Roaches at gentlemen’s club; bug spray over cilantro sauce: 4 South Florida restaurants ordered shut
An employee hoping to exterminate flies sprayed a can of Off insect repellent over a container of cilantro sauce at a Hollywood eatery, one of four restaurants ordered shut by state inspectors last week. Other issues included live and dead cockroaches, as well as accumulated food debris and “black mold-like substance.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Westside Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure
November 21, 2022 – HCA Florida Westside Hospital, a 250-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective Trans-carotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedure. The minimally invasive surgery was completed by HCA Florida Healthcare...
WSVN-TV
Fallout continues for judge and defense team of confessed Parkland shooter after sentencing trial ends
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The fallout continues from the Parkland sentencing trial. Broward’s public defender has called into question the judge’s actions, and that’s not all. Since the trial, hundreds of threats have been sent to him and his public defenders after representing the Parkland shooter.
Juror admits misconduct, says he watched documentary about Broward death penalty case
The foreman of a jury that recommended sending a convicted killer back to the Florida’s death row last month admitted in court Monday that he watched a documentary about the case before he made his decision. Peter Avsenew was convicted June 10 of the murders of Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell in Wilton Manors in 2010. The same jury that convicted him returned in October to consider whether ...
Man drinks cup of bleach after jury finds him guilty in Miami-Dade courtroom
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (LOCAL 10 News) – A man in a Miami-Dade County courtroom waiting to hear the verdict on the armed robbery charges against him attempted to cause himself serious harm. His family said he drank a cup full of bleach, but questions remains as to how he...
cw34.com
Miami woman arrested after officials say she redirected pension payments to herself
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Federal authorities say a woman from Miami funneled $185K worth of someone else’s retirement payments to herself. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) arrested Shonnekia Scott, 48, on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in a Florida Retirement System (FRS) fraud case.
Another Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Cops Say Where He Lives
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in two days, law enforcement is announcing that a registered sexual predator is now enjoying the offerings of Delray Beach on a permanent basis. Allen Krupkin just registered his home address with the Florida Department […]
Federal lawsuit alleges former police officer and Boynton Beach violated teen’s civil rights in deadly dirt bike chase
The family of Stanley Davis III has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Boynton Beach and former police officer Mark Sohn, alleging Sohn violated Davis III’s civil rights when he chased him on Dec. 26, 2021, ultimately leading the boy to crash his dirt bike and die. The complaint, filed last week on behalf of the 13-year-old boy’s parents, seeks a jury trial and monetary damages. ...
horseandrider.com
Second EHM Case in Florida This Year
A yearling Standardbred filly in Palm Beach County, Florida, is positive for neurologic equine herpesvirus (EHM). The filly began displaying ataxia on November 7. She was isolated on November 17 when test results confirmed EHV-4 infection. The filly lives at a training facility. Sixteen horses have been exposed and placed...
cw34.com
'Wiped out her savings!' West Palm Beach resident loses $16K in scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Scams come in all shapes, sizes, and methods all in an effort to get your hard-earned money out of your pockets and into scammers' hands. And one Palm Beach County resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars in the ‘grandchild scam.’
Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida
Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
Click10.com
Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint
SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday. A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
NBC Miami
Officials Identify Body as Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband
Officials Tuesday positively identified a body that was found in unincorporated Miami-Dade last week as a Broward woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband. Mimose Dulcio, 39, had been last seen the evening of Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated central Broward, and a missing person alert was issued for her two days later.
WSVN-TV
BSO actively searching for missing child in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing 8-year-old. 7Skyforced hovered over deputies conducting the search, Monday evening. The missing child was last seen in the area of 5081 Island Club Drive in Tamarac. The child has been missing for about three hours,...
WPBF News 25
Common virus leads doctors to suggest people use caution when gathering for the holidays this year
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Shannon Goodwin’s daughter, 3-month-old Rue, has spent so much of her young life in the hospital. Most recently, she had a cough and was wheezing. “She was gray and limp,” Goodwin said. “She wouldn’t react to you touching her.”. Rue...
Click10.com
Feds offer $50,000 reward for information leading to arrest of mail master key thief in Broward
TAMARAC, Fla. – The U.S Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a recent theft in Broward County. Surveillance video shows an armed suspect running on Nov. 16 in Broward’s city of Tamarac after ambushing a U.S. Post Office mail carrier near Northwest 64 Court before running away.
United Way opens another location for its Mission United veterans’ assistance program
Fort Lauderdale – United Way of Broward County’s Mission United has been aiding the county’s veterans and their families for the past 10 years, and now the service organization has expanded its operations to a second Fort Lauderdale location. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by a standing-room-only...
wlrn.org
Plans for funds from Broward's penny surtax
In November 2018, Broward County voters approved a 30-year one-cent sales tax to increase mobility and address challenges in the county’s transportation system. On every dollar spent on taxable items, 1 cent is added in sales tax. The revenue goes to improving public transportation, from adding light rails and upgrading bridges and roads to adding express buses and developing sidewalks.
Miami New Times
Native Advocates Say They're Sick of UM Students Playing Indian Dress-Up
The University of Miami's Iron Arrow Honor Society — a group traditionally made up of non-Native students who dress up in tribal clothing and perform Indigenous ceremonies — is facing renewed backlash with a petition calling for it to be discarded in the dustbin of history. The petition,...
