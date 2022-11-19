ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Rihanna’s Return Single “Lift Me Up” is a Letdown with Mediocre Sales, “Wakanda” Soundtrack Has Slow Start on Charts

You’d think a new song from Rihanna, a new “Black Panther” soundtrack– they’d be big sellers, right?. But Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” released in advance of the soundtrack from which it comes, has been a sales disappointment. Luminate says the single has sold about 265,000 copies. It’s number 5 on iTunes, and has something like 34 million streams. But when it’s all added up, “Lift Me Up” is a letdown.
Sunday Ratings: “Walking Dead” Leaves in a Coffin, “Yellowstone” Rules, Stallone Sours, “White Lotus” Drops

Sunday night on TV, er cable, was busy busy busy. Of course, “Yellowstone” hung in there with 8.8 million viewers, down a bit from previous weeks but still much bigger than anything on cable or broadcast TV except for football. The breakdown, by the way, was 8 million on the main Paramount network, and 800,000 on CMT. There are likely zillions more on other non linear platforms that aren’t measured.
Margot Robbie Means Business in Double-Breasted Chanel Suit & Gold Sandals for BAFTA ‘A Life in Pictures’ Career Retrospective

Margot Robbie brought chic style to London for a career retrospective event with BAFTA this week. The occasion, which explored Robbie’s acting work as part of BAFTA’s “A Life in Pictures” interview series, spotlit six of her films: “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “I, Tonya,” “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” “The Suicide Squad” and “Babylon.” For the occasion, the “Suicide Squad” star hit the red carpet at BAFTA’s 195 Piccadilly headquarters in a black Chanel suit. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2023 collection, her ensemble featured a matte tweed jacket with sharp lapels and double-breasted gilded pearl...

