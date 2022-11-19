Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
sbstatesman.com
Stony Brook women’s basketball falls to undefeated St. John’s
Not much went right for the Stony Brook women’s basketball team as it was blown out by a New York foe. The Seawolves (2-2) took on the St. John’s Red Storm on Saturday in Queens, N.Y. The team struggled to both defend and shoot the three-point shot, resulting in a 78-56 defeat. The Red Storm remains unbeaten, improving to 4-0 on the season.
sbstatesman.com
Stony Brook football clinches worst season ever with ninth loss
After yet another late-game defensive collapse, the Stony Brook football team completed its 2022 campaign with its worst-ever record. The Seawolves (2-9, 1-7 CAA) blew a late lead down in New Jersey, losing 24-21 to the Monmouth Hawks on Saturday. With the loss, Stony Brook finished at the bottom of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) standings and set a new program record for losses in a season with nine.
sbstatesman.com
Offensive struggles continue to haunt Stony Brook men’s basketball
Shooting woes and carelessness with the ball continued to hurt the Stony Brook men’s basketball team, leading to a second consecutive loss. After a tough loss on Tuesday night, the Seawolves (1-3) remained in Rhode Island to take on the Brown Bears on Thursday at Pizzitola Sports Center. Offensive struggles were the main culprit in Stony Brook’s defeat, as they turned the ball over 21 times, leading to a 64-53 loss.
New York Mets Owner Wants To Double-Down On Stadium Area
As reported here last Thursday, a new soccer stadium for the NYC Football Club will be constructed just outside of Citi Field in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York City. As reported, the project includes a 250-room hotel and 2,500 housing units. Developing the surrounding area of the Mets home ballpark and the U.S. Open Tennis Center is a major win for New York sports fans. Now it looks like Amazin's billionaire owner Steve Cohen is looking for his own win.
Lynx has new home after Long Island capture
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A lynx has a new home, months after rescuers captured it on Long Island. The lynx was spotted roaming around Long Island back in late July. Now it will live at the Holtsville Wildlife an Ecology Center. An existing cage there was rebuilt into a mountainous terrain for the lynx. The […]
njarts.net
Yacht rock forever! No longer a fad, genre shows staying power
Wielding serious musical chops and whimsical thrift shop fashions, Yacht Rock Revue serves up the smooth sounds of retro Top 40 radio along with original music that romps through decades of influences. More than just a hit-dispensing cover band, they made a splash with their debut album, Hot Dads in Tight Jeans, two years ago and are currently in the studio recording a follow-up.
News 12
Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville
A lynx that was captured in a Central Islip neighborhood after it roamed around for several days has a new home in Holtsville. Leo the lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve. After being captured by the Suffolk County Police Department, the lynx was originally...
27east.com
Schneiderman Mulls Run for County Executive
What will term-limited Jay Schneiderman do, come 2024? His last term as Southampton Town Supervisor ends next year, and during an interview about his plans this week, he mentioned a... more. East Hampton golf professional Tim Garvin, who is the director of golf at South Fork ... by Michael Wright.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen 'could hit the jackpot with casino license near Citi Field with more people set for the area' after NYCFC's $780m stadium project was approved
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen could reportedly hit the jackpot after New York City FC announced a $780million stadium deal at Willets Point. NYCFC's new stadium, set to be ready by 2027, alongside a hotel and 2,500 housing units -- which will be adjacent to the Mets' Citi Field stadium -- could provide Cohen with a launching pad to securing a casino license set to be offered by Albany politicians.
Students: School play thespians changed in bathroom where camera was found
Students say the bathroom where it was located is near where the fall drama production has been preparing for this weekend's shows, which made that hallway busier than normal.
Long Island’s LGBTQ community on high alert following Club Q slaying in Colorado
LGBTQ leaders on Long Island are speaking out about the deadly shooting that occurred in a Colorado Springs gay night club.
Boy, 15, threatened to set off explosive at Long Island high school: police
A Long Island teen was arrested Monday for threatening to set off a bomb at his high school, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.
longisland.com
Lazy Lobster Opens New Spot in Massapequa Park
A staple in East Rockaway, the Lazy Lobster has opened a location on Long Island. While the East Rockaway restaurant has already closed for the season, if you’re craving their seaside munchies then head over to the (mostly) takeout spot in Massapequa Park. A smaller version of their city...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Police to Host First Promotion Ceremony Since Pandemic
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison will preside over a ceremony on November 18 in Brentwood to recognize the promotion of approximately 200 people promoted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those being recognized are Chief of Department Robert Waring, Chief...
New York court upholds bail for teen in connection with shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home
A New York court ruled in favor of prosecutors over the bail for a teenager arrested in connection with a shooting in front of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin's home.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Annual Holiday Spectacular returns to Holtsville Ecology Site
Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro has announced the return of the annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show benefiting the Holtsville Ecology Site. Over the years, thousands of families have walked through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take their photos with...
eastendbeacon.com
The Brewster House, A Dilapidated Memory of Sportsmen’s Flanders Past, is Demolished
Pictured Above: The Brewster House in Flanders in late October of this year. A long-abandoned bright blue former boarding house on Flanders Road was demolished by Southampton Town contractors on Friday, paving the way for the property to be used for water quality improvement purposes. The town purchased the property...
Volunteer firefighters honored for rescue efforts in Nassau County
ROOSEVELT, NY (PIX11) — As fire and thick smoke consumed a house in Roosevelt, volunteer firefighters jumped into action; now they’re being thanked. Volunteers Chief Anthony Sotira and Lieutenant Joe Brown were honored Monday for their efforts on East Raymond Avenue on the morning of Nov. 4. Brown, who volunteers with Baldwin fire service, heard the […]
longislandadvance.net
Patchogue holiday boat parade winners
The Patchogue Chamber of Commerce's Riverfront Committee, in conjunction with the Friends of the Patchogue River, hosted the 29th Annual Christmas Holiday Boat Parade and Preview Party on Saturday, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
westportjournal.com
Saugatuck Provisions: A ‘fresh’ take on an old concept
WESTPORT — Those longing for the days when cuts of meat could be special ordered from a neighborhood butcher, your ship has arrived — and it’s brimming with fresh fish as well as custom-cut meats. Saugatuck Provisions at 580 Riverside Ave. is a curated foods shop, offering...
