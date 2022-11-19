ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Long Branch, NJ

MSG college hoops slate features 9 ranked teams and NCAAs

NEW YORK — Nine teams currently in the AP Top 25 will play at Madison Square Garden this season, including top-ranked North Carolina in a December doubleheader packed with blue-blood programs. The 2022-23 college basketball schedule at "The World's Most Famous Arena" was finalized this week with the announcement that No. 12 Michigan State will face Rutgers in the Big Ten Super Saturday matchup Feb. 4 at MSG. No. 4 Texas, No. 8 Duke and No. 15 Kentucky are among the teams also making appearances in Manhattan. Plus, the NCAA Tournament returns with the East Regional semifinals and final on March 23 and 25.
Burton, Hugley lead Pitt past Fairleigh Dickinson

PITTSBURGH — Jamarius Burton scored 18 points and John Hugley IV scored 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Pittsburgh beat Fairleigh Dickinson 83-61. Nelly Cummings, Blake Henson and reserve Guillermo Diaz Graham each scored 11 for the Panthers. Hugley made two foul shots with 14:53 left in the first half and Pitt never trailed again. Grant Singleton scored 11 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.
