Slot receivers Renard Bell, Robert Ferrel return for Washington State for game versus Arizona

Washington State notebook: Cougars talk Apple Cup anticipation; 13 players to be honored for senior night
PULLMAN – When Cameron Ward visited Washington State’s campus for the first time, he was immediately taught about the importance of the Cougars’ rivalry series with Washington. The transfer quarterback took a recruiting trip to WSU in January – a little over a month after the Cougars...
First look: Strong Washington State defense and high-octane Washington passing offense collide in Apple Cup
What is it? An intriguing edition of the Apple Cup, featuring a stalwart defense from Washington State (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) – riding a three-game winning streak and looking for a second straight victory in the rivalry series – and a high-octane passing game from 12th-ranked Washington (9-2, 6-2), which made a major turnaround this season under a first-year coach and is playing at its best down the stretch.
WSU rewind: Cougars pass defense meets nation's top passing offense in high-stakes Apple Cup
PULLMAN – In-state rivals riding hot streaks will meet for a late-night kickoff in wintry weather on the Palouse. Washington State scored its third consecutive win, toppling Arizona in the desert. Later Saturday, 15th-ranked Washington picked up its fifth victory in a row, belting Colorado. Apparently, the conference’s schedule-makers...
Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year. Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The...
Idaho clinches postseason berth, will play at Southeastern Louisiana in first round of FCS playoffs
Events late Sunday morning at the football offices in the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome were building to a beehive of activity. Coaches and graduate assistants all had some happy urgency in their step as they moved among meeting rooms, offices and film rooms, and head coach Jason Eck constantly catching his breath as he directed the action.
Horizon Air announces UW, WSU painted aircraft ahead of Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Wash. - Just days away from the Apple Cup, Horizon Air is unveiling two new designs for aircraft: One featuring Washington State University and the other featuring the University of Washington. Horizon Air is moving away from the current planes decorated with state university logos and moving to a...
University of Idaho releases plans for end of semester, updated information on resources
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho will be "flexible" when it comes to classes through the end of the semester, the school said in a Nov. 22 release. The investigation into the murder of four students last week remains ongoing. According to the university, faculty has been asked to...
FACT CHECK: NonStop Local addresses Moscow murder rumors with Idaho State Police
Rumors continue to spread regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students last week. NonStop Local's John Webb sat down with Idaho State Police Public Information Officer Aaron Snell and addressed these rumors. The next official press conference with news outlets is Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
MOURNING IN MOSCOW: Four University of Idaho students murdered
Four University of Idaho students were found dead in off-campus housing on Sunday, Nov. 13, stabbed multiple times in their sleep. A week later, a suspect has not been apprehended, and the community is grieving. Here's what investigators know, as well as what families have to say about their loss.
Moscow Police to hold press conference on status of homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Alumni Loung of the ICCU Arena. MPD Chief James Fry will share updates on the investigation into the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students on King Road on Nov. 13.
Moscow Police Department - general
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man …
Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman's car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911. According...
Moscow Police Department shares new information about murder of 4 students
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department is releasing new information about the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students last week. A new webpage has been created on the City of Moscow's website where updated information will be posted. To find it, click here. According to...
