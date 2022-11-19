Read full article on original website
Related
uafsunstar.com
A Tribute to Fox Spring
It is not uncommon for students in Fairbanks to choose to live in a dry cabin for an affordable, memorable experience. For those who are unfamiliar, a dry cabin, quite frankly, is most often a glorified shed with heat, electricity, and slop bucket (more on that later). They receive no running water, hence the term “dry.” The low price of living in a glorified shed is the initial draw-in for most college students, but if you look a little deeper you’ll find a plethora of reasons why life in a dry cabin is extraordinary.
webcenterfairbanks.com
The annual APOA food drive sets a new record for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Law enforcement officers from the Fairbanks Police Department, North Pole Police Department, Alaska Airport Police and Fire, Eielson Air Force Base Security Forces, and the Alaska State Troopers all participated in this year’s Alaska Peace Officer Association (APOA) Law Enforcement Food Drive. “It is our...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks soup kitchen prepares for Thanksgiving season
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As Thanksgiving approaches, Fairbanks non-profit Bread Line, Inc. is busy preparing for the holiday season. The non-profit runs Stone Soup Cafe, a soup kitchen near downtown Fairbanks. Five days a week, all year round, volunteers show up to the soup kitchen, eager to help out those...
deltawindonline.com
Satellite launch means continued timely information for Alaskans
The Nov. 10 launch of an environmental satellite aboard an Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California might not register as a big thing for Alaskans, but it is. The satellite, once in full operation, will bring timely data about the weather, sea ice, wildfires and much...
guideposts.org
Greetings From Small-Town America: North Pole, Alaska
“Can we go to North Pole, to Santa Claus’s House? Please?” my daughter, Aurora, begs. The city of North Pole (population: 2,243)—not to be confused with Earth’s geographic north pole, some 1,700 miles to the north—was incorporated in 1953. With its candy-cane light posts and streets such as Kris Kringle Drive, this community has embraced its Christmassy name.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Peace Officers Association supporting the annual food drive
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Law enforcement officers are “in it - to win it” this weekend as the Alaska Peace Officers Association takes part in their annual food drive to support the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. The Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Police Department, Fairbanks Police, Eielson Air...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Central Recycling Facility reminds residents what can and cannot be recycled
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - After a four month closure, the Central Recycling Facility is back open, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) is reminding residents about what can and cannot be recycled there. Green Star of Interior Alaska, a local non-profit promoting recycling within the community, has taken on...
alaskapublic.org
First-of-its-kind research project enlists Fairbanks residents to help sample ‘vapor intrusion’ into homes
The federal Environmental Protection Agency is asking people who live in an area near downtown Fairbanks to participate in a first-of-its kind research project that asks for the public’s help in sampling gases in their homes from soil and groundwater contamination. Researchers hope to get about 30 households in...
webcenterfairbanks.com
U.S Army Alaska addresses four soldier deaths in less than one month.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A recent spike in soldier deaths over the last month has left U.S Army Alaska (USARAK) going back and “doubling down” on their efforts to address the high amount of soldier suicides that have occurred recently and over the last several years. “Over the...
alaskasportsreport.com
UAF’s Naomi Bailey and Kendall Kramer go 1-2 at regionals, qualify for NCAA D2 Nationals
On a day when most teams were out of their element, the Nanooks were right at home in the snowy climate of Billings, Montana. Fairbanks’ Naomi Bailey was victorious at the West Regional Championships, leading UAF to a seventh-place finish. Coming off a hand-in-hand 1-2 photo finish at the...
kinyradio.com
Seven Dads owing more than $770,000 in child support Indicted
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Nov. 17, the Fairbanks grand jury indicted seven fathers for separately failing to pay their child support following Department of Revenue investigations. Collectively the seven men owe their children more than $770,000.00 in back child support. Aaron Grant, indicted on three counts of felony criminal...
Comments / 0