Stillwater, OK

newslj.com

Carruth and Zuroske Earn Academic All-District Honors

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Nov. 22, 2022) – A pair of Wyoming volleyball student-athletes were named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) All-District Team Tuesday, as announced by the organization. Corin Carruth and Hailey Zuroske both received the honor for the first time in their careers. Carruth, who is majoring...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

UW Says White, Straight, Christian Male’s Discrimination Lawsuit Has No Merit

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A white, straight, Christian male who is suing the University of Wyoming for alleged discrimination doesn’t have enough facts to support his case, the university claims. The University of Wyoming in a Monday filing urged Judge Nancy Freudenthal of the...
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Warm-up Continues With Some Breezy Winds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend. We have seen the last of the frigid temperatures as we had at the end of this week. We will have to settle for just plain cold in the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm into Sunday by an average of 10 degrees for the daytime highs. While heavier cloud coverage surrounded Wyoming, the Cowboy State will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the low 20s and upper teens around the Cheyenne region with colder temperatures of lower teens and single digits out west.
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

Nov. 24, 2022 WYDOT Bid Notice 2

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will receive sealed bids in the Office of the Procurement Services Manager, 5300 Bishop Blvd., Building No. 6189, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82009-3340, until 11:00 A.M., Mountain Time on December 22, 2022, at which time they will be publicly opened and read for FURNISHING MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION OF THE MULE CREEK REST AREA CLIVUS MULTRUM COMPOSTING TOILET AND MECHANICAL SYSTEMS. A MANDATORY Pre-Bid Inspection will be held at 11:00 A.M., Mountain Time on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Mule Creek Rest Area located at U.S. 85 approximately 34 miles south of Newcastle, Wyoming. Only bids received on Wyoming Department of Transportation bid forms will be considered. Bid forms and further information may be obtained, without charge, by going to http://www.publicpurchase.com, logging in and clicking on Bid No. 23-043AC. You must be registered with Public Purchase to log in and view bids. If you are not registered, click on the “free registration” button and follow the registration instructions. The registration process takes up to 24 hours, so signing up right away is recommended.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Business Recognized As Best Places to Work

Outside Magazine has awarded Trihydro, a Laramie business, as one of the “Best Places to Work,” according to the company's release. Trihydro is an engineering and environmental consulting firm founded in 1984. The company was started by a geologist and a chemist with a vision and a passion for developing sustainable solutions.
LARAMIE, WY
newslj.com

Grants awarded to support social and emotional learning in Wyoming

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Caring Foundation announced this week it awarded nearly $25,000 in grants to schools across Wyoming to support social and emotional learning programs. Social and emotional learning helps individuals develop traits such as problem solving, teamwork, character and grit. It also...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Parsley Bridge reopened in Cheyenne, Department of Transportation reports

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Parsley Bridge has recently been reopened to traffic, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced today. Numerous collisions in the past have caused several closures and the need for frequent repairs to the bridge. The new bridge has an increased clearance height above I-80 which should mitigate future collisions and closures at the location.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Dog rescued off I-80 by Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control was called on Saturday to rescue a Blue Heeler that was standing on the median of Interstate 80 West near the port of entry. The reporting party stated the dog looked like it was thinking about crossing the interstate. As Animal...
CHEYENNE, WY

