, as announced by the organization. Corin Carruth and Hailey Zuroske both received the honor for the first time in their careers. Carruth, who is majoring...
cowboystatedaily.com
UW Says White, Straight, Christian Male’s Discrimination Lawsuit Has No Merit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A white, straight, Christian male who is suing the University of Wyoming for alleged discrimination doesn’t have enough facts to support his case, the university claims. The University of Wyoming in a Monday filing urged Judge Nancy Freudenthal of the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Warm-up Continues With Some Breezy Winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend. We have seen the last of the frigid temperatures as we had at the end of this week. We will have to settle for just plain cold in the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm into Sunday by an average of 10 degrees for the daytime highs. While heavier cloud coverage surrounded Wyoming, the Cowboy State will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the low 20s and upper teens around the Cheyenne region with colder temperatures of lower teens and single digits out west.
newslj.com
Nov. 24, 2022 WYDOT Bid Notice 2
The Wyoming Department of Transportation will receive sealed bids in the Office of the Procurement Services Manager, 5300 Bishop Blvd., Building No. 6189, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82009-3340, until 11:00 A.M., Mountain Time on December 22, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened and read for FURNISHING MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION OF THE MULE CREEK REST AREA CLIVUS MULTRUM COMPOSTING TOILET AND MECHANICAL SYSTEMS. A MANDATORY Pre-Bid Inspection will be held at 11:00 A.M., Mountain Time on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Mule Creek Rest Area located at U.S. 85 approximately 34 miles south of Newcastle, Wyoming. Only bids received on Wyoming Department of Transportation bid forms will be considered. Bid forms and further information may be obtained, without charge, by going to http://www.publicpurchase.com, logging in and clicking on Bid No. 23-043AC. You must be registered with Public Purchase to log in and view bids. If you are not registered, click on the “free registration” button and follow the registration instructions. The registration process takes up to 24 hours, so signing up right away is recommended.
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
Laramie Business Recognized As Best Places to Work
Outside Magazine has awarded Trihydro, a Laramie business, as one of the “Best Places to Work,” according to the company's release. Trihydro is an engineering and environmental consulting firm founded in 1984. The company was started by a geologist and a chemist with a vision and a passion for developing sustainable solutions.
newslj.com
Grants awarded to support social and emotional learning in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Caring Foundation announced this week it awarded nearly $25,000 in grants to schools across Wyoming to support social and emotional learning programs. Social and emotional learning helps individuals develop traits such as problem solving, teamwork, character and grit. It also...
kunc.org
'I woke up this morning and couldn't breathe': Northern Colorado communities mourn lives lost in the mass shooting at Club Q
Less than 24 hours after a gunman killed five and injured 25 at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, dozens gathered in Old Town Fort Collins to observe Transgender Day of Remembrance and mourn those who died in the mass shooting. “I mentor freshmen at CSU and...
Laramie Police Issue Statement On Colorado Springs Shootings
The Laramie Police Department has posted a statement on the shooting deaths of five people over the weekend at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The following was posted on the LPD Facebook page:. Thoughts to the Colorado Springs community while they deal with the tragedy of the mass shooting...
capcity.news
Parsley Bridge reopened in Cheyenne, Department of Transportation reports
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Parsley Bridge has recently been reopened to traffic, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced today. Numerous collisions in the past have caused several closures and the need for frequent repairs to the bridge. The new bridge has an increased clearance height above I-80 which should mitigate future collisions and closures at the location.
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Dog rescued off I-80 by Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control was called on Saturday to rescue a Blue Heeler that was standing on the median of Interstate 80 West near the port of entry. The reporting party stated the dog looked like it was thinking about crossing the interstate. As Animal...
Armed woman arrested after barricade situation in Fort Collins
Fort Collins police safely arrested an armed woman who barricaded herself in a car for several hours Saturday.
capcity.news
Man charged with punching liquor store clerk before hit-and-run, pursuit with deputies
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office says a man punched a liquor store clerk, crashed into an occupied vehicle, and fled from deputies in a work van before being arrested on foot Friday afternoon in south Cheyenne. Andy Lee Kirkendall, 44, heard three felony and seven...
Man dead after attempting to elude Larimer County sheriff's deputies
Larimer County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man early Monday after a vehicle chase that ended just south of the Budweiser Events Center off I-25 and Crossroads Boulevard, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man charged with fleeing in stolen vehicle, catalytic converter theft, running over officer’s foot
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man was arrested and charged with felony auto theft, aggravated eluding, and interference with a peace officer in a pair of cases on Monday. Anthony Joseph Gello, 37, is accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle as deputies investigated the theft of a catalytic converter on Nov. 10.
Comments / 0