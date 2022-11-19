Read full article on original website
Sac-Joaquin Section football championships: dates, times and breakdown of matchups
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The high school football champions of the Sacramento area will be decided this weekend. The matchups were determined Nov. 18 and the dates and times for the title games have been unveiled. Games will take place at Sacramento City College and at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton. Here’s a breakdown […]
15th NorCal Tip-Off Classic highlighted by No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Modesto Christian
It's a staple in Northern California. The NorCal Tip-off Classic, a brainchild of West Coast scout Gerry Freitas, will tip-off its 15th season Saturday at Dublin High School. The event generally signals the start of the boys basketball season in Northern California. Freitas says the ...
Fox40
Sacramento man banned from youth sports after tackling referee
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was banned from youth sports and will be serving jail time after tackling a referee at a Roseville soccer game in 2021, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. “This case serves as a reminder of the importance of common...
This classic Sacramento burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
"Honest to God, those are the best onion rings I've had outside of L.A."
Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the collision, which was reported around 6:30 a.m., happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard south of 43rd Avenue. CHP said the driver remained at the scene after the […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Gloria Ada Saaf Bilotta 8/28/1937 - 11/12/2022
Gloria Ada Saaf Bilotta, 85, of Cool, California, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 12 while holding hands with husband, Joe. Gloria was born to Carl Raphael Saaf and Hazel Swanson Saaf in Chicago, Ill on August 28, 1937. She was the youngest of three children. At the age of 10, the family relocated to Montebello, Ca. She developed a love of horses, a passion that remained throughout her life. She met her future husband, Joe, in high school; they married November 3, 1956. Their marriage produced sons Joel and Jon and daughter, Nadine.
KCRA.com
Video: 4 girls rescued from stuck roller coaster at Sacramento County amusement park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four teenage girls were rescued Monday evening after they were stuck on a roller coaster, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The four were riding the coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands when it stopped moving about 65 feet in the air, the fire department said. Nobody was injured.
goldcountrymedia.com
Ski shop opens in Rocklin
Rocklin Ski & Snowboard opened its doors in October and owner Kevin Buddington said it’s a dream come true. “When I was in third-grade, I had a project where I was asked what I would do with a million dollars,“ Buddington said. “My response was I would buy a ski place and here we are years later.”
Police investigate threat made against Cosumnes River College
(KTXL) — The Los Rios Community College District and law enforcement are investigating a threat made against the Cosumnes River College campus Monday morning, according to college officials. Administrators from Los Rios Community College District said just after 11:30 a.m., “Earlier today, an individual made a threat of violence against the campus at Cosumnes River […]
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
Four people rescued from rollercoaster at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Fire crews rescued four people from a rollercoaster ride at Scandia Fun Center Monday night. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the rescue involved one car and several occupants. Captain Park Wilbourn said four teenagers, all female, were stuck on the car, about 65 feet in the air.
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
rosevilletoday.com
FUKUMI Ramen (Roseville)
Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night on State Route 99, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a black SUV headed south on SR-99 approaching Wilson Road was traveling at an “undetermined” speed around 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into the […]
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
Water flow damages stores in Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — — Many stores were damaged after a fire protection system released water on both the first and second stories of the Galleria Mall in Roseville, according to the Roseville Fire Department. According to the fire department, firefighters arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. and found water flowing from the fire […]
Pedestrian hit and killed in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday in Sacramento County. Around 6:30 a.m. California Highway Patrol received reports of a crash northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 43rd Avenue near South Sacramento.
Yuba City man dies after crashing into back of semi-truck in Sutter County
WILSON, Calif. — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a semi-truck near Wilson on Monday night. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 99 at Wilson Road, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol. A semi-truck with an empty trailer was driving southbound on Highway...
CHP: Driver who sped away from Tracy Police tried to carjack someone
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone. According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver […]
