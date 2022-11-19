ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

LOCAL BAND SETS THE STAGE FOR PRETTY SICK HEADLINER: DIE SPITZ & PRETTY SICK @ MOHAWK

Pretty Sick made a pit stop at Mohawk in Austin in the midst of “The Makes Me Sick” tour. Although the band was accompanied by MILLY and Mitsubishi Suicide on tour, local Austin band Die Spitz took the place of the opening act for the night’s show. When I saw on Instagram that the band I interviewed the week prior was on the bill, my dread for the drive to Austin suddenly disappeared. After hanging out with the band alongside my fellow journalist Avery Viers – which you can read about here (https://ktswblog.net/2022/11/17/boy-band-with-ttz-die-spitz-at-levitation-2022/) – I was entranced by the music in the small interior of Mohawk like I had never been before.
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died

Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
Austin-Round Rock area resident wins $2 million off Powerball ticket

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B. The ticket was purchased at the H-E-B at 10710 Research Blvd. for the Nov. 12 drawing. The ticket matched all five of the white ball...
Dog of the Weekend: Heather at Texas Humane Heroes

If you're looking for a pup who loves the great outdoors as much as you do, Heather might be perfect for your home. Just shy of a year old, she has boundless energy, is extremely curious, and loves to take walks. Heather is available for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander.
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed

Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
