Gloria Ada Saaf Bilotta, 85, of Cool, California, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 12 while holding hands with husband, Joe. Gloria was born to Carl Raphael Saaf and Hazel Swanson Saaf in Chicago, Ill on August 28, 1937. She was the youngest of three children. At the age of 10, the family relocated to Montebello, Ca. She developed a love of horses, a passion that remained throughout her life. She met her future husband, Joe, in high school; they married November 3, 1956. Their marriage produced sons Joel and Jon and daughter, Nadine.

COOL, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO