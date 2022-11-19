Wineries: What are your best holiday wines?

– The Paso Robles Daily News is working on its 9th annual special series to highlight the best local wines to serve during the holiday season. We are looking for local wineries that would like to be considered for our lists of top local wines for the holidays. Several wines will be recommended in multiple categories.

The recommendations will be published in the Paso Robles Daily News and the San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide In time for Christmas shopping.

We will be tasting whites, rosés, reds, dessert, and sparkling wines. Don’t hold back. A good holiday meal can support a bold syrah as much as a lighter zinfandel or pinot noir. The wines will be tasted alongside an assortment of traditional holiday foods like roasted turkey, prime rib, all the fixings, appetizers, and traditional desserts.

Drop wine entries off at the new offices of Access Publishing at 607 Creston Road, Paso Robles. Photo by Ron Bez.

How to be considered for the top local wines for the holidays

Select your best holiday wines.

Drop off one bottle of each at our office at 607 Creston Road, Paso Robles.

Include tasting notes and retail prices.

All regional wineries are invited to participate.

Deadline: Thursday, Nov. 30, sooner is better.

The Paso Robles Daily News is located at Access Publishing, 607 Creston Road, Paso Robles, CA. (805) 226-9890.