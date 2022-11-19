BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Rivalry games are at the core of college football and Saturday (Nov. 26) will watch the 97th chapter of the Old Oaken Bucket unfold when the Indiana football program hosts Purdue for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Big Ten Network inside Memorial Stadium. It will be the 124th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Old Oaken Bucket game first played in 1925.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO