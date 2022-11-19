Read full article on original website
Camryn Haworth Named AVCA DI National Player of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following one of the most brilliant statistical weekends in Indiana Volleyball history, Camryn Haworth was named the AVCA/Gamechanger DI National Player of the Week. The Fishers, Ind. native helped lead IU to victories over Northwestern and No. 5 Ohio State. The win over the Buckeyes was...
Three Football Student-Athletes Tabbed Academic All-District
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The College Sports Communicators announced its annual Academic All-District football teams on Tuesday (Nov. 22), with the Indiana football trio of Chris Freeman, Caleb Murphy and Beau Robbins each earning the distinction. Each of the three honorees are making their first appearance on the CSC Academic...
Sydney Keld Named to NFHCA West Region Second Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana redshirt junior Sydney Keld was recognized with 2022 NFHCA Division I All-Region honors on Tuesday afternoon. Keld was named to the NFHCA's West Region Second Team after her outstanding 2022 season for the Hoosiers. She was one of 16 student-athletes to...
Final Week in Big Ten Volleyball Leaves Much to be Decided for Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - With one week remaining in the Big Ten Volleyball season, the Indiana Volleyball team (15-15, 8-10) remains firmly in the mix for a tournament bid and its best finish in the conference in years. After taking down Northwestern and No. 5 Ohio State last weekend, IU returns...
Four Hoosiers Named to 2022 Academic All-District Teams
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Selected by College Sports Communicators, four Indiana Volleyball players were tabbed to 2022 Academic All-District Teams. These four student-athletes will move on to voting that will determine 2022 Academic All-American teams, to be announced in late-December. Morgan Geddes (Exercise Science), Grae Gosnell (Human Biology), Isa Lopez...
MBB: Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 5: vs. Little Rock
• Indiana University continues its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with the second of three matchups in the second-annual Hoosier Classic. The Hoosiers will host Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game will be broadcasted on BTN. • The...
Wittenbrink Winner Sends IU to Eighth Straight Sweet 16
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men's soccer is the only program to reach the third round of the NCAA Men's Soccer Championship in each of the last eight seasons. The Hoosiers (11-4-6, 3-1-4 B1G) earned a 1-0 shutout win over Saint Louis (12-5-3, 6-1-1 A-10) thanks to a 75th-minute strike from redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink Sunday (Nov. 20) on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium.
MEDIA MONDAY: Old Oaken Bucket
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Nov. 21) as the team prepares for its final game of the regular season versus Purdue on Saturday (Nov. 26). Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt also spoke leading into the 3:30 p.m. ET kick on Big Ten Network in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.
GAME NOTES: Old Oaken Bucket
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Rivalry games are at the core of college football and Saturday (Nov. 26) will watch the 97th chapter of the Old Oaken Bucket unfold when the Indiana football program hosts Purdue for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network inside Memorial Stadium. It will be the 124th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Old Oaken Bucket game first played in 1925.
Indiana Makes History with Top-5 Victory at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After coming so close on so many occasions, the Indiana Volleyball team (15-15, 8-10) picked up one of the biggest wins in the program's 48-year history, taking down No. 5 Ohio State in a thrilling five-setter at the Covelli Center. Despite going down 14-12 in the...
Hoosiers Tied for Second at Black Knight Invite
WEST POINT, N.Y. ––––– Following a top-25 victory over No. 23 Princeton on Friday night, Indiana Wrestling wasn't fazed by a quick turnaround, wrestling well in the Black Knight Invite just two days later. Sunday's showing for the Hoosiers included Indiana earning a second-place finish,...
No. 12/9 Indiana Cruises Past Quinnipiac
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points as No. 12/9 Indiana breezed to a victory over Quinnipiac, 92-55, on Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. KEY MOMENTS. IU (5-0) started out the game scoring from the perimeter, hitting five out of their first seven three...
Hoosiers Fly Past Redhawks, 86-56
INDIANAPOLIS – Quick turnaround? No problem for the No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers. IU's 86-56 victory over Miami Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, played two days after the Xavier victory, was an early tune-up for a potential March postseason schedule. That was fine with coach Mike Woodson. "It was a...
Postgame Notes vs. Miami (OH)
No. 12/13 Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) • No. 12/13 Indiana (4-0) beat Miami (Ohio) (1-4), 86-56, on Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of the Hoosier Classic. • Indiana is 22-3 all-time vs. Miami. The Hoosiers have won six straight over the RedHawks. • Sunday's game was the first...
