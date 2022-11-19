Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
Adele Adds New Year’s Weekend Shows to Vegas Schedule, Prices Set to Break the Bank
Adele must have liked her first weekend at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. She’s added two more shows. After cancelled a raft of shows last winter, Adele obviously likes the adulation and money. So she’s going to perform on December 30th and 31st– New Year’s Eve. The dates are about to go on sale on Ticketmaster.
Showbiz411
Elton John Gives Final North American Show from L.A., a Total Triumph of Music and Showmanship
Elton John ended 50 years plus of touring with his final North American show at Dodger Stadium. It was a total blast, a triumph of music and showmanship. The end featured a reunion with Kiki Dee on their 1975 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and his 2021 hit with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart.”
Showbiz411
Rihanna’s Return Single “Lift Me Up” is a Letdown with Mediocre Sales, “Wakanda” Soundtrack Has Slow Start on Charts
You’d think a new song from Rihanna, a new “Black Panther” soundtrack– they’d be big sellers, right?. But Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” released in advance of the soundtrack from which it comes, has been a sales disappointment. Luminate says the single has sold about 265,000 copies. It’s number 5 on iTunes, and has something like 34 million streams. But when it’s all added up, “Lift Me Up” is a letdown.
Showbiz411
Sunday Ratings: “Walking Dead” Leaves in a Coffin, “Yellowstone” Rules, Stallone Sours, “White Lotus” Drops
Sunday night on TV, er cable, was busy busy busy. Of course, “Yellowstone” hung in there with 8.8 million viewers, down a bit from previous weeks but still much bigger than anything on cable or broadcast TV except for football. The breakdown, by the way, was 8 million on the main Paramount network, and 800,000 on CMT. There are likely zillions more on other non linear platforms that aren’t measured.
Margot Robbie Means Business in Double-Breasted Chanel Suit & Gold Sandals for BAFTA ‘A Life in Pictures’ Career Retrospective
Margot Robbie brought chic style to London for a career retrospective event with BAFTA this week. The occasion, which explored Robbie’s acting work as part of BAFTA’s “A Life in Pictures” interview series, spotlit six of her films: “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “I, Tonya,” “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” “The Suicide Squad” and “Babylon.” For the occasion, the “Suicide Squad” star hit the red carpet at BAFTA’s 195 Piccadilly headquarters in a black Chanel suit. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2023 collection, her ensemble featured a matte tweed jacket with sharp lapels and double-breasted gilded pearl...
Simu Liu Criticized Quentin Tarantino Over His Recent Comments About Marvel
"They don't get to point their nose at me or anyone."
Showbiz411
Kanye West Returns to Twitter, Mocks Antisemitism Claims in First Post: “Shalom”
Kanye West hates us. By us, I don’t mean just Jews, but all people. Allowed to return to Twitter by the discerning Elon Musk, Kanye has one word to say with his first Tweet: Shalom. Shalom means peace, also hello and goodbye, in Hebrew. West has never apologized for...
Showbiz411
Spirit Awards Embrace “Everything Everywhere,” Proving It’s Not an Oscar Movie, Other Noms Bewildering
The Independent Spirit Awards are becoming less and less relevant. Not among the 2023 nominees is anything from “Cha Cha Real Smooth” or Sony Pictures Classics’ “Living.”. The Spirit Awards instead, embraced “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a movie the Academy voters don’t really get or...
Showbiz411
Review: Charming “Sam and Kate” is A Left Field Hit with Dustin Hoffman, Sissy Spacek from First Time Director Darren LeGallo
It’s hard to go wrong on your debut film with the likes of Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek. But it takes more than just stars to get things right. Darren LeGallo does just that with his first directing job. “Sam and Kate” is a charming low key...
