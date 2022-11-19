Read full article on original website
Related
‘He was a fighter for sure’: Denver Zoo tiger dies at 12 years old
The Denver Zoo announced with a heavy heart that their 12-year-old Amur tiger, Yuri, has passed away after a significant decline in health.
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
Denver's Livestock Exchange Building becomes historic landmark
Denver City Council designated the National Western Center's 1916 Livestock Exchange building an official historic landmark, the National Western Center Authority announced in a release Tuesday. The building has played a significant role in Colorado's agricultural history. It is made up of three connected wings, with the east being the...
Colorado humane society announces $20 'Black Fur-day' adoption special
Adoptions fees at the Denver Animal Shelter will drop to just $20 this Friday for all dogs and cats that have any trace of black fur. The one-day discount is a part of the shelter's 'Black Fur-day' Black Friday promotion. "Denver Animal Shelter has many wonderful animals available for adoption!...
secretdenver.com
8 Magical, Family Friendly Activities To Enjoy This Holiday Season In Denver
The holidays are the best time to take the little ones out on the town to experience a whole range of festive fun and family-friendly experiences. From a unique one-of-a-kind party dedicated to Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton Experience, to a dazzling, wild night of twinkling displays at the Denver Zoo. There’s a whole lot of magical events to enjoy this holiday season, and this guide has got your quick guide to our favorites. Don’t forget to bookmark this page to ensure you don’t forget any of these wonderful, family-friendly holiday activities.
Colorado has a Unique ‘Sweaty’ Art Show You Can Check Out
The days are gone when an art show is guaranteed to just be some traditional paintings of landscapes hanging in a gallery. Of course, one of the key elements to art in itself is creativity, and an art show in Colorado is definitely that. The art exhibit is currently up...
What's That?: The oldest Dairy Queen in Colorado
In a new edition of "What's That?," Denver7 spoke with the owners of the Dairy Queen in Longmont, which is the oldest Dairy Queen Colorado. It's also the oldest restaurant in the city.
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
cpr.org
Moms of newborns with RSV found hospitals busy but ready to help as respiratory virus surges
Colorado's severe respiratory season continues to hit hard, especially among young kids. Parents of children hospitalized with RSV report that facilities are packed, but that their infant got critical care — and just when they needed it. Denver mom Lani Young said her 2-month-old, Malcolm, got RSV last week....
broomfieldleader.com
60 kittens moved to Humane Society of Boulder Valley
Sixty kittens arrived at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley on Sunday as part of an effort to improve the lives of cats at risk in Los Angeles. “The kitten population in Los Angeles is at a crisis point,” said Jackson Galaxy, who led the transfer. Galaxy, an author...
denverite.com
Denver Rescue Mission says it’ll remove anti-LGBTQ language from employee handbook
The Denver Rescue Mission will remove language that prohibits employees from “acting on same sex attraction” and “rejecting of one’s biological sex,” according to a statement from the nonprofit. Denverite first reported on the language from the handbook last week after receiving a tip. “After...
Denver weather: Where will it snow on Thanksgiving?
Denver's weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before snow chances move in on Thanksgiving Day.
Dressing vs stuffing: Is there a difference?
It is a question that is dividing the country ahead of Thanksgiving: Is there a difference between dressing and stuffing?
94kix.com
Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad
We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
“No passport required” - Christkindlmarket opens in downtown Denver
Much of Denver's Civic Center Park transformed into "Colorado's only authentic German market" with the return of the holiday shopping and entertainment Christkindlmarket. The 36-day event, presented by Bank of America and United, offers a Christmas shopping experience with local vendors and authentic German cuisines. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays through Dec. 23—, 101 W. 14th Ave.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Colorado's Studio Shed tackles affordable housing and more with building kits
Studio Shed delivers parts and instructions for easy-to-build, customizable home additions to use and flex space, living suites, or rental properties.
Denver TikToker in Search for the Best Breakfast Burritos in Colorado
Living in Colorado, this has been a topic of discussion among friends and family everywhere in the state. Blah blah blah has the best breakfast burritos in Colorado. Yeah right. My favorite restaurant has the best breakfast burritos. Hands down. At some point, we all agree to disagree. Some like...
'Adopt, don't shop': Denver Animal Shelter offering adoption specials
DENVER — Denver Animal Shelter has a Black FURday pet adoption event on Black Friday. Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) said any dog or cat with any amount of black fur is $20 on Friday, Nov. 25. Included the pet adoption special are a spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations and a one-year...
Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine
Oh those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen that I'm going to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0