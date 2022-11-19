Read full article on original website
Related
Seven Michigan St. football players charged in tunnel melee
Seven Michigan State football players have been charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium's tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season
The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta'Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith says each starter is facing surgery
Comments / 0