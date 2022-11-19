ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Lakes, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: 2022 All-Union County teams

Girls Volleyball: Westfield defeats Old Bridge for Group 4 title on Nov. 13, 2022 — Note: NJ.com did not vote on the All-Union County teams. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
woboe.org

West Orange Football Ends History Making Season as NJSIAA Tournament, Final Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 Champions

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The West Orange High School Football team did not see the result they had hoped for on Nov. 20, losing to Passaic Tech 21-7 and ending their surge towards the NJSIAA Group Tournament, Semifinal Round, Group 5 championship. Still, they made school history with a victory in the NJSIAA Tournament, Final Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 tournament, giving the Mountaineers their first-ever title and bringing a sense of pride to the West Orange community.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers rebounds from 1st loss, runs past Rider in another blowout victory

A return home brought a return to form for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights rebounded from their first loss of the season over the weekend by defeating in-state foe Rider comfortably in an 76-46 win at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Tuesday night. Rutgers (4-1) took its first lead after two minutes, built the advantage to double digits within 10 minutes and never looked back, getting it as high as 33 points with six minutes remaining.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Devils tie team record with 13th straight win (PHOTOS)

N.J. Devils defeat Edmonton Oilers, 5-2 Who said 13 is an unlucky number?. The New Jersey Devils ran their winning streak to a baker’s dozen on Monday by beating the Edmonton Oilers, 5-2, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. If you purchase a product or register for an...
NEWARK, NJ
footballscoop.com

Rick Giancola ends four decade run at Montclair State

Rick Giancola has announced his retirement at Montclair State (D-III - NJ). The move ends a 40-year run as the program's head coach. Giancola's run ends with a 260-143-2 mark, which made him the winningest active coach at the Division III ranks, and was good for fourth among all college coaches, ranking only behind Al Bagnoli (Columbia), Mack Brown (UNC) and Nick Saban (Alabama).
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County

About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall faces NCAA Tournament-résumé game against Memphis, No. 1 transfer Kendric Davis

Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall missed out on their first opportunity for an NCAA Tournament résumé win when they fell to Iowa last Wednesday in the Gavitt Games. Now comes another golden opportunity against coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis on Thursday in the ESPN Events International in Orlando (7:30 p.m., ESPNews). Seton Hall will leave for Florida on Tuesday.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy