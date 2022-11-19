CHAMPAIGN — After a rough opening drive, the Illini defense had No. 3 Michigan on the ropes. The Wolverines marched 75 yards without much resistance on Saturday for a touchdown, but were held out of the end zone the rest of the way en route to a 19-17 win over Illinois. The Illini (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten), though, held their own on that side of the ball against a team that looks on the way to the College Football Playoffs.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO