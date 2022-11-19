Slot receivers Renard Bell, Robert Ferrel return for Washington State for game versus Arizona

Read full article on original website
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley named finalist for Butkus Award
PULLMAN – In his first and only season at Washington State, Daiyan Henley has distinguished himself in the program, earning a distinction that no Cougars linebacker before him had attained. On Tuesday, Henley became the first player in WSU history to be named a finalist for the Butkus Award,...
WSU rewind: Cougars pass defense meets nation's top passing offense in high-stakes Apple Cup
PULLMAN – In-state rivals riding hot streaks will meet for a late-night kickoff in wintry weather on the Palouse. Washington State scored its third consecutive win, toppling Arizona in the desert. Later Saturday, 15th-ranked Washington picked up its fifth victory in a row, belting Colorado. Apparently, the conference’s schedule-makers...
Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year. Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The...
Idaho clinches postseason berth, will play at Southeastern Louisiana in first round of FCS playoffs
Events late Sunday morning at the football offices in the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome were building to a beehive of activity. Coaches and graduate assistants all had some happy urgency in their step as they moved among meeting rooms, offices and film rooms, and head coach Jason Eck constantly catching his breath as he directed the action.
FACT CHECK: NonStop Local addresses Moscow murder rumors with Idaho State Police
Rumors continue to spread regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students last week. NonStop Local's John Webb sat down with Idaho State Police Public Information Officer Aaron Snell and addressed these rumors. The next official press conference with news outlets is Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
