Sunday night on TV, er cable, was busy busy busy. Of course, “Yellowstone” hung in there with 8.8 million viewers, down a bit from previous weeks but still much bigger than anything on cable or broadcast TV except for football. The breakdown, by the way, was 8 million on the main Paramount network, and 800,000 on CMT. There are likely zillions more on other non linear platforms that aren’t measured.

1 DAY AGO