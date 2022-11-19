ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches at gentlemen’s club; bug spray over cilantro sauce: 4 South Florida restaurants ordered shut

An employee hoping to exterminate flies sprayed a can of Off insect repellent over a container of cilantro sauce at a Hollywood eatery, one of four restaurants ordered shut by state inspectors last week. Other issues included live and dead cockroaches, as well as accumulated food debris and “black mold-like substance.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida Westside Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure

November 21, 2022 – HCA Florida Westside Hospital, a 250-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective Trans-carotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedure. The minimally invasive surgery was completed by HCA Florida Healthcare...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Juror admits misconduct, says he watched documentary about Broward death penalty case

The foreman of a jury that recommended sending a convicted killer back to the Florida’s death row last month admitted in court Monday that he watched a documentary about the case before he made his decision. Peter Avsenew was convicted June 10 of the murders of Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell in Wilton Manors in 2010. The same jury that convicted him returned in October to consider whether ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
cw34.com

Miami woman arrested after officials say she redirected pension payments to herself

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Federal authorities say a woman from Miami funneled $185K worth of someone else’s retirement payments to herself. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) arrested Shonnekia Scott, 48, on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in a Florida Retirement System (FRS) fraud case.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Another Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Cops Say Where He Lives

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in two days, law enforcement is announcing that a registered sexual predator is now enjoying the offerings of Delray Beach on a permanent basis. Allen Krupkin just registered his home address with the Florida Department […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Federal lawsuit alleges former police officer and Boynton Beach violated teen’s civil rights in deadly dirt bike chase

The family of Stanley Davis III has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Boynton Beach and former police officer Mark Sohn, alleging Sohn violated Davis III’s civil rights when he chased him on Dec. 26, 2021, ultimately leading the boy to crash his dirt bike and die. The complaint, filed last week on behalf of the 13-year-old boy’s parents, seeks a jury trial and monetary damages. ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
horseandrider.com

Second EHM Case in Florida This Year

A yearling Standardbred filly in Palm Beach County, Florida, is positive for neurologic equine herpesvirus (EHM). The filly began displaying ataxia on November 7. She was isolated on November 17 when test results confirmed EHV-4 infection. The filly lives at a training facility. Sixteen horses have been exposed and placed...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida

Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint

SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday. A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Officials Identify Body as Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband

Officials Tuesday positively identified a body that was found in unincorporated Miami-Dade last week as a Broward woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband. Mimose Dulcio, 39, had been last seen the evening of Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated central Broward, and a missing person alert was issued for her two days later.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO actively searching for missing child in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing 8-year-old. 7Skyforced hovered over deputies conducting the search, Monday evening. The missing child was last seen in the area of 5081 Island Club Drive in Tamarac. The child has been missing for about three hours,...
TAMARAC, FL
wlrn.org

Plans for funds from Broward's penny surtax

In November 2018, Broward County voters approved a 30-year one-cent sales tax to increase mobility and address challenges in the county’s transportation system. On every dollar spent on taxable items, 1 cent is added in sales tax. The revenue goes to improving public transportation, from adding light rails and upgrading bridges and roads to adding express buses and developing sidewalks.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

