The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
See Inside a Cave in Illinois that Was Closed Because of Bats
It's the only cave in Illinois that's open to the public, but it wasn't open for a long time. That's because of a danger that involved bats. Now, it's available to explore again, but there's a catch. Kudos to Only In Your State for bringing Illinois Caverns up in a...
Former 'American Pickers' guest 'Hobo Jack' facing court date due to code violations
LITCHFIELD, Ill — An Illinois man best known for appearing on the History Channel show "American Pickers" is locked in a legal battle over his collectibles. Ninety-year-old Jack Sophir has been collecting antiques his whole life. “It’s more than a fascination,” said Jack Sophir. “It’s an obsession.”...
FOX2now.com
Elderly Illinois couple has waited 2 years for city to fix sinkhole problem
Robert Payne, 86, said he has been calling Belleville officials for nearly two years about a sinkhole issue caused by old, underground sewer pipes. The board of aldermen has appropriated money for a fix, but the work hasn’t been done and one sinkhole is roughly 3 feet deep. Elderly...
The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
edglentoday.com
Cahokia Mounds Annual Holiday Market Bringing Authentic Native American Art, Jewelry and More to Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE - The 19th annual Cahokia Mounds Annual Holiday Market will showcase the artwork of over 35 Native American artists who will also teach attendees about their heritage. The event is being held at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville next weekend, November 25-27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO
From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark
I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Fun Places to Visit When You're Stoned in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
We thought you might enjoy this collection of the most fun places to enjoy your recreational marijuana in St. Louis. There's just so much to see and giggle at out there.
gbhsblueandgold.com
St. Louis shooting devastates community
Traumatic St. Louis school shooting with the 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school. Leaving a note saying, “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”. Orlando Harris graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year and returned Monday...
St. Louis Zoo Goes Wild for Lights For The Holiday Season
Just like Boo at the Zoo, the Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo is something you need to experience every year. Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo will kick off on November 25 and run through December 30. From 5 pm to 8:30 pm see the St. Louis Zoo lit up with bright-shiny new light displays and themed areas. Such as the Meet Me in St. Louie zone. This has a 15-foot arch and firework-style lights in front of a St. Louis cityscape background. It sounds amazing. Plus, stop by the Holly Jolly Hangout, Wild Wonderland, and Cozy Cove.
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
St. Louis American
More apartments for homeless people open in north St. Louis, but great need remains
More people who need shelter will be able to find a place to stay, with two apartment buildings catering to homeless people opening in north St. Louis. But hundreds more people without reliable shelter will face dangerous conditions on the streets as colder weather arrives. Gateways welcomed its first resident...
feastmagazine.com
Noto Italian Restaurant becomes the only restaurant in St. Louis to be certified Neapolitan by AVPN
Little-known fact: Neapolitan pizza isn't technically Neapolitan unless it's certified by Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) in Italy. About three weeks ago, Noto Italian Restaurant officially joined the ranks, making it the first and only restaurant in St. Louis to achieve the prestigious certification, which has only been awarded to around 100 other restaurants throughout North and South America.
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
Freeburg, Illinois couple dies in plane crash in North Carolina
Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
