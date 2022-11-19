ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
STANFIELD, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Sheriff’s Office Admits Botching DUI Case Against Phoenix Cop

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has accepted responsibility for the bungled DUI case against a Phoenix police officer who fought with deputies and has launched an internal investigation to find out what happened. The admission from the sheriff's office came after the Phoenix New Times detailed the case in a...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Gilbert man sentenced to 33 months for unlicensed firearm dealing

PHOENIX — A man from Gilbert was sentenced to 33 months in prison last month after previously pleading guilty to dealing firearms without a license. Chris Oliver, 24, was indicted for buying guns at Arizona stores to resell them illegally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire

Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield. Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family remembers Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting in Avondale

Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Dr....
AVONDALE, AZ
12news.com

Suspect outstanding after fatal shooting in Glendale, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Sunday evening, a police spokesperson said. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting near Bethany Home Road and North 59th Avenue in Glendale. There, police found a man suffering from...
GLENDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

“That’s unacceptable”: Maricopa County Sheriff cracking down on threats against officials

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a presser on Monday afternoon, discussing threats made to election officials, including one that forced Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates to be temporarily moved to a safe location. Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. “Have there been threats? Absolutely. Has it been against any one singular individual? No, those threats were cast broad and wide. They were irresponsible, arrogant. They were selfish, and they were criminal,” said Penzone. “Our investigators are hard at work to determine who’s responsible for these types of threats and what the capability is for them to carry out the potential threats.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Man sentenced for dealing fentanyl, meth at Phoenix homeless camp

PHOENIX — A man was sentenced last week to 3½ years in the state prison system for selling illegal drugs to people living at a downtown Phoenix homeless camp, authorities said. Cristian Machado, 21, pleaded guilty last month to two felony charges: attempt to sell or transport dangerous...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man shot to death in Mesa during road rage fight, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man in Mesa was shot and killed Sunday afternoon during a road rage incident near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue, the city's police department said. Felipe Cisneros, 49, was found lying in a parking lot around 12:30 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

One person detained after shooting in Avondale

Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix city officials have unique solution for mounting bulk trash woes

As staffing shortages kept the City of Phoenix from keeping up with its bulk trash pick-up schedule in recent months, some residents found themselves looking at a mounting problem that has become an eyesore. FOX 10's Linda Williams has more on a new solution that city officials have come up with.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are in stable condition after Chandler police say their father shot them and then himself in a home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m. after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father, later identified as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe, showed up unannounced at their home.
CHANDLER, AZ

