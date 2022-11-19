Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center presents the gift of theatre and celebrates a major new beginning. The West Chester performing arts organization kicks off its new regional theatre program with a smart, original and heartfelt retelling of the greatest story ever told. Written by Tony Award-winning playwright and novelist William Gibson, The Butterfingers Angel, Mary & Joseph, Herod the Nut, & the Slaughter of 12 Hit Carols in a Pear Tree will launch Uptown’s entrance into the regional theatre scene and the holiday season. The show runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 23, with previews on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, and opening night on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

