Searcy, AR

hardingsports.com

Harding Holds off Delta State on the Road

The Harding women's basketball team won their second consecutive road game on Monday night, defeating Delta State 58-51 at Sillers Coliseum in Cleveland, Mississippi. Both teams struggled shooting from the field throughout the night, but the difference came at the free-throw line for the Lady Bisons. Harding and Delta State shot an identical 69% from the charity stripe, but the Lady Bisons shot twice as many as the Lady Statesmen, sinking 18 of 26.
CLEVELAND, MS
5newsonline.com

Razorbacks cruise to 93-49 win over Little Rock

The Razorbacks raced past Little Rock 93-49 on Sunday, with the road win improving Arkansas' record to 5-0 to start the season. It marks the first time since 2019 that the Hogs have won their first five games to start the season. The Razorbacks are now 3-0 against in-state opponents this season, with the other wins coming against Pine-Bluff and Central Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs notebook: Maui Invitational preview, including Arkansas-Louisville matchup, scouting reports, and Razor-focus

LITTLE ROCK — The 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks arrived in Hawaii on Friday for the Maui Invitational, a three-day, three-game tournament that annually offers a loaded 8-team field which means opportunities for Eric Musselman’s team to earn its first significant resume wins of the season before the calendar turns the page to December.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day

An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
ARKANSAS STATE
mdmh-conway.com

New 30 Crossing lane closures set for Monday, Tuesday

Little Rock, Arkansas – For the start of Thanksgiving week, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for a portion of Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock. On November 21 and 22, double lanes will be closed, and construction barrels and signage will be...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
thisismysouth.com

Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)

You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
ARKANSAS STATE
ed88radio.com

Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties

The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross, Franklin, Johnson, Lee, Monroe, St. Francis and Woodruff counties. The new quarantine area essentially includes the southern two-thirds of Arkansas. Kelly Loftin, extension entomologist for the University of Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansasadvocate.com

No change to Arkansas House District 56 results after recount

State Rep. Steve Magie (D-Conway) won a sixth term in the Arkansas Legislature after a recount in House District 56 yielded the same 10-vote victory he had after the first count. The district is entirely within Faulkner County, and the recount started Friday and ended Saturday. Magie received 4,051 votes...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town

CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
CHARLOTTE, AR
ucanews.live

New downtown bakery brings sweet treats, coffee

Kassi’s Cookies, a bakery originally opened in Mayflower, has opened a location in downtown Conway. Kassi Posey, 23, opened the bakery in Mayflower in October 2020. “I opened my business because I’ve always wanted to be my own boss & I knew I’d never work hard unless I was working hard for myself,” Posey said.
CONWAY, AR
thv11.com

Arkansas runoff elections begin next week

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Some Arkansas voters will be going to the polls again as the runoff elections begin next week. Sherwood, Jacksonville, Wrightsville, and Alexander have mayoral races that are now headed to a runoff. Pulaski County voters in these areas will be headed back to the polls...
JACKSONVILLE, AR

