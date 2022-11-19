Read full article on original website
Related
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball loses third-straight, falling to Western Kentucky
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman — Illinois State men's basketball could not keep up with Western Kentucky in the second half of its second game in the Cayman Island Classic, losing 78-66 after trailing by three at halftime. The Redbirds continued to struggle putting together a full game. Head coach...
videtteonline.com
Vandenburgh earns fourth MVFC Defensive Player of the Week honors
Illinois State football's Zeke Vandenburgh was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the fourth and final time this season following the Redbirds' 20-13 win over Western Illinois. In the final game of the season, Vandenburgh exploded for a career-best in tackles with 17 and sacks...
videtteonline.com
Robinson earns MVC Player and Newcomer of the Week following dominant performances
Illinois State women's basketball's Paige Robinson was named Missouri Valley Conference Player and Newcomer of the Week following the Redbirds' wins over St. Thomas and Wisconsin this past week. Robinson is the first Redbird to earn MVC Player of the Week since DeAnna Wilson earned the final honor of the...
videtteonline.com
Robinson's 37 points lead ISU women's basketball past Wisconsin
Paige Robinson scored 37 points, shooting 7 of 7 from 3-point range to lead Illinois State women's basketball to a 62-57 win over Wisconsin at CEFCU Arena Sunday. "That's probably one of the best performances in Redbird women's basketball history," head coach Kristen Gillespie said. Robinson's 37 points are tied...
Bielema returns to Illini after mother’s passing, services
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema returned to his team and the practice field on Tuesday in what has been a tough few days for the Illinois football coach. Bielema was back in his hometown of Prophetstown on Sunday and Monday for his mother’s services after Marilyn Bielema passed away last Thursday at 83. Bielema coached […]
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball struggles to start Cayman Islands Classic with 77-61 loss to LSU
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman — Illinois State men's basketball was unable to recover from a sluggish start, falling 77-61 to Louisiana State to open the Cayman Islands Classic. From the start, the Redbirds struggled to keep up with the Tigers as former Murray State Racer and Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year KJ Williams dominated from the opening tip.
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Northwestern
CHAMPAIGN — After a rough opening drive, the Illini defense had No. 3 Michigan on the ropes. The Wolverines marched 75 yards without much resistance on Saturday for a touchdown, but were held out of the end zone the rest of the way en route to a 19-17 win over Illinois. The Illini (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten), though, held their own on that side of the ball against a team that looks on the way to the College Football Playoffs.
nowdecatur.com
St. Teresa Bulldogs Headed to 2A State Final
November 20, 2022 – The St. Teresa Bulldogs punched their ticket to the IHSA Class 2A State Final after a 39-15 victory over the second-ranked Johnston City Indians. The dogs will now face the Downs Tri-Valley Vikings in the Final at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, November 25, at 1:00 p.m. The Vikings are coming off a game in the semifinals where they beat Maroa-Forsyth. They now come into the Final as the sixth seed.
High School Shot Clock to Make Central Illinois Debut Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The 35-second shot clock comes to central Illinois high school basketball Tuesday. The shot clock makes its area debut at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington. It will be used in all the games played in the weeklong tournament. The Illinois High School Association is allowing schools to […]
WAND TV
IHSA State Football Championships return to Memorial Stadium
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois High School Association State Football Championships return to the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign Thanksgiving weekend. On November 25–26, the top two teams from all divisions (1A–8A) will play for the title of State Champion. Over 35,000 fans are...
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s 70-61 win over #19 Illinois
In the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event Tournament, the Virginia Cavaliers beat the the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 70-61. With the win, we have five takeaways. UVA gets another marquee win. After beating #5 Baylor on Friday and putting the team’s offensive potential...
28 ejections from Michigan Stadium during win over Illinois
ANN ARBOR, MI - There were 28 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium during Michigan football’s 19-17 win Saturday over Illinois in the final home game of the season, police said. Of the 28 ejections, two were for vaping, two were for assault, six were for alcohol-related reasons and 20...
videtteonline.com
ISU students meet dean of students candidate Morgan, discuss addressing student concerns
Illinois State University students met with Dr. Andy Morgan Thursday afternoon to discuss his experience at Indiana State University as he applies for the open position of assistant vice president/dean of students. Students and Morgan discussed how he hopes to address some of the issues affecting LGBTQIA+ students and how...
WAND TV
Macon Speedway officials announce ownership change for 2023 season
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon Speedway will be under new ownership in 2023. It has been under the leadership of Bob Sargent as owner/promoter since 1985, when he took over from original owner Wayne Webb. In 2007, Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, and Kenny Wallace joined Sargent as speedway co-owners.
videtteonline.com
ISU students meet dean of students candidate Lee-Olukoya, discuss improvements for student life
Illinois State University is looking to fill an opening for the assistant vice president/dean of students position. In order to familiarize the campus community with candidates for the position, the Department of Student Affairs hosted open forums where students had the opportunity to directly speak to interviewees. The first of...
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wjbc.com
Illinois State University farm plans for future after fire
MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State University is thanking its agriculture community for stepping up to battle an almost 15-hour fire and taking in majority of its livestock after the research farm’s barn caught fire Friday. The university said it lost half of its 700 ft beef barn. “Certainly,...
wglt.org
How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation
You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
videtteonline.com
Kinzy offers support to LGBTQIA+ community following Club Q shooting
Following the mass shooting at Club Q, a LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy sent out an email to the campus community offering her support. The email, sent out Monday afternoon, said that ISU denounces the shooting and stands with the LGBTQIA+ community...
Comments / 0