Berkeley, CA

palyvoice.com

Vikings head to CCS finals after dominant victory over Spartans

In a make-or-break game, the Palo Alto High School Vikings (2-3) defeated the Seaside Spartans (4-2), 34-6, in the Central Coastal Section semifinal playoff game Friday night, advancing to the CCS finals. Coming off a decisive win last week, the Vikings maintained their energy during this game, according to Viking...
PALO ALTO, CA
pajaronian.com

Mariners fall to St. Ignatius in CCS semifinals | High school football

SAN FRANCISCO—Aptos High senior Caden Prichard stood on the sideline Friday night as he watched the seconds tick away in his final season. With tears rolling down his cheeks, he gave every one of his teammates one last hug after the No. 3-seeded Mariners lost to No. 2 St. Ignatius in the Central Coast Section Division II semifinals Nov. 18.
APTOS, CA
fb101.com

MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER

International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Jack in the Box offering special for ‘Blackout Wednesday’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jack in the Box is offering a buy-one-get-one free special for “Thanksgiving Eve,” which the fast food giant isn’t alone in terming “Blackout Wednesday.” “Thanksgiving is fine, but at Jack in the Box we’re way more excited for Thanksgiving Eve,” a press release stated. “A night of reuniting with all friends […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Red Party Cup Doubles as Drainpipe for SF’s New $2B Central Subway

Red plastic party cups—popular at college parties—have been spotted being used for drainpipes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line. Riders took to social media to share photos and video of what appeared to be a classic Solo party cup spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA

Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Catch your own Thanksgiving crab

Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
WASHINGTON, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose landowners stir up Coyote Valley concerns

About one year after the San Jose City Council took action to shield more than 300 acres of Coyote Valley land from development of massive distribution warehouses, several landowners are now proposing a major energy facility. Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed represents a group of three property owners pushing...
SAN JOSE, CA
advnture.com

The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco

Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

