ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State vs. Maryland FREE LIVE STREAM (11/19/22) Watch NCAA SEC college football Week 12 online | Time, TV, channel

By Ryan Novozinsky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball vs. Cincinnati preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State men’s basketball will play its second game as part of the Maui Invitation when faces Cincinnati. The Buckeyes lost to San Diego State 88-77 in the opening round of the tournament. Cincinnati lost to Arizona 101-93 in the opening round. This will be their sixth game against the Bearcats in program history, having won the last four, including in 2018 and 2019 during the Chris Holtman era.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Comeback

College football world reacts to horrible Michigan news

This week, fans of both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines are anxiously awaiting an injury update from star Michigan running back Blake Corum after he suffered a scary knee injury during the team’s narrow win over Illinois this weekend. And while an official decision on Corum’s status is unlikely to come until Read more... The post College football world reacts to horrible Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Four Remaining Storylines Surrounding Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class One Month Before the Early Signing Period

We’re officially one month from the start of the Early Signing Period. Despite so little time remaining in the current cycle, there are still plenty of storylines surrounding Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. A good chunk of them could find some clarity this week with the most important game on the Buckeyes’ schedule looming and arguably the most important recruiting weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State slammed for racial slur response

The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
qfm96.com

Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green

Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
COLUMBUS, OH
Scarlet Nation

Video: Coach Larranaga and Wong Answer Questions After Loss To Maryland

Head Coach Jim Larranaga and Isaiah Wong answer questions from the media after the 88-70 loss to Maryland. Larranaga talks of the energy not being where it needed to be and what made it difficult for Miami to score. Wong also talked of the low energy and the lack of rebounds. Miami lost by 18 points and Maryland scored 18 second-chance points.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

St. John’s win back-to-back WCAC Capital Div. titles

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — On Sunday, in the WCAC Capital Division championship, St. John’s defeat DeMatha 7-3 in a defensive battle. It’s the Cadets’ second straight championship, and it took the late heroics of Asa Gregg, who made an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone to score the only touchdown […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
10TV

An inside look at Wexner Medical Center's new hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just like the famous line from the movie, “Field of Dreams,” goes, “If you build it, they will come.”. Co-leaders of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital anticipate they will be able to meet the medical needs of Central Ohio and beyond: from the Ohio River all the way to Mansfield and as far west as Springfield.
COLUMBUS, OH
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy