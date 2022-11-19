Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Related
Cal Owes the Crowd a Thank-You for Its Big Game Win
The Bears' first home sellout since 2013 helped Cal get its first home Big Game victory since 2008
palyvoice.com
Vikings head to CCS finals after dominant victory over Spartans
In a make-or-break game, the Palo Alto High School Vikings (2-3) defeated the Seaside Spartans (4-2), 34-6, in the Central Coastal Section semifinal playoff game Friday night, advancing to the CCS finals. Coming off a decisive win last week, the Vikings maintained their energy during this game, according to Viking...
pajaronian.com
Mariners fall to St. Ignatius in CCS semifinals | High school football
SAN FRANCISCO—Aptos High senior Caden Prichard stood on the sideline Friday night as he watched the seconds tick away in his final season. With tears rolling down his cheeks, he gave every one of his teammates one last hug after the No. 3-seeded Mariners lost to No. 2 St. Ignatius in the Central Coast Section Division II semifinals Nov. 18.
fb101.com
MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER
International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
Oakland declares winner in mayoral race over razor thin lead
In a race that came down to a few hundred votes, Sheng Thao has been declared as Oakland’s next mayor. The 37-year-old progressive edged out City Councilmember Loren Taylor by a razor thin 682 votes.
sfstandard.com
Private School and Lefty Parents: Inside FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Charmed Upbringing
Those who got to grow up in the wealthy, liberal suburbs surrounding Stanford University are lucky. And Sam Bankman-Fried—the disgraced, 30-year-old founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX—was luckiest of them all. Born to not one but two Stanford professors, Bankman-Fried grew up debating the merits of utilitarianism with his...
Jack in the Box offering special for ‘Blackout Wednesday’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jack in the Box is offering a buy-one-get-one free special for “Thanksgiving Eve,” which the fast food giant isn’t alone in terming “Blackout Wednesday.” “Thanksgiving is fine, but at Jack in the Box we’re way more excited for Thanksgiving Eve,” a press release stated. “A night of reuniting with all friends […]
Morrissey strikes again at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre
This charming man continues to provoke.
This San Francisco Denny's is the most expensive in California
I ordered the Lumberjack Slam and spent nearly an arm and a leg.
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
These cruises from San Francisco are under $100 a day for Black Friday
Check out the deals before the Black Friday sale ends Nov. 30.
sfstandard.com
Red Party Cup Doubles as Drainpipe for SF’s New $2B Central Subway
Red plastic party cups—popular at college parties—have been spotted being used for drainpipes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line. Riders took to social media to share photos and video of what appeared to be a classic Solo party cup spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA
Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
Oakland mayoral candidate Loren Taylor concedes to Sheng Thao, slams ranked-choice voting
Taylor said he will not be leading an effort for a possible recount moving forward but says he will support any community member if they choose to do so.
40-year-old Bay Area restaurant Windy City just served its last deep-dish pizza
"Windy City is the real thing."
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
San Jose landowners stir up Coyote Valley concerns
About one year after the San Jose City Council took action to shield more than 300 acres of Coyote Valley land from development of massive distribution warehouses, several landowners are now proposing a major energy facility. Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed represents a group of three property owners pushing...
advnture.com
The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco
Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Scooter Crackdown Means Play Nice or Get Out
The future of scooters in San Francisco may be at a turning point, with the city cracking down on sidewalk riding and parking as a dividing line emerges between companies that are willing to play ball with the city, and those that are not. Bird, the company that owns and...
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
Comments / 0