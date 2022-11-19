ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

Fox40

Sacramento man banned from youth sports after tackling referee

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was banned from youth sports and will be serving jail time after tackling a referee at a Roseville soccer game in 2021, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. “This case serves as a reminder of the importance of common...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the collision, which was reported around 6:30 a.m., happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard south of 43rd Avenue. CHP said the driver remained at the scene after the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Gloria Ada Saaf Bilotta 8/28/1937 - 11/12/2022

Gloria Ada Saaf Bilotta, 85, of Cool, California, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 12 while holding hands with husband, Joe. Gloria was born to Carl Raphael Saaf and Hazel Swanson Saaf in Chicago, Ill on August 28, 1937. She was the youngest of three children. At the age of 10, the family relocated to Montebello, Ca. She developed a love of horses, a passion that remained throughout her life. She met her future husband, Joe, in high school; they married November 3, 1956. Their marriage produced sons Joel and Jon and daughter, Nadine.
COOL, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Ski shop opens in Rocklin

Rocklin Ski & Snowboard opened its doors in October and owner Kevin Buddington said it’s a dream come true. “When I was in third-grade, I had a project where I was asked what I would do with a million dollars,“ Buddington said. “My response was I would buy a ski place and here we are years later.”
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Police investigate threat made against Cosumnes River College

(KTXL) — The Los Rios Community College District and law enforcement are investigating a threat made against the Cosumnes River College campus Monday morning, according to college officials. Administrators from Los Rios Community College District said just after 11:30 a.m., “Earlier today, an individual made a threat of violence against the campus at Cosumnes River […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
rosevilletoday.com

FUKUMI Ramen (Roseville)

Specializing in Hakata-style ramen. Hailing from Fukuoka. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night on State Route 99, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a black SUV headed south on SR-99 approaching Wilson Road was traveling at an “undetermined” speed around 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Water flow damages stores in Roseville Galleria

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — — Many stores were damaged after a fire protection system released water on both the first and second stories of the Galleria Mall in Roseville, according to the Roseville Fire Department. According to the fire department, firefighters arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. and found water flowing from the fire […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

CHP: Driver who sped away from Tracy Police tried to carjack someone

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone. According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver […]
TRACY, CA

