How to watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames: live stream The Bloodline vs The Brawling Brutes

WWE Survivor Series WarGames brings Roman Reigns and The Bloodline into battle against Sheamus' Brawling Brutes plus Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, as best buds Bianca Belair and Bayley renew their acquaintances in the ultimate Thanksgiving feast. Thought grandma's midweek turkey was tough? Read on as we explain how to watch Survivor Series WarGames live stream wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV the exclusive broadcaster for US viewers (opens in new tab)!
England vs USA live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere today, kick-off as Kane starts

An England victory over the USA today would seal the Three Lions' place in the knockout stages of World Cup 2022. It would also claim revenge on their World Cup bogey team. Despite a sparkling start to the tournament, Gareth Southgate will be mindful of the fact that the USMT have pulled off surprises in both of their previous World Cup encounters, in the 1950 loss and 2010 draw. It should be cool enough at the Al-Bayt stadium for a lively game this evening. Here's how to watch an England vs USA live stream in Group B of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Fake World Cup streaming sites are targeting virtual fans

Zscaler has issued a warning to football fans looking to watch the World Cup online via streaming sites. The company's latest Zscaler TheatLabz (opens in new tab) research found there has been a recent spike in cyber attacks targeting football fans using fake streaming sites and lottery scams, which is “leveraging the rush and excitement around these uncommon events to infect users with malware.”

