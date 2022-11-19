Just like Boo at the Zoo, the Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo is something you need to experience every year. Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo will kick off on November 25 and run through December 30. From 5 pm to 8:30 pm see the St. Louis Zoo lit up with bright-shiny new light displays and themed areas. Such as the Meet Me in St. Louie zone. This has a 15-foot arch and firework-style lights in front of a St. Louis cityscape background. It sounds amazing. Plus, stop by the Holly Jolly Hangout, Wild Wonderland, and Cozy Cove.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO