An England victory over the USA today would seal the Three Lions' place in the knockout stages of World Cup 2022. It would also claim revenge on their World Cup bogey team. Despite a sparkling start to the tournament, Gareth Southgate will be mindful of the fact that the USMT have pulled off surprises in both of their previous World Cup encounters, in the 1950 loss and 2010 draw. It should be cool enough at the Al-Bayt stadium for a lively game this evening. Here's how to watch an England vs USA live stream in Group B of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

2 DAYS AGO