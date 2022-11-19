ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

Check out Wild Fields Brewhouse for great food and award-winning craft brews

By Visitors Guide
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZjBH_0jH7WbaM00

Mini-bowling, games and activities at this family-friendly brewpub

—Located in a former bowling alley, Wild Fields Brewhouse is a local brewpub, crafted as a comfortable space for beer lovers and families alike. The original lanes are long gone; however, owners Jacque and Ryan Fields installed a few mini lanes in addition to arcade games, foosball, giant Connect Four, and a toddler corner. The games are fun for the whole family including the adults.

Jacque and Ryan were brought together by craft beer and always dreamed of starting their own brewpub. They relocated to Atascadero and made their dream a reality when they opened the doors of Wild Fields Brewhouse in 2019. With two small children of their own, they wanted a place that offered something for everyone in the family. The timing of the opening wasn’t ideal since the pandemic shutdown came a short time later. The couple got creative and kept the business going until they were once again able to open their doors.

Jacque is the mastermind of the culinary items. The food menu was developed to be “a little more wild than the typical”. On the menu, you’ll find many classic items that pair with beer, such as pickled eggs, pretzels, sandwiches, and hot dogs; the twist is that the flavor has been hopped up.

Instead of your basic sandwiches you’ll find items like the Elote Burger, Luau Burger, Chicken Artichoke, and Blue Cheese Patty Melt. The mac and cheese is loaded with bacon and polish kielbasa, while the hot dog selection ranges from El Camino Street Dog to Currywurst.

Vegetarians will love the wide selection with several vegan items including the Brewhouse Bahn Mi made with a marinated grilled carrot and pickled veggies. Don’t worry, if you are bringing the kiddos, there is a Half-pint Menu with items those 12 and under will love including a PB&J sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331rlS_0jH7WbaM00

The main draw for adults is of course the beer. Among the 20 taps pouring house beers, there are at least two brown ales, a Mexican-style lager, and a Scottish-style ale. The beer has been raking in awards at competitions, including an impressive award of four gold medals at the 2022 World Beer Cup for Atascadero Beach, Pine Mountain Monolith, Magic Swirling Sip and Three Bridges Brown.

The four gold medals in a single year at this prestigious competition broke a craft beer record. The latest win was at the 40th Annual Great American Beer Festival, where Wild Fields Brewhouse was named Brewery of the Year in the 500 to 1,000 barrels of beer a year category. The award was won based on receiving three gold medals with their Magic Swirling Sip (Scottish Ale), Three Bridges (American Brown Ale), and Pine Mountain Monolith (English Brown Ale).

“Seven big medals at the biggest competitions in one year is definitely something we weren’t expecting to accomplish,” added Ryan. “We couldn’t do it without our awesome team here and all our supporters and people that believed in us along the way even though things haven’t always been easy or obvious that we were going to succeed.”

Be sure to visit their website at wildfields.com for upcoming events. You’ll find family-friendly events such as “Mommy” Meetup Mondays, Trivia nights, Paint & Pint afternoons, and Pottery Workshops.

Wild Fields Brewhouse is located at 6907 El Camino Real in Atascadero and is open Thur-Mon 11 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information visit wildfields.com or call (805) 399-2337.

— Lisa Pretty

Comments / 0

Related
Coast News

Butcher Shop christened with Daou wine dinner

Frank and I did a review a few months ago of The Butcher Shop that Sal Ercolano and business partner Gil Frank purchased in April. Per our write-up in our Sept. 18 column, we noted, “Excellence and quality distinguish Ercolano’s portfolio of restaurants. That’s why it was fitting that The Butcher Shop’s first wine dinner includes a winery of equal distinction, a Daou Wine Dinner.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
EnjoySLO

Planet Funk New Year’s Eve Bash at SLO Brew Rock

Dust off those corduroy bell bottoms and paisley collared shirts as the tradition of. Our Annual NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA full property takeover returns to SLO Brew Rock on Friday, December 31st! Plans for this year’s celebration are grander than ever before. Join us for a night filled with champagne toasts, a midnight balloon drop, delicious comfort food dishes, craft cocktails and incredible live music.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/14 – 11/20/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 14, 2022. 00:43— Heriberto Salazarperez,...
ATASCADERO, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Santa Maria, November 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pioneer Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on November 21, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc’s Produce on Wheels

Food access is a passion for Shelby Wild, founder of Lompoc’s Route One Farmers’ Market. Before launching the market in 2020, Wild was a garden teacher for the Lompoc Unified School District and Explore Ecology, educating youth on cultivation of food and food systems. “The literal and figurative...
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Car rolls backward down hill from Joe’s Place parking lot to Spring Street

– On Friday at about 12:25 p.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services crews responded to the 300 block of Spring Street for a report of a vehicle down an embankment. When emergency crews arrived on the scene an investigation revealed that the vehicle, a gray Ford Escape, rolled backward down the embankment landing on the sidewalk along Spring Street after clipping another vehicle in the Joe’s Place restaurant parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

San Luis Obispo, CA
258
Followers
175
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide is the county’s premier travel magazine featuring wine tasting, dining, lodging, shopping, spas, and attractions.

 https://www.slovisitorsguide.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy