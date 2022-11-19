Commanders DE Chase Young will not make his debut in Week 11 vs. Texans

It certainly sounded positive for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young to make his 2022 debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

When that didn’t happen, many felt Young would make his debut in Week 11 against the Houston Texans. That’s not happening either.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Commanders will not activate Young to the 53-man roster by Saturday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, meaning he will not play against the Texans.

While head coach Ron Rivera has said things are going well in Young’s recovery, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio wasn’t as optimistic. Del Rio didn’t say Young had any setbacks but hasn’t sounded as certain that Young would be ready in either of the last two weeks.

It doesn’t sound as if Young has suffered any setbacks. Rivera and the Commanders have maintained all along they were being cautious with Young’s return. Washington now has until Wednesday to either activate Young to the 53-man roster or he will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.