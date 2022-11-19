NEW YORK — Nine teams currently in the AP Top 25 will play at Madison Square Garden this season, including top-ranked North Carolina in a December doubleheader packed with blue-blood programs. The 2022-23 college basketball schedule at "The World's Most Famous Arena" was finalized this week with the announcement that No. 12 Michigan State will face Rutgers in the Big Ten Super Saturday matchup Feb. 4 at MSG. No. 4 Texas, No. 8 Duke and No. 15 Kentucky are among the teams also making appearances in Manhattan. Plus, the NCAA Tournament returns with the East Regional semifinals and final on March 23 and 25.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO