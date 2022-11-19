Read full article on original website
hardingsports.com
Harding Holds off Delta State on the Road
The Harding women's basketball team won their second consecutive road game on Monday night, defeating Delta State 58-51 at Sillers Coliseum in Cleveland, Mississippi. Both teams struggled shooting from the field throughout the night, but the difference came at the free-throw line for the Lady Bisons. Harding and Delta State shot an identical 69% from the charity stripe, but the Lady Bisons shot twice as many as the Lady Statesmen, sinking 18 of 26.
5newsonline.com
Razorbacks cruise to 93-49 win over Little Rock
The Razorbacks raced past Little Rock 93-49 on Sunday, with the road win improving Arkansas' record to 5-0 to start the season. It marks the first time since 2019 that the Hogs have won their first five games to start the season. The Razorbacks are now 3-0 against in-state opponents this season, with the other wins coming against Pine-Bluff and Central Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: Maui Invitational preview, including Arkansas-Louisville matchup, scouting reports, and Razor-focus
LITTLE ROCK — The 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks arrived in Hawaii on Friday for the Maui Invitational, a three-day, three-game tournament that annually offers a loaded 8-team field which means opportunities for Eric Musselman’s team to earn its first significant resume wins of the season before the calendar turns the page to December.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day
An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
Arkansas running back James Jointer to enter transfer portal
Freshman running back James Jointer has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Players can officially begin entering the portal on December 5th, but Jointer announced his plans to do so with a statement on his Twitter account. Jointer appeared in one game for the Razorbacks this season, recording three...
nwahomepage.com
Analysis with scouting reports on Arkansas’ two class of 2023 5-star basketball signees
LITTLE ROCK — With Arkansas’ commitment/signing announcement from 2023 5-star prospect Baye Fall on Tuesday to add to the Razorbacks’ signing of 2023 5-star prospect Layden Blocker on Saturday, it points the program into the direction of perhaps piecing together its third national top 5 recruiting class in the last four recruiting cycles.
mdmh-conway.com
New 30 Crossing lane closures set for Monday, Tuesday
Little Rock, Arkansas – For the start of Thanksgiving week, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for a portion of Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock. On November 21 and 22, double lanes will be closed, and construction barrels and signage will be...
Victory Over Violence: The names and faces behind Little Rock’s homicide numbers
As of mid-November, 75 people have been killed. That's 75 people no longer living, 75 families dealing with the loss of a loved one, 75 empty chairs at dinner tables.
mdmh-conway.com
A lucky North Little Rock woman wins the Natural State Jackpot
North Little Rock, Arkansas – A Natural State Jackpot ticket that a North Little Rock woman purchased using the Jackpocket lottery app for the drawing last Saturday was used to collect a sizeable prize on Thursday. Her winning ticket has the following numbers: 7, 9, 13, 32, and 39.
Talk Business & Politics: New University of Arkansas chancellor and Arkansas Foodbank hunger relief efforts
The University of Arkansas’s historic decision and the CEO of Arkansas Foodbank talks about efforts to fight hunger are the focuses of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.
How Arkansas counties are still being impacted by server outage
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — Several Arkansas counties are still seeing issues weeks after they first reported that system servers were going down. These technical issues are the case for many locations like the White County Assessors Office, where some workers said it feels reminiscent of the past. "I started...
thisismysouth.com
Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)
You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
Bethel A.M.E. Church celebrates 159th anniversary in Little Rock
A historic Little Rock church celebrated a big anniversary Sunday morning.
talkbusiness.net
River Valley Relief denied effort to seek trial in license loss litigation, will appeal
The future of 75 jobs and an $8 million marijuana cultivation center in Fort Smith was the focus of continued legal filings in the Pulaski County Circuit Court, with attorneys for River Valley Relief (RVR) unable to seek a day in court for the company’s owners. Pulaski County Circuit...
ed88radio.com
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross, Franklin, Johnson, Lee, Monroe, St. Francis and Woodruff counties. The new quarantine area essentially includes the southern two-thirds of Arkansas. Kelly Loftin, extension entomologist for the University of Arkansas...
arkansasadvocate.com
No change to Arkansas House District 56 results after recount
State Rep. Steve Magie (D-Conway) won a sixth term in the Arkansas Legislature after a recount in House District 56 yielded the same 10-vote victory he had after the first count. The district is entirely within Faulkner County, and the recount started Friday and ended Saturday. Magie received 4,051 votes...
KATV
Central Arkansas ambulance service offer tips to help avoid food poisoning on Thanksgiving
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last thing that any family chef wants to happen is to have a family member experience any food poisoning symptoms or someone who has a food preparation injury. Pafford Medical Services said that unfortunately during the holidays, with large family gatherings their paramedic crews...
Kait 8
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
ucanews.live
New downtown bakery brings sweet treats, coffee
Kassi’s Cookies, a bakery originally opened in Mayflower, has opened a location in downtown Conway. Kassi Posey, 23, opened the bakery in Mayflower in October 2020. “I opened my business because I’ve always wanted to be my own boss & I knew I’d never work hard unless I was working hard for myself,” Posey said.
thv11.com
Arkansas runoff elections begin next week
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Some Arkansas voters will be going to the polls again as the runoff elections begin next week. Sherwood, Jacksonville, Wrightsville, and Alexander have mayoral races that are now headed to a runoff. Pulaski County voters in these areas will be headed back to the polls...
