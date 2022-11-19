ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders place running back J.D. McKissic on injured reserve

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
The Washington Commanders placed running back J.D. McKissic on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season early for the second consecutive season.

McKissic injured his neck and suffered a concussion in last season’s Week 12 win over the Seattle Seahawks and missed the remainder of the season.

There hasn’t been a lot said about McKissic’s neck injury. Here’s what head coach Ron Rivera said about McKissic on Nov. 12.

“For the most part, he’s going through what the doctors think he needs to, and that’s pretty much all I could say about it,” Rivera said. “They just have to be careful with it, and they check him and have him go through the rehab program they have for him. No timeline.”

That sounded a bit ominous at the time. Rivera offered no real update, which led you to believe McKissic would land on IR.

McKissic initially agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills ahead of NFL free agency in March, but the Commanders matched the deal before free agency officially opened and he opted to remain in Washington.

McKissic ends his season with 95 yards rushing and 27 receptions for 173 yards in eight games. The addition of rookie Brian Robinson Jr. has led Antonio Gibson to be used more in the passing game, which will help fill the void left by McKissic.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, McKissic’s neck injury requires a “few months of rehab.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

