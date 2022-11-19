Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Brooklyn-Based Barber Is Offering Free Housing and Haircuts To NYC Asylum SeekersAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Hate Crime On NYC SubwayBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Girls volleyball: 2022 All-Union County teams
Girls Volleyball: Westfield defeats Old Bridge for Group 4 title on Nov. 13, 2022 — Note: NJ.com did not vote on the All-Union County teams. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
woboe.org
West Orange Football Ends History Making Season as NJSIAA Tournament, Final Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 Champions
WEST ORANGE, NJ - The West Orange High School Football team did not see the result they had hoped for on Nov. 20, losing to Passaic Tech 21-7 and ending their surge towards the NJSIAA Group Tournament, Semifinal Round, Group 5 championship. Still, they made school history with a victory in the NJSIAA Tournament, Final Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 tournament, giving the Mountaineers their first-ever title and bringing a sense of pride to the West Orange community.
Rutgers rebounds from 1st loss, runs past Rider in another blowout victory
A return home brought a return to form for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights rebounded from their first loss of the season over the weekend by defeating in-state foe Rider comfortably in an 76-46 win at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Tuesday night. Rutgers (4-1) took its first lead after two minutes, built the advantage to double digits within 10 minutes and never looked back, getting it as high as 33 points with six minutes remaining.
No. 2 Bergen Catholic vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep: Non-Public A football final preview
It’s the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A championship matchup everyone has been waiting for. Ever since the 2022 season kicked off, the two teams everyone expected to make the Non-Public A championship game have made it.
Devils tie team record with 13th straight win (PHOTOS)
N.J. Devils defeat Edmonton Oilers, 5-2 Who said 13 is an unlucky number?. The New Jersey Devils ran their winning streak to a baker’s dozen on Monday by beating the Edmonton Oilers, 5-2, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. If you purchase a product or register for an...
Devils players, coach Lindy Ruff react to 13th straight win: ‘The fans have been dying for this’
On Monday morning, hours before his Devils notched their 13th-straight victory, defenseman Brendan Smith called his brother Reilly to chat about their seasons. Reilly currently has 15 points for the first-place Golden Knights, so Brendan was excited to gauge his feelings, praise Vegas for their dominant play and throw a lighthearted verbal jab at him.
Rutgers basketball remains without 2 starters vs. Rider
Rutgers will not get any reinforcements in its return to Piscataway. Guards Caleb McConnell (knee) and Paul Mulcahy (shoulder) will miss a second consecutive game with injury for the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday against Rider, a source told NJ Advance Media.
Seton Hall’s Holloway says recruiting drought fueled by school’s inability to compete ‘right now’ in NIL space
Always the bridesmaid, never the bride. That’s how first-year coach Seton Hall Shaheen Holloway has felt during the NCAA Early Signing period -- when the Pirates failed to land a single recruit in the Class of 2023.
Dye has been cast as junior twins steer No. 17 Passaic Tech into Group 5 final
On a cold, blustery afternoon, any team would love to have a workhorse running back to help carry the load in those unfavorable elements. All the better if that back can also carry some people with different colored jerseys whenever he charges toward the line in search for daylight. Bonus...
footballscoop.com
Rick Giancola ends four decade run at Montclair State
Rick Giancola has announced his retirement at Montclair State (D-III - NJ). The move ends a 40-year run as the program's head coach. Giancola's run ends with a 260-143-2 mark, which made him the winningest active coach at the Division III ranks, and was good for fourth among all college coaches, ranking only behind Al Bagnoli (Columbia), Mack Brown (UNC) and Nick Saban (Alabama).
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Sold Two $92.9 Million Powerball Tickets Over The Weekend!
This weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing was held in Kansas, where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Two people from New Jersey won consolation prizes of $50,000 each. Two people from New Jersey won a total of $50,000 because they matched four of the five white balls. One ticket was...
Is Rutgers ready for wild offseason of unprecedented player movement? It has no choice
The most active offseason of player movement in college football history is fast approaching, whether programs across the country are ready for it or not. The first transfer window, a change approved by the NCAA this fall which gives players a select period to submit their names into the portal, opens on Monday, December 5, for 45 days.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before the holidays
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County
About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
Seton Hall faces NCAA Tournament-résumé game against Memphis, No. 1 transfer Kendric Davis
Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall missed out on their first opportunity for an NCAA Tournament résumé win when they fell to Iowa last Wednesday in the Gavitt Games. Now comes another golden opportunity against coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis on Thursday in the ESPN Events International in Orlando (7:30 p.m., ESPNews). Seton Hall will leave for Florida on Tuesday.
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
Truck crashes into pole in Hudson County, causes local power outage
A truck crashed into a pole and then a vacant home in North Bergen Monday night. The incident caused a power outage in the area.
Rutgers wrestling: 3 takeaways from the Roadrunner Open at CSU Bakersfield
Rutgers finished with three champions but missed out on a pair of statement victories in the final round of the Roadrunner Open on Sunday as it wrapped up their West Coast swing on the campus of California State University Bakersfield. Joe Heilmann (133), Anthony White (149) and Boone McDermott (285)...
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Jersey Shore towns hit with thousands of outages.
Four towns in southern Monmouth County were almost entirely without power for hours Monday morning with widespread outages also hitting other towns in the county. While 27,000 homes and businesses served by Jersey Central Power & Light were experiencing outages as of 11:15 a.m., fewer than 6,000 were still without power at 2:15 p.m., the JCP&L outage tracker shows.
